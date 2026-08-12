Thailand is a country in Southeast Asia known for its picturesque beaches, culture and hospitality. With a stable economy and developed infrastructure, real estate in Thailand is becoming increasingly attractive to foreign investors.

Advantages of Buying Thai Real Estate

The main advantage of buying real estate in Thailand is high rental yield. It is due to the high demand of the country as a tourist destination, which ensures stable demand for renting Thai housing, especially in resort areas. Among other positive aspects:

Affordable prices. The cost of real estate in Thailand is often lower than in European countries, which makes it attractive to investors.

The cost of real estate in Thailand is often lower than in European countries, which makes it attractive to investors. Ease of registration. Foreigners can buy real estate in Thailand without significant bureaucratic obstacles, especially when it comes to condominiums.

Foreigners can buy real estate in Thailand without significant bureaucratic obstacles, especially when it comes to condominiums. Variety of offers . The market offers a wide range of properties - from modern apartments in megacities to cozy villas on the coast in Thailand.

. The market offers a wide range of properties - from modern apartments in megacities to cozy villas on the coast in Thailand. Favorable climate. The warm tropical climate and natural beauty make life in Thailand comfortable and enjoyable.

Popular Areas to Buy Real Estate in Thailand for Foreigners

Foreign buyers often choose the following regions to buy a home:

Bangkok. The capital of Thailand with developed infrastructure and business opportunities. The average cost of an apartment here is about $4,000–$5,000 per sq. m.

The capital of Thailand with developed infrastructure and business opportunities. The average cost of an apartment here is about $4,000–$5,000 per sq. m. Phuket . A popular resort island with beautiful beaches. Housing prices range from $1,800 to $4,200 per sq. m.

. A popular resort island with beautiful beaches. Housing prices range from $1,800 to $4,200 per sq. m. Pattaya. A famous resort with an active nightlife. The cost of apartments starts from $53,000 for small studios.

A famous resort with an active nightlife. The cost of apartments starts from $53,000 for small studios. Samui. An island with picturesque beaches and a calm atmosphere, attracting those who seek privacy.

Real Estate Prices in Thailand

The Thai real estate market has shown steady growth. Over the past two years, the average price increase across major cities has remained within 4–8 percent annually, with the fastest growth in coastal and tourist-driven areas.

Average property prices in Thailand by region:

Region / City Property type Average price per m² Bangkok (central districts) Apartments / condos $3700–4100 Phuket (standard areas) Condominiums $2700 Pattaya (budget segment) Studios and small units $2795 Pattaya (mid-range segment) Condominiums $3727 Pattaya (premium segment) Condos / apartments from $4970

Real estate prices in Thailand continue to rise due to growing tourism and stable domestic demand. The fastest appreciation is observed in beachfront locations and premium developments. For investors focusing on rental income, condominiums in Phuket and Pattaya typically generate a return of 6–9 percent per year, and during the high season rental yields can exceed this level.

How to Buy Real Estate in Thailand

Purchase of Thailand property for sale to foreigners is available in the form of apartments in condominiums, while the foreign share in the building should not exceed 49%. Foreigners cannot buy land directly, but a long-term leasehold for up to 30 years with the right to extend is possible.

Features of purchasing real estate in Thailand:

1. Taxes and fees:

Property transfer tax. Usually 2% of the assessed value of the property.

Usually 2% of the assessed value of the property. Leasehold Registration Tax. 1% of the total rental value.

1% of the total rental value. Stamp Duty of 0.5% of the sale price.

of 0.5% of the sale price. Withholding Tax on Income. This applies to the seller and depends on the length of ownership and value of the property.

This applies to the seller and depends on the length of ownership and value of the property. Additional fees may apply for condominium maintenance or management.

2. Transaction Documents:

Buyer's Passport.

Foreign Exchange Transaction Certificate (FET) to confirm payment from abroad.

Property documents, including Chanote - certificate of ownership.

Sales Contract.

3. Bank Transactions. Payment must be made from a foreign account in a Thai bank. All transactions are made in foreign currency, and the Thai bank converts the funds into baht.

Determine the type of property (apartment or house on leased land) and location, and check if the property is within the 49% foreign ownership quota, then: