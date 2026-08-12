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Commercial property in Thailand

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Phuket Province
41
Bangkok
13
Chon Buri Province
20
Pattaya City
16
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99 properties total found
Commercial property 82 m² in Sakhu, Thailand
Commercial property 82 m²
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$313,071
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Commercial property 52 m² in Sakhu, Thailand
Commercial property 52 m²
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$198,533
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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Telegram Write in Telegram
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
3-Storey Commercial Building for Sale – Prime Business Location on Thappraya Road, Pattaya U…
$263,247
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
TekceTekce
Established business in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Established business
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury 4 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Na Jomtien for Sale – This stunning 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom po…
$1,24M
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PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4-star luxury hotel for sale, 224 rooms, in the business district, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, Thailand, near Emsphere shopping mall. in Bangkok, Thailand
4-star luxury hotel for sale, 224 rooms, in the business district, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, Thailand, near Emsphere shopping mall.
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 224
Area 24 000 m²
Number of floors 30
4-star luxury hotel for sale, 224 rooms, in the business district, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, …
$70,66M
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Commercial property in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property
Karon, Thailand
KAT6906 New Hotel for sale! It is located in a great location on 15 Rai Square (8.784…
$7,99M
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Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6347 A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel com…
$1,20M
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Commercial property 83 m² in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Commercial property 83 m²
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Area 83 m²
KOH22884 Commercial space listing This commercial plaza is a rare opportunity to secu…
$339,394
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Commercial property 116 m² in Thalang, Thailand
Commercial property 116 m²
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 116 m²
MAI22607 This unique property offers an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a s…
$485,290
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Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Hotel for Sale Near Walking Street South Pattaya This hotel is located in the South Pattaya …
$1,67M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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4-star beachfront resort for sale, 113 rooms, near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand. in Surat Thani Province, Thailand
4-star beachfront resort for sale, 113 rooms, near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand.
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Area 28 000 m²
4-star beachfront resort for sale, 113 rooms, near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand. The resor…
$40,34M
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Commercial property 230 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 230 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
RAW3596 Price starts from 14,49 million Baht! The charming architecture of the new el…
$438,375
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Commercial property 421 m² in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Commercial property 421 m²
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 421 m²
BAN22765 A rare multi-purpose house designed for entrepreneurs who want the perfect b…
$1,21M
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Commercial property in Bang Nai Si, Thailand
Commercial property
Bang Nai Si, Thailand
PHA5587 This boutique beachfront resort offers just six exclusive villas set within l…
$14,85M
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Established business in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Established business
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Resort Business for Sale in Bangsaray – This 13-bedroom resort is still actively running and…
$607,836
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 36
Bathrooms count 36
Commercial Building 36 Rooms for Sale in Central Pattaya This hospitality business opportuni…
$1,70M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Commercial property 202 m² in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property 202 m²
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
KAT7296 This is a building located in commercial district of Kata. On three floors th…
$363,636
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Commercial property 658 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 658 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 12
Area 658 m²
NAI5244 A Luxury Apart- Hotel with 12-13 Luxury Rooms & Big car park, Garden, Pool, e…
$1,97M
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Commercial property in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
KAR6864 Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (…
$1,22M
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Commercial property 71 m² in Chalong, Thailand
Commercial property 71 m²
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 71 m²
CHA6333 Discover a rare opportunity to own a versatile commercial building in Chalong…
$140,531
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Commercial property in Takua Pa, Thailand
Commercial property
Takua Pa, Thailand
PHA5533 This high-standard hotel on Ko Kho Khao Island offers unparalleled luxury and…
$4,83M
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Commercial property 450 m² in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property 450 m²
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 450 m²
KAR6062 Great investment opportunity to introduce to your clients. This restaurant is…
$1,33M
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Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Guest House for Sale Pratumnak Hill Pattaya This guest house for sale in Pratumnak Hi…
$288,722
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 63
Bathrooms count 63
Modern Hotel for Sale South Pattaya Investment Opportunity This modern hotel for sale in Sou…
$4,25M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 195
Bathrooms count 127
Hotel 195 Rooms with Land for Sale Pattaya Naklua Area This hotel 195 rooms with land for sa…
$10,10M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Luxury Pool Villa Near the Beach for Sale on Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya (Only 100 meters from t…
$1,37M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Commercial property 144 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 144 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 144 m²
PAT6448 Hotel for sale, in the center of developed infrastructure. In walking distanc…
$1,50M
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30-storey office building for sale in Bangkok, Thailand. Near BTS Ekkamai 600 meters in Bangkok, Thailand
30-storey office building for sale in Bangkok, Thailand. Near BTS Ekkamai 600 meters
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 37 771 m²
Number of floors 30
30-storey office building for sale in Bangkok, Thailand. Near BTS Ekkamai 600 meters   …
$64,20M
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4-star hotel for sale, 262 rooms, located in the business district of Sukhumvit Road, Soi Sukhumvit 63, Bangkok, Thailand, near the Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station. in Bangkok, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 262 rooms, located in the business district of Sukhumvit Road, Soi Sukhumvit 63, Bangkok, Thailand, near the Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station.
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 262
Area 36 000 m²
Number of floors 19
4-star hotel for sale, 262 rooms, located in the business district of Sukhumvit Road, Soi Su…
$86,16M
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Established business in Nong Prue, Thailand
Established business
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rare Opportunity!! Popular Central Pattaya Club for Sale – Ready to Operate This fully oper…
$1,08M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch

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