Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a garden, 5 minutes away from beaches, Samui, Thailand

We offer spacious furnished full-service apartments with a view of the coast. Some flats have terraces with a jacuzzi.
The residence features two swimming pools, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, a spa.
Advantages
8% annual income within 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The propert…
We offer townhouses with swimming pools, terraces, parking spaces.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on Bang Tao Beach, near restaurants, spa centers and a golf club, 20 minutes drive from Phuket International Airport
Palmetto Park Condominium perfectly develops its rhythm of life in a new boutique condominium on the island of Phuket from a professional developer known as Group House House. The project was creatively created to meet the well-being, cultures and traditions of residents, as well as the prio…