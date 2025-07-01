  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$492,702
03/07/2025
$491,040
02/07/2025
$492,283
;
20
ID: 26602
In CRM: 2465052
Last update: 03/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

From spacious living areas to eclectic décor and breathtaking, panoramic sea views, this complex is nothing short of oceanside perfection.

A collection of 10 boutique villas located on a serene hillside just south of Lamai beach. Villas accommodate 6 to 10 guests with three to five air-conditioned bedrooms each. All villas enjoy spectacular sea views and beautiful contemporary Thai style furnishings.

The project features a host of incredible services and amenities to enhance your stay to an exceptional level of well-being!

Location and nearby infrastructure

It is the perfect place to unwind whilst having carefree access to all the cultural and natural wonders of Koh Samui at your doorstep.

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

