Residential complex New furnished villa with a swimming pool, 350 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
$453,678
20
ID: 27175
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2471094
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Bang Rak

About the complex

A 3-bedroom villa with a swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a parking for 2 cars.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning and ceiling fans
  • Western kitchen and island
  • Teak-wood and solid wood furnished
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is situated in a luxury residential area, only 5 minutes walk to Bangrak Beach (350 meters).

  • 1 minute to Bangrak beach, restaurant, café
  • a few minutes to Fisherman Village
  • 10 minutes to Central Festival Samui and Chaweng Beach
  • 10 minutes to Samui Airport
  • 25 minutes to Nathon Pier ferry to mainland

Location on the map

Baan Bang Rak, Thailand

Residential complex New furnished villa with a swimming pool, 350 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
from
$453,678
