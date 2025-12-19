  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Thailand

Pattaya
4
Phuket
27
Ko Samui
3
Phuket Province
450
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$885,071
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the Elite Innovative Collection by Season Luxury Villas Where we elevate luxury living to new heights. Each villa in our collection is a true masterpiece, meticulously designed to offer a legacy of exceptional opulence. Our properties seamlessly blend sophisticated aesthetics w…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$416,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Sunrise Valley is a unique collection of 13 private villas with a pool located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket. Each villa is carefully designed to ensure maximum comfort and solitude. Due to the convenient location of only 700 meters from a mini-market and in the immediate vic…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Diamond Pool Villa
Villa Diamond Pool Villa
Villa Diamond Pool Villa
Villa Diamond Pool Villa
Villa Diamond Pool Villa
Villa Diamond Pool Villa
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$419,689
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Diamond Pool Villa, where we offer you a cozy, simple and neutral space that emanates a warm and inviting atmosphere. Our villas are designed to provide refined comfort and effortless elegance, making you feel right at home from the moment you step in. We understand the importa…
Association
Phuket Property Association
TekceTekce
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Villa SRA
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$384,043
Finishing options Finished
Welcome to Sra Villas We are proud to present that life is always connected at SRA Villas. Giving importance to functional indoor and outdoor lifestyles, our modern and tropical 5-Rais living spaces come with surrounding mountain views and ocean breezes. Each of our spacious villas is one…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Villa Monetaria
Rawai, Thailand
from
$661,277
Number of floors 1
Area 274–374 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new project of luxurious villas in the Ravai area The project of exclusive villas located in a quiet residential area 800 meters from a beautiful beach will be completed in April 2025. A beautiful location in the Ravai area allows you to simultaneously feel solitude, but is also in th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Villa Belvedere
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Villa Utopia Thalang
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$163,560
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Utopia Thalang is a well-designed townhouse project suitable for long-term living. Designed in a pure Japanese style of simplicity, minimalism and surrounded by the pure nature of Phuket. The project provides townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, living rooms and full kitchens.The new project Ut…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A Symphony of Serenity Amidst The Forest About Us Tranquilly in the midst of nature where you can feel completely relaxed. A waterfall garden that will bring you to the middle of nature but nonetheless luxurious and comfy with a modern luxury design with a common area where you can enjoy …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Villa REDWOOD LAKESIDE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$952,188
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The exclusive complex of villas against the backdrop of a picturesque lake in the serene region of Jung Tale is a unique combination of calm life in the conditions of urban sophistication. This is not just a house, but a lifestyle connecting the beauty of nature and the usual city comfort. W…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residence Lagoon pool
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$77,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Experience a new standard of luxury with 3 & 5 bedroom Phuket pool villas at Banyan Tree Grand Residences. Situated between a serene lagoon and the white sands of Bang Tao Beach, these waterfront apartments fully embrace the beauty of the surrounding landscapes to create a magnificent reside…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Villa Khram at Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$2,67M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Khram Phuket – a luxury property for sale in Phuket. Located in 2 different prime locations, all on spacious land plots and uniquely designed in a blend of contemporary style. Offer exceptional living spaces: perfect for quality family time and entertaining, each with a large p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Villa RIVERHOUSE Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$647,717
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 228–406 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The first and only autonomous project in ThailandRIVERHOUSE introduces a new construction concept in Thailand, home of the future from E Land Development Co., Thailand’s first smart grid complex for sustainable living. This is a completely unique solar power system that is all interconnected…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the luxury villa and modern by Patina Courtyard Villa. The decoration style is modern tropical. Design of the villa be close to the natural. The villa It blends into the environment and private as possible. Location- Liporn Village (Khao Lan), Tambon Srisoonthorn Thalang Phuket…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Thalang, Thailand
from
$621,118
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Project name : Viriya Green Developer : Viriya Property and Development Co.,Ltd. Total Land area : 15,017.60 sq.m Number of Units : 21 Unit Title : freehold/lease hold Villa type : 3-5 bedroom pool villa Plot size : 360.00 - 748.85 sqm Construction size : 253.00 - 503.99 sq…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Villa Larimar
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
from
$506,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Larimar Villas - a complex of villas on the island of Phuket in Thailand. Nearby there are shops, kindergarten, school. A fitness center, bakery, golf club will work on the territory. The houses are designed by terrace, pool, parking for 2 cars. You can buy villas in Larimar Villas with turn…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Villa Patong Bay Seaview Cottages
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$294,231
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Patong Bay Seaview cottages Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are already generating plenty of buzz around the island of Phuket. With a strategic, serene location in a private valley tucked away in Nanai Hill, Patong Bay Sea View Cottages are affordable yet luxurious. The cottages set a bench…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa LuxPride 4
Villa LuxPride 4
Villa LuxPride 4
Villa LuxPride 4
Villa LuxPride 4
Villa LuxPride 4
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$649,003
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 373 m²
1 real estate property 1
Villa of a unique design with a pool Inspired by Japanese design at home and the unique modern architectural style of our own brand Wallaya. The project is located in an idyllic forest environment. Luxpride 4 is an amazing modern villa with a pool, combining an elegant minimalist design…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Villa Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay
Thalang, Thailand
from
$882,694
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay, where nature and luxury weave an enchanting tapestry. For over 15 years, Modern 79 has been sculpting living spaces that transcend the ordinary. Now, we proudly unveil Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay—an embodiment of exquisite living harmonized with the …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$919,448
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Manick Hillside
Villa Manick Hillside
Villa Manick Hillside
Villa Manick Hillside
Villa Manick Hillside
Villa Manick Hillside
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$2,15M
Number of floors 2
Area 820 m²
1 real estate property 1
Manick Hillside Villas Offer Luxury Life in a Peaceful PlaceOur villas boast stunning mountain views and exquisite modern interior design, creating a space that provides both family comfort and elegance.Just a 15-minute drive from Laguna and Bang Tao Beach.Visit us today to find out why our …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$29,691
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Villa Janya phase 2
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Clover Residence Phase 3
Villa Clover Residence Phase 3
Villa Clover Residence Phase 3
Villa Clover Residence Phase 3
Villa Clover Residence Phase 3
Villa Clover Residence Phase 3
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,07M
Clover Residence offers you a great opportunity to plunge into a luxurious island lifestyle of Phuket The project is located in Sunton, Phuket, and it is planned to be completed in August 2024. The HeadStart school is only 100 meters, and at a distance of 200 meters there is a GO Fresh re…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Townhouse Anasiri Paklok (Sansiri)
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$155,403
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Introducing Anasiri Paklok, an exciting new housing development by Sansiri, strategically located in a promising area of Phuket. Situated near the iconic Thao Thep Monument, it offers convenient access to various amenities, making it an ideal choice for modern living. Within just 5 minutes, …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$863,423
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 462–593 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,51M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The stunning 360° panoramic mountain view from each villa is absolutely breath-taking and incomparable. This award-winning villa echoes top quality luxury living, which is the signature of BOTANICA Luxury. Surrounded by lush hills and beautifully landscaped, this paradise is within easy acce…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Villa ANSAYA PHUKET
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$74,228
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
ANSAYA PHUKET is to be an extension Thai cultural heritage architecture design and intelligence into at the moment of modern and comfortable living. Providing a delightful cultural living quality and identity in both spiritually and physically through time. The idea of harnessing the vent…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Villa Urban scapes layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$152,298
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Urban Scapes Layan This unique complex of villas, consisting of 2 phases, has access to the general infrastructure of The Momentum area. Villas with urbanistic and minimalist design, infinity pools, and smart home technologies. This is a unique villa complex with its own infrastructure. Urba…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Villa Botanica Montazure
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,57M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Botanica Montazure is an esteemed villa development situated in the serene locale of Kamala, Phuket, epitomizing luxury amidst nature's embrace. The project showcases 4 to 5-bedroom villas, each spanning 450 to 700 sqm, crafted with modern architecture and opulent finishes. Every villa featu…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Villa POETRY
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,66M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 529–561 m²
10 real estate properties 10
In the heart of the respectable district of Bang Tao is a new project Poetry Villas - premium villas with swimming pools - an architectural ensemble with a timeless design that emphasizes your personality and status.Each villa in the Poetry Villas complex has its own style and the ability to…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
528.8 – 561.0
2,03M – 2,29M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Villa The Exclusive sky
Kamala, Thailand
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Buy a property at The Exclusive Sky condominium in Phuket! The Exclusive Sky is a new boutique condominium for sale in Phuket. The Exclusive Sky condominium offers villa style condominium units, a very rare opportunity. The Exclusive Sky comprises 3 condominium buildings of two storeys, e…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$532,897
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 244–324 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new project of premium villas in a secluded location The project of premium villas located in the center of Phuket, in the Sunton area was built in February 2023. Nearby are Porto de Phuket, the Robinson Thalang and Boat Avenue shopping center, as well as the Kajonkiet International S…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Villa The Ozone Luxury
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,50M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Ozone Luxury Villas, two-story villa comprises of 5 Modern Contemporary private luxury villas features four to five bedrooms with all ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closet, open space living area with full length window and high ceiling providing cooling breeze retreats, large dining & kitch…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Villa Pavara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$910,985
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 372 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Luxurious Thai -style villas The project offers an amazing choice of 16 exclusive luxurious villas with a pool. located on spacious land plots, these villas offer from 3 to 4 bedrooms. The project is located in the popular Pasak area. This is a place with a serene and picturesque situat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Villa Civetta
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Civetta Villas is a collection of six boutique villas located on a serene hillside in Saiyuan, residential area of Nai Harn, in Phuket Thailand. The name of this development means ‘owl’; and it was inspired by the villa’;s design, as well as its natural surroundings. The signature charact…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Villa Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Karon, Thailand
from
$744,269
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 320 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your own piece of paradise Luxurious life surrounded by nature The best on Phuket Hotel residence under an international brand. A collection of 68 apartments and villas with a sea view inspired by nature is located between the mountains and the sea. Enjoy the panoramic view of the A…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Investment opportunity with high income potential: unique villas with private pools in the picturesque Bang Tao area of Phuket!Installments available!Naturale Pool Villas is a residence in the heart of Bang Tao, 5 minutes from Porto de Phuket and Blue Tree. We have a limited number of 13 pri…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Villa Unique Eco Viva
Chalong, Thailand
from
$534,966
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The unique Eco Viva Villas are located near the less busy foothills of a forested mountain in Chalong. It is a short drive from family and other amenities such as BCIS International School, kindergartens, hospitals, Lotus's Chalong, Villa Market and Robinson Lifestyle Mall.This villa project…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,18M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 571–827 m²
3 real estate properties 3
"Lavish Estates" - the pride of Elite Manor and the first developer project of elite real estate on Phuket Particular attention is paid to innovative and functional design, which meets exclusively to customer needs. For obvious reasons, it is ideal for living and worthy of investment. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
571.5
46,61M
Apartment 5 rooms
751.4 – 827.2
63,32M – 63,78M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Villa LA VISTA LUXURY
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,13M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 453–1 569 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Elite villas located at the top of the mountain in the picturesque Chalong area The new project of exclusive luxurious villas of the premium segment offers only 9 exclusive villas with a pool. The complex with a choice proposes three different options for villas with a pool: 4 bedrooms wit…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Villa Rawayana
Rawai, Thailand
from
$559,690
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 295–339 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Exclusive Wille project 30 meters from Ravai Beach Ravai, the largest district of the Island of Phuket, located in the south, is a popular choice among emigrants and tourists thanks to convenient transport accessibility. In addition, he offers proximity to beautiful beaches, such as Naicha…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$822,447
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 112 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Anchan, a luxury residential community in Phuket's picturesque Thalang district. Our deep understanding of Phuket influences our product development and site selection, ensuring prime investment opportunities. With over ten successful projects, we continue to demonstrate our exper…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Villa The Ozone Residences Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$967,550
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 329 m²
1 real estate property 1
The new phase of luxurious villas The project is located in one of the most promising in terms of the dynamics of development and demand for the Phuket area, only 5 minutes from the Bang Tao Beach and the rich in the entertainment of the district infrastructure. It was here that the most s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Villa Aileen Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$517,598
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Gorgeous villas at a hot price in the elite area of ​​the island The new project of Will from a well -established reliable developer started in the most elite area of ​​Phuket - near the Lyan and Bang Tao Beach. In this prestigious area there are many restaurants, golf fields, commercial…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$584,683
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Panora Pool Villas –are 38 luxury residences that combines the benefits of villa lifestyle with the unique infrastructure of a large condominium. Panora Villas located within walking distance of gorgeous Surin and Bangtao beaches. The Panora brand itself has become a symbol of successful…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Villa Cocoon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$745,249
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Cocoon Villas Phase 3 is our new development featuring 8 luxurious villas nestled within a peaceful and tranquil setting Designed with a modern and contemporary flair, each villa sits on expansive plots of land ranging from 580 to 630 sqm. and boasts a generously sized private pool, with dim…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$107,145
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Infinity Life Club is a unique complex for a comfortable and carefree life in the bosom of nature in Phuket. The project offers not only apartments, but also villas with private pools, combining modern comfort with high -class medical care and health services. Residents can enjoy a variet…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$384,502
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
This is the sixth phase of Aileen Nai Thon, located between Nai Thon and Nai Yang. The villas in this phase will be built on a gentle hillside surrounded by tropical vegetation and are just a few minutes’ drive from the sandy shores of Nai Thon and Nai Yang, as well as Phuket International…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Villa Sugar
Kamala, Thailand
Price on request
Number of floors 1
The Sugar Villa is a private pool villa located on a tranquil hillside, around 5 minutes car ride to Kamala Beach and Kamala high street where there are plenty of retail outlets, restaurants, sports bars and a shopping mall. Patong and Surin beaches can be reached within 15 to 20 minutes by car.
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Bang Jo
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$2,99M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Punyisa Bang Jo is strategically located in one of Phuket’;s most sought after residential areas, conveniently located halfway between heroines monument and Laguna. Bang Jo, is just 10-15 minutes from Phuket’;s loveliest beach’;s, golf at Laguna Phuket and just minutes away from the vibrant …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$891,313
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
A new project of luxurious villas in the heart of the island of Phuket The new prestigious Will project started in the very heart of Phuket, the popular Bang Tao area. The location of the complex provides convenient access to the developed infrastructure of the district and takes into ac…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$501,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Introducing Asherah Villas Phase 1-2, a luxurious residential project in the heart of Thalang, Phuket, that captures the essence of contemporary elegance and tropical allure. This exclusive development covers an expansive 11,200 sqm, featuring 20 carefully crafted villas designed for those s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Villa Sunpao Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$491,572
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Villa Sunpao is an intimate Boutique Resort offering elegantly decorated private pool villas surrounded by nature and green. Our collection of tropical homes mix modern technology and exotic materials producing rich design in complete harmony with the surrounding environment. The beautifu…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Villa Star Silas
Chalong, Thailand
from
$908,008
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and a private pool in the Chalong area, Phuket. The Star Silas Villas complex is a place where you can enjoy comfort and luxury surrounded by beautiful nature. Each of the 16 villas of this unique complex is a harmonious combination of modern design and functi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Villa AG Club
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$686,701
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
The club village of Willia Club Villas is an ideal place to live and invest in the heart of the most sought -after corner of Phuket! Our villas are not just at home, but a high -profit investment proposal. Without exaggeration-an ideal location: in the neighborhood there are two comfor…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$521,353
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas in the heart of northern Pattaya!Madcha Le Villa is an exclusive project that combines modern design, privacy and a high standard of living. Each villa is designed with impeccable attention to detail, offering spacious recreation areas, elegant finishes and advanced technology.…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Villa D Architecte Aela
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a new development in Phuket, where space to breathe and low density living is at the heart of our philosophy. Villa to Breathe Unlock the essence of living for the spacious soul Located in the tranquil and convenient area of Palai,  with 5 minutes’; drive from Villa AELA,…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Villa Mutti Family
Chalong, Thailand
from
$335,840
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 134–289 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa HOME TOWN
Villa HOME TOWN
Villa HOME TOWN
Villa HOME TOWN
Villa HOME TOWN
Villa HOME TOWN
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$444,049
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on the island of Phuket! This is the perfect choice for those looking for a stable income and comfort!700m to the beach!Facilities: lobby, library, coffee bar, public clinic, restaurant, round-the-clock shop, communal pool, multifunctional hall…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Andamantia
Villa Andamantia
Villa Andamantia
Villa Andamantia
Villa Andamantia
Villa Andamantia
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$861,045
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Pool villas 2 storeys for residence and long term investment Unit type details These two exclusive villas offer unparalleled luxury and comfort, with a total floor area of 511 square meters and only 2 units available. Each unit features two distinctive room types: Type A: With 4 …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa FLOW
Villa FLOW
Villa FLOW
Villa FLOW
Villa FLOW
from
$113,590
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Cozy single-storey FLOW houses in the green Pong area are for sale - your ideal home by the sea is only 10 minutes away!Possible installment for 3 months!Modern houses with three bedrooms and a thoughtful layout are a harmony of comfort and nature. Spacious bright rooms, high-quality decorat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Concept Design For your greatest fact of living in a particular place, THE RESIDENCE PRIME is designed for exclusiveness in all aspects of your privileged living. More than a simple “home” but a precious gift called “perfection”. The ultimate within your reach. Discover beyond exclusive l…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,30M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas surrounded by Pattaya nature!Installments are available until construction is completed!The Sylva Pattaya is a unique project from Arneja Estates, where modern luxury is harmoniously combined with the privacy of the rainforest. Each villa is designed for those who value privacy…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Villa Sri Panwa Lagoon Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,36M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
The New Legacy Of Sri Panwa Begins Branded Luxury Mixed-Use Residence, Managed By Sri Panwa Phuket, World Renowned Luxurious Hotel & Residences Development For Over 20 Years. Sri Panwa Lagoon offers 3BR, 4BR, 5BR & 6BR pool villa with a built-up area ranging from 565sqm to 572sqm and 3…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Villa Asherah Phase 3
Thalang, Thailand
from
$887,767
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
2 real estate properties 2
The third phase of top villas at the centenary banyan The project hosts 19 villas of various convenient and deeply worked out and improved layouts that will be handed over in 2024. The Bang Tao area, where the complex is located, is known for its rich infrastructure - many exquisite rest…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The project is unique in its scale - Botanica Grand Avenue. Located in a premium location. A multi-format community consisting of luxury villas, condos and extensive infrastructure. The grandiose project, which includes 100 villas with 4-5 bedrooms and 5-8 bathrooms, presented in modern and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Villa Amrits Luxury
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
“WHERE UNDISCOVERED NATURE MEETS LUXURY”. The name AMRITS is rooted from ancient Thai word “Amarit” meaning the water of life. While our villas are located near one of Phuket’;s most beautiful beach, it is also surrounded by a lush national park. Our design team is inspired to integrat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Villa Cerulean
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$461,780
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
MOdern tropical Villas in phuket, thailand Nestled amidst the verdant embrace of the mountains, this villa project is meticulously designed to harmonise with nature. The open space concept seamlessly links indoor and outdoor areas, inviting the gentle caress of breezes, and the soft glow …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$759,703
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
WHERE ELEGANCE MEETS INNOVATION Step into the redefined luxury of Villa Suksan, now offering expanded spaces up to 360 sq.m, tailored for both modern living and investment. High ceilings and an abundance of glass invite natural light, enhancing the villa's airy ambiance. Multiple layouts …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,40M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
ENJOY AN EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE The VILLA MAYA is a family compound designed as an immersive yet modern retreat with tropical tone over the golden valued location where is worth for investment and living. Villa Maya is an immersive, modern retreat with a tropical ambiance, nestled in a h…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$333,135
Finishing options Finished
THALA VILLAS This rare and off-market project includes 4 luxury modern-style villas on subdivided plots directly owned by the developer. Each 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa spans 254 sqm and features a large terrace with a 8-meter pool. Priced at an exceptional 44,000 THB/sqm, these villas p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Tales Story One
Villa The Tales Story One
Villa The Tales Story One
Villa The Tales Story One
Villa The Tales Story One
Villa The Tales Story One
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,33M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
The Tales Story One is an exclusive villa from Sansiri in Phuket. A collection of 13 single-storey villas with swimming pools inspired by nature and Thai resort architecture.Each villa with an area of 329 to 401 square meters. m has three bedrooms, spacious living areas with panoramic views …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Villa Grand View Residence Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Grand View Residences, The 26 modern loft style 3-4 bedroom two Story villa's. Unique concept of luxurious but affordable villas in the middle of Phuket’;s amazing nature with mountain view and lagoon. Each villa comes with usable space minimum 404 sqm. to 710 sqm. Overlooking the larg…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mouana Breeze Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Breeze Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Breeze Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Breeze Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Breeze Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Breeze Mai Khao
Thalang, Thailand
from
$650,875
Finishing options Finished
Mouana Breeze Pool Villas Mai Khao is a brand new development offering stylish pool villas close to the sandy shores of Mai Khao Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. These elegant single-storey villas feature a contemporary tropical design and offer a haven of privacy and rejuvenation for…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Villa Sunpao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$418,707
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 225 m²
1 real estate property 1
Modern villas at a reasonable price in the south of the islandThe new project of villas started in one of the most sought-after by investors and residents of the island area - Rawai, in the south of Phuket island. The area has a well-established rich social and commercial infrastructure; the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
225.0
465,116
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$615,127
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Elite boutique village Lavender Villa in Pattaya!15 exclusive villas with private pools in the style of contemporary luxury!Rental yield: 7-9% per annum!Individual payment schedules for the Client are possible!Built-in furniture and equipment are included in the price!Facilities: 5-meter cei…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$627,239
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 267–600 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The perfect choice for those craving a luxurious life by the sea, valuing convenience, and looking to invest in prestigious real estate. The project is designed for families, investors, and anyone wanting to escape the daily hustle and bu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Manisa
Villa Manisa
Villa Manisa
Villa Manisa
Villa Manisa
Villa Manisa
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$442,833
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Villa Punyisa Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,93M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Located only 7 minutes drive from Layan Beach and conveniently close to the dining and shopping hubs of Boat Avenue and Porto Phuket. Punyisa Layan also offers our three signature layout options. The owner’;s experience is one of complete privacy yet just minutes from all the amenities of La…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Villa Goldena Twin
Kamala, Thailand
from
$342,364
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Stylish Townhai near the sea With this project, your dream of life in your own house in walking distance from the sea can become a reality, the Townhouse complex combines the convenience of life in its own spacious house. Kamala has the glory of the family area, here the calm and dimension…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Villa Mouana Residence KO KAEO
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo, a splendid blend of modern luxury and natural serenity by Modern 79. With over 15 years of crafting exceptional living spaces, Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is your promise of an exceptional life. It’;s more than a residence; it’;s a sanctuary where each detai…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Villa THE SCENEVANAR
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,10M
Number of floors 2
Elite villas with a thoughtful location and premium amenities!The Scenevanar is an exclusive complex of premium villas located in the picturesque area of Thung Klom-Tanman. It harmoniously combines modern design, privacy and innovative technologies, creating an ideal space for generations to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Villa Quinta Lane by Intira
Rawai, Thailand
from
$461,447
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Introducing Our Exclusive Four Bedroom Private Pool Villas Welcome to Intira Villas latest project - Quinta Lane - six exclusive three or four bedroom private pool villasin the beautiful area of Rawai, Phuket. These luxurious villas are designed for those seeking a high-endlifestyle and a…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Villa THE AROWANYX
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$567,388
Number of floors 2
Elite residential complex in the heart of Pattaya!Arowanyx is an exclusive complex of 18 luxury villas in the quiet area of Nong Prue, combining privacy, modern design and advanced technology. Each villa is designed for maximum comfort, with spacious recreation areas, private pools and elega…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Villa Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach (Oceana Surin)
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$192,251
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach residential complex is one of the most prestigious and luxurious situations on the island of Phuket, Thailand. This residential complex is an ideal combination of modern design, high standards of comfort and first -class amenities. The immediate proximi…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$774,040
Rainpalm villa is a project inspired by creating simple buildings to meet the lifestyle of everyone looking for a place to live for relaxation or to rent under the concept of peace and happiness which is the meaning of the project. Rain-palm trees are regarded as symbols of peace, tranqui…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Ayana Luxury
Villa Ayana Luxury
Villa Ayana Luxury
Villa Ayana Luxury
Villa Ayana Luxury
Villa Ayana Luxury
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$860,186
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
AYANA is a testament to the bond between architectural brilliance and the symphony of nature. Inspired by the breathtaking beauty of the cascading hills and the islands’ tropical forests.   Type A Ground Level | ★ (20m above sea level) Experience seamless indoor-outdoor livin…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,10M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
WHEN STARTING TO DESIGN A HOUSE, THE MAIN CONCEPT IS THE ALLURE OF HAPPINESS Our mission is to capture the irresistible allure of rural houses and draw inspiration from the wisdom of Asian indigenous home design, perfectly tailored to modern living. We blend nature's beauty to cultivate j…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Bougainvillea
Villa Bougainvillea