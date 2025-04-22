Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand

A unique complex consisting of luxurious one-story villas with private pools overlooking the mountains. We offer a variety of view villas with 4, 3 and 2 bedrooms, differing in their characteristics. Each villa has a cozy gazebo, and if you wish, you can add an outdoor kitchen to enjoy dinners under the stars.

The administration buildingis the heart of complex. The ground floor is designed in an open space format, providing an open and innovative atmosphere for your relaxation. On the ground floor there is a living room and creative space for the little inhabitants. On the second floor of the administration building you will find a gym, providing stunning views of the mountains and inspiring an active life. For fitness and training lovers, the Sport gym space offers cardio and strength training equipment to keep your physical fitness at the highest level, as well as a yoga area.

Features of the flats

Inside the villa you will find from one to three spacious rooms, dressing rooms, bathrooms and utility units. Each villa includes a master bedroom withaccess to its own secluded garden. For those who value additional comfort, the possibility of improvement is provided. For example, installing an outdoor shower or jacuzzi. An important advantage is the panoramic glazing, which allows you to enjoy stunning views of nature directly from your villa. The halls can be equipped with projectors, creating ideal conditions for entertainment and relaxation.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Modern technical solutions, including a water purification system, our own storage reserve, installation and use of solar panels. Technical service is available 24 hours a day. The entire territory of the complex is monitored by CCTV cameras, which ensures reliable security.

The management company will take care of every detail, ensuring the highest standard of premium service.

The villa belongs and isthe private property of the buyer.

Ready documents for land:leasing for 29 years with the possibility of extension.

Return on investment 15% per annum.

Elite butler service goes beyond conventionalexpectations.

As a Club Card holder, you enjoy uniqueprivileges, including a convenient Club Car — personal transfer service to exclusive beaches, and many other bonuses.

Guest Manager is your faithful companion andexperienced barista. He is always ready to help organize an unforgettable holiday, share tips on local attractions and prepare delicious coffee for you.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the privileged resort area of Plai Laem, offering stunning views surrounded by modern design. The main feature of this area is its calm and peaceful atmosphere, which harmoniously combines with convenient transport accessibility. One of the key advantages of Plai Laem is the close location of the Seatran pier, from where comfortable boats depart to the islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao. Just 5 minutes away there is a picturesque beach. And if you need groceries or fresh fruits, you can head just 200 meters to a supermarket or local shop where you will find a great selection of quality produce and juicy fruits.