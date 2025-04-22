Residential complex Complex of two furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Maenam, Samui, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Premium condominium in the heart of Ravai: a 5-star service, amazing types and the perfect combination of comfort of their own home abroad with the luxury of the hotel.
196 unique apartments and 15 types of layouts from 27 to 70 m2.
In 900 meters, the beach of Nay Harn is one of the mo…
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Built-in kitchen
Bosch appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
International school - 12 minute…
Phuket is the free and safe place they are looking for. We have successfully developed this villa project suitable for long-term stay in pure Japanese style of simplicity, the minimalism of Japanese style and the pure nature of Phuket are the combination methods we have all been looking for.…