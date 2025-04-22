Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand

Discover an unparalleled living experience in the heart of Lamai. The complex consists of 8 villas with 4 bedrooms. Each villa has a garage, a swimming pool, a terrace and balconies.

Features:

around-the-clock security

concierge service

walking paths

landscaped territory

kids' playground

Location and nearby infrastructure

In a serenity area, surrounded by the forest breathtaking views, the complex is located in an ideal location offering convenience, educational excellence and numerous stunning beaches.

The property is perfectly positioned just a 2-minute drive from two international schools, offering families unparalleled access to top-tier education. Beautiful beaches, excellent restaurants, hotels, bars, big supermarkets, nightclubs, shops, as well as tennis, padel courts and sports halls are all located nearby (5-minute drive).