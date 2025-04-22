Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand

The timeless design concept of these villas is exclusive and fits in the natural environment. It turns the living area into a luxurious, wayward and original biotope which strives to achieve individual well-being, stylish living and relaxation in endurable lightness and a transparent atmosphere. This perfect location with unobstructed views needed a unique design to allow it to blend perfectly into the natural surroundings.

Features:

panoramic sea and mountain views

private garden

parking for 2 cars

swimming pool with a sun deck

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

"Smart Home" system

Elevator

Built-in equipment

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Chaweng is the most popular and the longest beach in Samui, located to the east of the island.