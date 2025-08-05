Residential complex New complex of villas on the first sea line, 10 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

A premium residential complex of 7 villas located in the Maenam area of ​​Koh Samui, just a few steps from the picturesque Ban Tai Beach. The project combines luxury, comfort and privacy, offering residents a high standard of living in one of the most peaceful and sought-after places on the island.

Each villa has its own pool and terrace. Panoramic windows fill the space with air and light, creating harmony with the surrounding nature. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life, including a gym, sauna, parking.

High yield — from 11%.

Beachfront.

Experienced developer creating premium residences in prime locations.

Private area and security system.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just 10 meters from Ban Tai Beach, which is located in the northwest of Koh Samui and is considered one of the best places for a family holiday. It is about 1 kilometer long, and the coast is covered with fine white sand interspersed with shells. The sea here is shallow with a smooth entry, which makes it ideal for swimming with children. The water is usually calm and clear, especially in the dry season.