Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand

An extraordinary real estate venture that epitomizes elegance, luxury, and a seamless blend of modern living with nature’s breathtaking beauty.

The project consists of 15 luxurious villas, each offering a private pool. These villas are designed to provide a premium living experience, combining modern architecture with elegant interiors.

With spacious living areas, state-of-the-art amenities, and meticulous attention to detail, our villas redefine comfort and luxury. Whether you seek a permanent residence or a vacation home, our project provides the perfect blend of privacy, tranquility, and opulence.

Features:

swimming pool with a deck

barbecue area

summer kitchen

outdoor shower

parking for 2 cars

24/7 security

Kitchen appliances

Intercom

Air conditioning

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Bophut, Koh Samui, a popular and vibrant. Situated in a highly convenient location, the project offers easy access to various amenities and attractions.

One of the key advantages of this location is its proximity to everything you might need. Within just a 10-minute drive, you can reach schools, the airport, a shopping mall, the sea beach, and vibrant nightlife options. This close proximity allows residents to enjoy the convenience of having essential facilities and entertainment options within a short distance from their homes.