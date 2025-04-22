Residential complex New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand

The complex is being developed on a plot of approximately 4,000 m2 on the outskirts of the capital Nathon on Koh Samui, situated in a very quiet location yet not isolated! On this plot, 16 houses are being built, 8 of which are in the first row directly on the beach, and 8 additional houses in the second row near the beach. You can purchase a complete package of furniture.

Payment plan:

Reservation fee - 150,000 THB

Down payment + 1st year's lease - 10%

Commencement of construction - 35%

Completion of ground floor slab - 15%

Structural completion - 20%

Completion - 15%

Final payment and handover - 5%

Advantages

The sale is commission-free for the buyer, with only ancillary purchase costs for the registration in the "land register" amounting to approximately 1,000 EUR as a one-time fee.

The rental of the houses is managed by a local management company through most popular rental websites for years and acts as a full-service provider, taking 100% care of all rental, repair, and maintenance work, including handovers, cleaning, etc.