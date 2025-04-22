  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New two-level villas with pools right on the beach, Nathon, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$243,788
14/04/2025
$242,721
13/04/2025
$242,863
12/04/2025
$243,767
11/04/2025
$249,277
10/04/2025
$250,293
09/04/2025
$251,549
08/04/2025
$251,393
06/04/2025
$251,541
05/04/2025
$249,250
04/04/2025
$252,579
03/04/2025
$255,379
02/04/2025
$254,844
01/04/2025
$254,267
30/03/2025
$253,489
29/03/2025
$255,382
28/03/2025
$256,313
27/03/2025
$255,415
26/03/2025
$255,255
25/03/2025
$254,381
24/03/2025
$253,512
12
ID: 20140
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2379936
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

The complex is being developed on a plot of approximately 4,000 m2 on the outskirts of the capital Nathon on Koh Samui, situated in a very quiet location yet not isolated! On this plot, 16 houses are being built, 8 of which are in the first row directly on the beach, and 8 additional houses in the second row near the beach. You can purchase a complete package of furniture.

Payment plan:

  • Reservation fee - 150,000 THB
  • Down payment + 1st year's lease - 10%
  • Commencement of construction - 35%
  • Completion of ground floor slab - 15%
  • Structural completion - 20%
  • Completion - 15%
  • Final payment and handover - 5%
Advantages

The sale is commission-free for the buyer, with only ancillary purchase costs for the registration in the "land register" amounting to approximately 1,000 EUR as a one-time fee.

The rental of the houses is managed by a local management company through most popular rental websites for years and acts as a full-service provider, taking 100% care of all rental, repair, and maintenance work, including handovers, cleaning, etc.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

