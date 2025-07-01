  1. Realting.com
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
$423,230
ID: 27173
In CRM: 2471090
Last update: 29/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

An extraordinary real estate venture that epitomizes elegance, luxury, and a seamless blend of modern living with nature’s breathtaking beauty.

The project consists of 15 luxurious villas, each offering a private pool. These villas are designed to provide a premium living experience, combining modern architecture with elegant interiors.

With spacious living areas, state-of-the-art amenities, and meticulous attention to detail, our villas redefine comfort and luxury. Whether you seek a permanent residence or a vacation home, our project provides the perfect blend of privacy, tranquility, and opulence.

Features:

  • swimming pool with a deck
  • barbecue area
  • summer kitchen
  • outdoor shower
  • parking for 2 cars
  • 24/7 security
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Intercom
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Bophut, Koh Samui, a popular and vibrant. Situated in a highly convenient location, the project offers easy access to various amenities and attractions.

One of the key advantages of this location is its proximity to everything you might need. Within just a 10-minute drive, you can reach schools, the airport, a shopping mall, the sea beach, and vibrant nightlife options. This close proximity allows residents to enjoy the convenience of having essential facilities and entertainment options within a short distance from their homes.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$423,230
