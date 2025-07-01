Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a garden, 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  Baan Bang Rak
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a garden, 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand

Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
ID: 26694
In CRM: 2466624
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Bang Rak

About the complex

The complex consists of 3 three-storey buildings with a view of the sea.

Features:

  • fitness center
  • swimming pool
  • 24/7 security
  • CCTV
  • cafe
  • parking
  • garden with lounge areas
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 5 minutes to the airport and the ferry pier to Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Tao
  • 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, Bangrak Beach
  • 5 minutes to Big Buddha Temple, Wat Plai Laem
  • 10 minutes to an international school
  • 10 minutes to Tesco Lotus, Big C shopping center, Makro
  • 10 - 15 minutes to hospitals
  • 15 minutes to Chaweng Beach, a shopping center Central Festival, Fisherman Village

Location on the map

Baan Bang Rak, Thailand

You are viewing
Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
