68 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 264 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
264
18
Offering a 264-room hotel for sale next to Pattaya Seaview in every room. Located on a 1-…
€41,69M
Recommend
Hotel with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand
2 650 m²
5
An 40-key airport hotel in Bangkok - Thailand - with an outdoor swimming pool is just put on…
€3,37M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
27 m²
Thailand Phuket Island Apartments near Bang Tao Apartments in a residenti…
€79,238
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
20 m²
Thailand Phuket Island Apartments near the park Apartments in a new comp…
€41,704
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
70 m²
2
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
€100,613
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
46 m²
3
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
€117,382
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
46 m²
2
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€117,382
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
65 m²
1
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
€446,311
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
57 m²
2
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
€337,958
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
41 m²
2
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
€229,605
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
70 m²
1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€178,833
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
1
1
60 m²
1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€126,997
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
70 m²
1
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% …
Price on request
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
60 m²
1
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€126,412
Recommend
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment,
Patong, Thailand
1
1
24 100 m²
8/8
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€107,300
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with rent
Phuket, Thailand
9
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
€1,01M
Recommend
Commercial with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
PAT6849: Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has an ope…
€544,274
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
4
71 m²
CHA6333: Very well 3 storey building, situated in a great location in Sunrise Chalong bay ro…
€136,068
Recommend
Commercial
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
KTH6811: Commercial building for sale in the center of Phuket island! 3 floors area: 3,200 s…
€2,33M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
€11,66M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
€22,03M
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
54 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 7% per annum for 15 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand …
€110,408
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms with sea view, with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
36 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 8% per annum for 5 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand A…
€62,059
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
35 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 9% per annum for 3 years Real estate investment in Thailand Ap…
€55,343
Recommend
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
34 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income up to 12% per annum Investment real estate in Thai…
€104,454
Recommend
Investment 1 room with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
26 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 10% per annum for 10 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand…
€83,895
Recommend
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
113 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments managed by hotel 5 * Investment real estate in Thailand Apartm…
€535,446
Recommend
Investment 1 room with security, with parking covered
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
33 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income 7 -10% of annual Real Estate Investments in Thaila…
€84,278
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sauna
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
20 m²
Thailand island Phuket Apartments at the hotel Great offer for investors with the goal of re…
€53,025
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
29 m²
Thailand o-in Phuket Apartments at the hotel 5 ***** A unique offer for investors! Apartment…
€91,089
Recommend
