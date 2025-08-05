Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

An exclusive seaside escape just 100 meters from the shore, featuring luxurious 4-bedroom villas with 5 bathrooms, each bedroom a master suite. Designed for both full-time family living and high-end rental, the villa offers a spa corner, infinity pool, and panoramic sea views.

Every detail is crafted for comfort and style, blending modern elegance with tropical charm—steps away from beaches, dining, and daily conveniences.

Features:

storage room

spacious swimming pool

landscaped garden

parking

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Air conditioning

Pre-installation of solar panels

Furnished bathrooms

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Located in the serene southern part of Lamai, 100 meters from the beach, the project blends tropical luxury and comfort: