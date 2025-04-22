  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Complex of two furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Maenam, Samui, Thailand

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$198,220
;
5
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 20823
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2385024
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Mae Nam

About the complex

We offer townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces.

Payment.

Contract - 40%

Construction - 55%

Completion - 5%

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Water heater
  • Filtration system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the area of the popular Maenam Beach.

Location on the map

