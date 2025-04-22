  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
;
14
ID: 19740
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Mae Nam

About the complex

The modern complex consists of 12 villas. Each has a parking lot for 2 spaces, a garden and a swimming pool (9.90x3.7 m, depth 1.2 m).

Construction within 8–10 months after signing the contract.

Reservation payment 5%, then installments 25%-20%-20%-15%-10%-5%.

Type of ownership — leasehold for 30 years.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The price includes kitchen equipment and air conditioning for three bedrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Wide central road, quiet location near the sea surrounded by greenery. Supermarkets within walking distance. 200 meters to the ring road. 7 minutes walk from the public beach, 1 minute drive. 15 minutes drive to the speedboat pier, 25 minutes drive to Samui Airport.

Location on the map

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand

