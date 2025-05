We offer furnished apartments with balconies.

Each building in the modern European style is equipped with an elevator.

Air conditioning

Solar panels

Aluminium windows

Security door

Built-in kitchen

Ceiling height - 2.7 - 2.8 m

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the northeastern coast of Samui, near major transportation hubs and popular tourist attractions, the sought-after Choeng Mon Beach, 5-star hotels, restaurants and beach clubs, just a few minutes from the international airport.