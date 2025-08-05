Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pool, spa areas and panoramic views, 1 minute from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Baan Lamai, Thailand
$521,146
20
Last update: 15/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

An exclusive seaside escape just 100 meters from the shore, featuring luxurious 4-bedroom villas with 5 bathrooms, each bedroom a master suite. Designed for both full-time family living and high-end rental, the villa offers a spa corner, infinity pool, and panoramic sea views.

Every detail is crafted for comfort and style, blending modern elegance with tropical charm—steps away from beaches, dining, and daily conveniences.

Features:

  • storage room
  • spacious swimming pool
  • landscaped garden
  • parking

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Pre-installation of solar panels
  • Furnished bathrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the serene southern part of Lamai, 100 meters from the beach, the project blends tropical luxury and comfort:

  • 1 minute to Lamai Beach
  • 1 minute to Makro & Tesco Lotus
  • 4 minutes to Lamai International Schools
  • 4 minutes to Wat Lamai & local markets
  • Surrounded by peaceful nature and wellness centers

