Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, roof-top terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand

Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
;
20
ID: 24903
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2421965
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Bang Rak

About the complex

4 luxury villas in Bangrak, Koh Samui, offering privacy, elegance, and connection to nature through modern architecture and tropical charm.

Lush gardens and greenery ensure complete serenity.

Roof-top terraces with panoramic sea views for relaxation or entertaining.

  • private swimming pools
  • lush gardens
  • roof-top terraces with sea views
  • parking for 2 cars

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Advantages

Excellent rental potential.

The yield is 9-15%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is situated in Bangrak, offering stunning sea views and proximity to major attractions.

  • 3 minutes to the pristine Bangrak Beach
  • 10 minutes to Samui International Airport
  • 5 minutes to Fisherman’s Village, offering boutique shopping, dining, and entertainment
  • Close to international schools, hospitals, and world-class restaurants

Location on the map

Baan Bang Rak, Thailand

