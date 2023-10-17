Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Thailand

Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
€117,382
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€117,382
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
€446,311
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
€337,958
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
€229,605
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€178,833
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€126,997
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259)  Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% …
Price on request
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€126,412
Investment 2 rooms with security in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 7% per annum for 15 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand …
€110,408
Investment 2 rooms with security in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 9% per annum for 3 years Real estate investment in Thailand Ap…
€55,343
Investment 2 rooms with sea view, with security in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms with sea view, with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 8% per annum for 5 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand A…
€62,059
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income up to 12% per annum Investment real estate in Thai…
€104,454
Investment 1 room with security in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 10% per annum for 10 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand…
€83,895
Investment 2 rooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments managed by hotel 5 * Investment real estate in Thailand Apartm…
€535,446
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income 7 -10% of annual Real Estate Investments in Thaila…
€84,278
Investment with surveillance security system, with security, with kreditom ipotekoy in Pattaya, Thailand
Investment with surveillance security system, with security, with kreditom ipotekoy
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 35 m²
Thailand, Chonburi, 55 km from Pattaya and 110 km from. Bangkok Apartments with income 8% pe…
€35,000

