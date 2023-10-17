Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 211 m²
€353,209
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Townhouse in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Phuket Province, Thailand
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 354 m²
A complex of residences is an ideal place for those who dream of living on the coast. Near t…
€2,12M
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Phuket Province, Thailand
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Townhouses and duplexes in the prestigious Lagoon area. Object Details Delivery: 2021. To t…
€402,200
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 211 m²
Townhouses in the prestigious area of Lagoon. Object Details Delivery: 2021. To the sea: 3 …
€445,400
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with surveillance security system in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
€301,370
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€264,588
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential uni…
€510,205
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€404,899
3 room townhouse with swimming pool in Ban Kata, Thailand
3 room townhouse with swimming pool
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Это уникальный объект близко к морю и при этом хорошего качества. Светлая, современная вилла…
€1,37M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room townhouse with Bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
3 room townhouse with Bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
The townhouse in Laguna Park is an ideal house for a small family with bedrooms and bathro…
€234,911
3 room townhouse in Phuket, Thailand
3 room townhouse
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in Phuket • Construction year: 2015 • Distance to the sea: 800 m • Bedrooms: 2-…
€338,492
3 room townhouse in Phuket, Thailand
3 room townhouse
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in Phuket • Construction year: 2015 • Distance to the sea: 800 m • Bedrooms: …
€338,492

