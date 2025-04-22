  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand

Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$426,869
;
26
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20112
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2378797
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

A unique complex consisting of luxurious one-story villas with private pools overlooking the mountains. We offer a variety of view villas with 4, 3 and 2 bedrooms, differing in their characteristics. Each villa has a cozy gazebo, and if you wish, you can add an outdoor kitchen to enjoy dinners under the stars.

The administration buildingis the heart of complex. The ground floor is designed in an open space format, providing an open and innovative atmosphere for your relaxation. On the ground floor there is a living room and creative space for the little inhabitants. On the second floor of the administration building you will find a gym, providing stunning views of the mountains and inspiring an active life. For fitness and training lovers, the Sport gym space offers cardio and strength training equipment to keep your physical fitness at the highest level, as well as a yoga area.

Features of the flats

Inside the villa you will find from one to three spacious rooms, dressing rooms, bathrooms and utility units. Each villa includes a master bedroom withaccess to its own secluded garden. For those who value additional comfort, the possibility of improvement is provided. For example, installing an outdoor shower or jacuzzi. An important advantage is the panoramic glazing, which allows you to enjoy stunning views of nature directly from your villa. The halls can be equipped with projectors, creating ideal conditions for entertainment and relaxation.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Modern technical solutions, including a water purification system, our own storage reserve, installation and use of solar panels. Technical service is available 24 hours a day. The entire territory of the complex is monitored by CCTV cameras, which ensures reliable security.

Advantages
  • The management company will take care of every detail, ensuring the highest standard of premium service.
  • The villa belongs and isthe private property of the buyer.
  • Ready documents for land:leasing for 29 years with the possibility of extension.
  • Return on investment 15% per annum.
  • Elite butler service goes beyond conventionalexpectations.
  • As a Club Card holder, you enjoy uniqueprivileges, including a convenient Club Car — personal transfer service to exclusive beaches, and many other bonuses.
  • Guest Manager is your faithful companion andexperienced barista. He is always ready to help organize an unforgettable holiday, share tips on local attractions and prepare delicious coffee for you.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the privileged resort area of Plai Laem, offering stunning views surrounded by modern design. The main feature of this area is its calm and peaceful atmosphere, which harmoniously combines with convenient transport accessibility. One of the key advantages of Plai Laem is the close location of the Seatran pier, from where comfortable boats depart to the islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao. Just 5 minutes away there is a picturesque beach. And if you need groceries or fresh fruits, you can head just 200 meters to a supermarket or local shop where you will find a great selection of quality produce and juicy fruits.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$214,619
Residential complex Vip Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$112,937
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$41,516
Residential complex Andaman Boutique Residences
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$740,341
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,31M
You are viewing
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$426,869
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,21M
The complex consists of 6 exclusive villas. Features: around-the-clock security private swimming pool with lounge areas parking spaces Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket and shopping mall - 2.5 km Blue Tree Water Park…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 40
Уникальное предложение для инвестиций в роскошные апартаменты! Доход от 7%! Выгодное расположение ЖК гарантирует высокий спрос на аренду! До центра города - 15 минут езды! Первая линия моря, прямо у пляжа Джомтьен! Вид на море! Riviera Monaco - это элитный современный кондоминиум…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex, just 200 m from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$137,565
On the territory of the residential complex there are 2 large swimming pools, a garden, a children's playground, a club house, a supermarket, a huge lake of 25,000 m2, a private road to the beach, a bus to/from the airport. Facilities and equipment in the house Clients are given many option…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications