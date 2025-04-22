  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Baan Lamai
  4. Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$209,939
08/05/2025
$209,939
07/05/2025
$209,634
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25875
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2449335
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

Designed to harmonize modern elegance with the island’s natural beauty. Featuring 9 luxurious pool villas, the concept blends contemporary architecture with lush surroundings, creating a serene and sophisticated living experience. With a focus on privacy, comfort, and sustainability, the residence offers a peaceful retreat, complete with a landscaped playground garden for families. Nestled away from the city’s hustle yet close to essential conveniences, it’s the perfect balance of exclusivity and connection with nature.

Features:

  • Contemporary design mixed with a Bali touch style.
  • Each villa boasts a spacious 8x3 m private pool.
  • Open-plan living and dining areas with elegant finishes and premium

    materials.

  • 3 bedrooms featuring ensuite bathrooms.
  • Private terrace, landscaped gardens, comfortable lounge areas for an enhanced tropical lifestyle.
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance
  • Landscaped green areas.
  • Kids' playground
  • Boutique and cafe
  • Concierge service

Completion - August, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Lamai is one of Koh Samui’s most desirable locations, known for its stunning beaches, lush tropical surroundings, and relaxed island charm. It offers a perfect balance between tranquility and convenience, with a variety of restaurants, boutique shops, wellness centers, and outdoor activities.

  • Lotus Shopping - 5 minutes
  • Night Market Lamai - 6 minutes
  • Cristal Bay beach - 9 minutes
  • Chaweng Beach - 15 minutes
  • Fisherman’s Village - 20 minutes
  • Big Buddha - 25 minutes
  • Lamai Beach - 6 minutes
  • School - 4 minutes
  • Maenam - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Nai Harn Condominium (NBC)
Rawai, Thailand
from
$88,100
Residential complex New residence of comfort class with a swimming pool, a kids' club and a co-working lounge, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$70,254
Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$166,612
Residential complex Luxury villas in Thai traditional architectural style, with swimming pools, surrounded by greenery, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
from
$1,21M
Residential complex Laguna Seaside
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
from
$318,569
You are viewing
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$209,939
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$87,785
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Идеальный выбор для инвестиций и для долгосрочного проживания! Доход от 7%! Рассрочка! Вблизи занменитых пляжей! Благодаря своему расположению, качеству строительства и уровню удобств, кондоминиум представляет собой отличную инвестиционную возможность с потенциалом роста стоимости и…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,41M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Elite residential complex on the beach LayanLocated in the Bang Tao area of Phuket, this project is a unique complex of luxury condominiums and premium villas.In total, 17 luxury villas and 25 stylish apartments will be built here, located on five floors and having an area of 251 to 829 squa…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Residential complex The Petit Tycoon
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$331,865
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
The Petit Tycoon: A Luxurious Fusion of Elegance, Convenience, and Investment Opportunity in Phuket   The Petit Tycoon is located in one of Phuket’;s most sought-after destinations, offering an exceptional blend of sophistication and comfort. This exclusive residential development is des…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications