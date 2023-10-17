Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
1243
Phuket
1191
Kathu
8
Chon Buri Province
6
Pattaya
6
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 269 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 369 m²
OFFPLAN. Scheduled for completion October 2024. Monthly payment plan option available. A mod…
€417,699
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 370 m²
€817,464
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 318 m²
€925,621
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 319 m²
€752,214
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 623 m²
OFFPLAN. A modern retreat with a tropical ambiance and a huge 12*4 metre salt water swimming…
€1,22M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 31 849 m²
OFFPLAN. Pre-Sale Price! Offering expansive views over Naiyang and Maikhao Beaches, these we…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 305 m²
€588,684
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 328 m²
OFFPLAN. Eco-friendly, smart-homes conveniently located for families seeking easy access to …
Price on request
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 2
€883,510
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 507 m²
RESALE. Just above Kata Bay, with stunning views over sandy beaches and the ocean beyond, su…
€1,18M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 681 m²
RESALE. A modern and very spacious family home with 2 kitchens, outdoor barbeque area, full …
€913,571
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€704,755
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
RESALE. On a hill hidden behind 3 metre walls and overlooking Patong Bay, close enough to fu…
€783,676
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 39 385 m²
OFFPLAN. Not just another pool villa … this is the home you’ve been looking for, set in a gr…
€765,311
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 449 m²
The first and only complex of 21 villas 600 meters from the Thai beach Bang Tao in Phuket. I…
€1,18M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
The complex of luxury villas stretches over a huge area next to the famous Laguna area, is t…
€1,41M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 74 121 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB118M to THB98.5M! Luxury island living in a stunning villa wit…
€2,57M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 27 410 m²
OFFPLAN. Thoughtfully crafted contemporary architecture with sleek lines, offering a seamles…
€539,529
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
COMPLETED. A brand-new pool villa, completed in September 2023, 150 metres away from Saiyuan…
€352,654
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
RESALE. Renovated in 2023, this fully-furnished Balinese-style pool villa is only 2.5 km or …
€456,785
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
OFFPLAN. One villa already completed and available for resale. Comfortable, quality family h…
€247,969
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Our homes provide access to various types of training, including medical courses, spa treatm…
€228,652
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 1
📊 A great option for real estate for life or for rent in Phuket 🌊 A complex of private vill…
€183,544
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 428 m²
The villa project is located in the elite quarter of Cheong taley. In such promising areas, …
€918,700
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 352 m²
Stylish villas that are perfect for personal residence or rental income. The developer is al…
€791,047
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 324 m²
Eco-location villas with integrated smart home system and solar panels for energy conservati…
€612,601
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 412 m²
Premium villas next to one of Phuket's largest sports centers are perfect for the most comfo…
€847,677
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
A new complex of stylish villas from a large developer. An excellent location for life or fo…
€398,589
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 352 m²
Stylish villas that are perfect for personal residence or rental income. The developer is al…
€791,047
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 408 m²
A small complex consisting of 9 villas, 24-hour security. In the villa: the living room, the…
€1,02M

Properties features in Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir