  Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$608,217
;
12
ID: 26202
In CRM: 2456298
Last update: 28/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

Discover an unparalleled living experience in the heart of Lamai. The complex consists of 8 villas with 4 bedrooms. Each villa has a garage, a swimming pool, a terrace and balconies.

Features:

  • around-the-clock security
  • concierge service
  • walking paths
  • landscaped territory
  • kids' playground
Location and nearby infrastructure

In a serenity area, surrounded by the forest breathtaking views, the complex is located in an ideal location offering convenience, educational excellence and numerous stunning beaches.

The property is perfectly positioned just a 2-minute drive from two international schools, offering families unparalleled access to top-tier education. Beautiful beaches, excellent restaurants, hotels, bars, big supermarkets, nightclubs, shops, as well as tennis, padel courts and sports halls are all located nearby (5-minute drive).

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$608,217
