Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand

Quintara MHy'GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang is an amazing condo and apartment project located in Huai Quang, Bangkok.
The complex is located at 192 Ratchadaphisek 12 Alley, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand.
The project consists of 383 apartments on 8 floors and was developed by Eastern Star Real Estat.
The apartments are fully furnished and designed!
In the vicinity of Quintara MHy'GEN Ratchada - Huai Khwang, there are many restaurants, shops, cafes, bars, markets, nightclubs, massage parlors.
The nearest medical facility is just 260 meters from the ( project, you can reach it in 4 minutes. ).
Suvarnabhumi Airport is located 30 km from the complex, the road there takes about 32 minutes by car or taxi.
An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs.
EASY:
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Fitness
- Garden
- Parking
- Security 24/7
- Pool
- Cable TV
- elevator
We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand.
We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Palmetto Park Condominium is a new residential project located in Karon, Phuket. The complex is conceived in the style of boutique and looks like an oasis where life flows in harmony and proximity with nature. Ideal location — 650 meters to Karon Beach, in the center of the resort infrastructure. From the windows of the apartments there will be a view of the sea and hills.
This is a great place in the fresh air, surrounded by evergreen vegetation. On one side of the mountain, and on the other — road to the sea.
Palmetto Condominiums gives a sense of relaxation in a five-star hotel. Palmetto residents will use the infrastructure in the territory:
- concierge service;
- round-the-clock secure open parking;
- parking;
- satellite TV;
- high-speed elevators;
- a swimming pool and a furnished terrace for relaxation and tanning;
- fitness center;
- lounge area and rooftop garden.
The complex is constantly guarded, which guarantees peace and quiet. Additionally, the apartments are protected by a key card system.
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket.
The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property.
One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into account the highest standards of quality and comfort.
All apartments consist of a master bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, separate balconies, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. The apartments are rented with a clean finish, a plumbing and air conditioning.
Each apartment uses only the best materials and finishing work to ensure an exceptional level of luxury and convenience.
Spacious and bright interiors create an atmosphere of coziness and tranquility, and large windows allow you to enjoy breathtaking views of the lakes!
A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential.
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Shared pool
- Public Garden
- Fitness
- General gym
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Pool
- elevator
- Cable TV
- Parking
DAMAGE LOCATION - ALL HANDLE! On foot or on the shuttle bass:
To Bangtao Beach: 1.2 km on foot 15 minutes or to the shuttle bass 5 minutes.
Near the complex, within a 7-minute walk you can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the market, find all the most delicious in stores of the European format Villa Market or Central Food, where a wide selection of wines, cheeses, sausages, dairy products is presented.
Evening promenade in Porte De Phuket - 10 minutes on foot.
And, of course, there is a paradise for fashionistas with shops with clothes, swimwear and accessories.
Within walking distance there is a huge selection of restaurants, cafes, massage parlors, a gym, bicycle rental!
Hospital - 10 min on foot.
We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!