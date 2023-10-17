UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Residential
Villas
Villas for sale in Thailand
Phuket Province
1243
Phuket
1191
Kathu
8
Chon Buri Province
6
Pattaya
6
Villa
Clear all
1 269 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
369 m²
OFFPLAN. Scheduled for completion October 2024. Monthly payment plan option available. A mod…
€417,699
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
370 m²
€817,464
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
318 m²
€925,621
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
319 m²
€752,214
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
623 m²
OFFPLAN. A modern retreat with a tropical ambiance and a huge 12*4 metre salt water swimming…
€1,22M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
31 849 m²
OFFPLAN. Pre-Sale Price! Offering expansive views over Naiyang and Maikhao Beaches, these we…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
305 m²
€588,684
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
328 m²
OFFPLAN. Eco-friendly, smart-homes conveniently located for families seeking easy access to …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Phuket, Thailand
2
€883,510
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
507 m²
RESALE. Just above Kata Bay, with stunning views over sandy beaches and the ocean beyond, su…
€1,18M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
5
7
681 m²
RESALE. A modern and very spacious family home with 2 kitchens, outdoor barbeque area, full …
€913,571
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€704,755
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
260 m²
RESALE. On a hill hidden behind 3 metre walls and overlooking Patong Bay, close enough to fu…
€783,676
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
39 385 m²
OFFPLAN. Not just another pool villa … this is the home you’ve been looking for, set in a gr…
€765,311
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
5
449 m²
The first and only complex of 21 villas 600 meters from the Thai beach Bang Tao in Phuket. I…
€1,18M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
5
430 m²
The complex of luxury villas stretches over a huge area next to the famous Laguna area, is t…
€1,41M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
6
74 121 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB118M to THB98.5M! Luxury island living in a stunning villa wit…
€2,57M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
27 410 m²
OFFPLAN. Thoughtfully crafted contemporary architecture with sleek lines, offering a seamles…
€539,529
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
309 m²
COMPLETED. A brand-new pool villa, completed in September 2023, 150 metres away from Saiyuan…
€352,654
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
196 m²
RESALE. Renovated in 2023, this fully-furnished Balinese-style pool villa is only 2.5 km or …
€456,785
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
232 m²
OFFPLAN. One villa already completed and available for resale. Comfortable, quality family h…
€247,969
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
172 m²
2
Our homes provide access to various types of training, including medical courses, spa treatm…
€228,652
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
301 m²
1
📊 A great option for real estate for life or for rent in Phuket 🌊 A complex of private vill…
€183,544
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket, Thailand
4
428 m²
The villa project is located in the elite quarter of Cheong taley. In such promising areas, …
€918,700
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
352 m²
Stylish villas that are perfect for personal residence or rental income. The developer is al…
€791,047
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
324 m²
Eco-location villas with integrated smart home system and solar panels for energy conservati…
€612,601
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
5
412 m²
Premium villas next to one of Phuket's largest sports centers are perfect for the most comfo…
€847,677
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
3
190 m²
A new complex of stylish villas from a large developer. An excellent location for life or fo…
€398,589
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
352 m²
Stylish villas that are perfect for personal residence or rental income. The developer is al…
€791,047
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
4
408 m²
A small complex consisting of 9 villas, 24-hour security. In the villa: the living room, the…
€1,02M
Recommend
