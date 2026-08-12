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Townhouses in Thailand

;
Phuket Province
58
Chon Buri Province
48
Choeng Thale
42
Si Sunthon
3
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106 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
2 Storey Corner Townhome for sale in East Pattaya Located in East Pattaya, this two storey c…
$86,407
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale East Pattaya Fully Furnished Townhouse for sale in East Pattaya offers a …
$72,636
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse 4 Bedroom for Sale in East Pattaya This spacious townhouse in East Pattaya offers …
$85,168
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for purchase a townhouse in the prestigious resort area of Bang Tao / Laguna (Phuke…
$513,809
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3 bedroom townthouse in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house with swimming pool in the complex Palm Grove is located in the area of Na J…
$399,826
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$316,555
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale East Pattaya Newly Renovated Move In Ready Modern Renovated Townhouse in …
$71,421
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$341,077
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 5/5
Townhouse Pratumnak soi 5
$756,066
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Is a new villa and townhouse project in the prestigious Bang Tao area, offering full lifesty…
$274,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
The LAKE is a modern cottage village, which is located on a huge plot of land of 185,000 squ…
$164,556
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Storey Townhouse for Sale in Siam Country Club Discover a charming 2-storey townhouse loca…
$89,504
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Modern Multi-Level Pool Villas in Layan, Phuket A unique collection of contemporary 4-sto…
$1,10M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale in Thung Klom Tan Man Discover comfort and convenience with this 2-story …
$77,116
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 541 m²
Number of floors 5
Featuring only 8 ultra-luxury beachfront residences, this prestigious development is located…
$3,97M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
New project| Pre-sale! Stylish two-storey townhouse in Bang Tao district. This is a forma…
$277,705
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Townhouse for Sale East Pattaya Located in East Pattaya, this 2 bedroom townhouse …
$77,116
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Storey Townhouse 2 Bedroom East Pattaya This 2 storey townhouse is located in East Pattaya…
$111,493
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Townhome for Sale East Pattaya Fully Furnished Ready to Move In Townhome for sale in East Pa…
$78,715
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale East Pattaya Fully Furnished Fully renovated townhouse with complete furn…
$99,989
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
3 Storey Townhouse for Sale South Pattaya City Center Prime Location Near Pattaya Beach This…
$127,342
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
New two-storey house with a swimming pool in a modern style - Type C with a comfortable and …
$253,505
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Townhouse for Sale Nong Prue East Pattaya | 2-Bedroom Fully Furnished Home Near Motorway Thi…
$63,519
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Сontemporary residential development in Phuket's prestigious Laguna area, offering modern pr…
$363,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story townhouse in the north of Phuket, in a quiet green area close to Naiyang Beach and…
$190,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Townhouse for Sale in Soi Nern Plub Wan Fully Furnished This comfortable residence in Soi Ne…
$92,601
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Townhouse 3 Bedrooms for Sale in Huay Yai This three-storey townhouse provides a practical l…
$232,276
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse 4 Bedroom for Sale in East Pattaya This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse offers 110…
$108,086
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located in the south of Phuket Island, in the quiet neighborhood of Rawai, su…
$274,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse Style Single House in East Pattaya This townhouse is designed in a single house st…
$111,183
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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