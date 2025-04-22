  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
8
Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

The timeless design concept of these villas is exclusive and fits in the natural environment. It turns the living area into a luxurious, wayward and original biotope which strives to achieve individual well-being, stylish living and relaxation in endurable lightness and a transparent atmosphere. This perfect location with unobstructed views needed a unique design to allow it to blend perfectly into the natural surroundings.

Features:

  • panoramic sea and mountain views
  • private garden
  • parking for 2 cars
  • swimming pool with a sun deck

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Elevator
  • Built-in equipment
Location and nearby infrastructure

Chaweng is the most popular and the longest beach in Samui, located to the east of the island.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Residential complex Sudara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$293,826
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$194,090
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 950 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$2,04M
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$130,713
Residential complex Laguna Oceanus
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$4,76M
Residential complex Andamaya
Residential complex Andamaya
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$695,628
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$174,994
The residence features a 50-meter-long swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a parking, a tropical park, a kids' pool and a games room, a bar, a fitness center, a sauna, a restaurant, a conference room, around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Cable TV Wi-Fi Advantages Guaran…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residential complex near the beach in Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$135,086
Sale of apartments from a top developer in Phuket. The modern residential complex consists of seven buildings of seven floors with unique architecture. The project includes 859 apartments of various layouts and 330 parking spaces. Ideal for investors who want to get maximum income from growt…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
