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Property for sale in Thailand

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Pattaya
134
Phuket
69
Ko Samui
96
Hua Hin
7
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13 057 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Thalang, Thailand
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3 bedroom house
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house with 3 bedrooms in Talanga at a super price - 4.75 million baht!For sale a …
$147,395
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2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
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2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Silhouette is a thoughtfully designed low-density residential development located just momen…
$283,975
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1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 8
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$167,900
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a new one-storey villa in a modern tropical style - a harmonious combination of …
$594,450
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4 bedroom house in Bangkok, Thailand
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4 bedroom house
Bangkok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 568 m²
Experience timeless elegance at Park Heritage Pattanakarn, an exclusive collection of only 3…
$2,06M
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
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Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/8
Residences near Wongamat Beach – resort life in North Pattaya!A new low-rise project in the …
$70,120
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Anonymous! Presale of a new project!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availab…
$289,110
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/8
A quiet life in North Pattaya!A new low-rise project in the Wongamat area is an option for t…
$107,758
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/8
Life by the sea in North Pattaya is a new resort project in Wongamat!Imagine a morning that …
$111,111
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
Premium complex on the first coastline in Bang Amphur!The Panora Estuaria is a ready-made re…
$233,672
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
Residences with accommodation after 50% payment!A rare offer for those who are looking for p…
$233,812
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
The first coastline of Pattaya with the opportunity to settle in now!Ready-made property by …
$257,380
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 33
Luxury premium apartment in the heart of Pattaya! A great investment option!The Riviera Cali…
$113,565
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
Private resort with mountain views, hotel management and pet-friendly concept!The Momentum P…
$172,773
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2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 8
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$213,805
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2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 8
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$236,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$619,591
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$619,564
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Rainpalm Villas presents an exclusive collection of 21 luxury residences, thoughtfully desig…
$616,099
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3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Located in a peaceful area of Rawai - Naiharn, South Phuket, this well-built 3-bedroom, 4-ba…
$514,930
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2 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Newly Renovated Townhouse for Sale – Rawai, Soi Saiyuan 15 | THB 4.59 Million (Promotion unt…
$139,031
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4 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 350 m²
Perched in the tranquil hills of Baan Manik, just minutes from Laguna Phuket and the island’…
$3,94M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Discover comfort and convenience in this beautifully upgraded 3-bedroom pool villa ideally l…
$451,321
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3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
This brand new 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom pool villa offers modern tropical living in one of Phuk…
$421,031
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2 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a stunning loft-style 2-bedroom pool villa in the…
$545,220
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Discover ABOV Patong, a premier off-plan condominium development offering branded residences…
$304,717
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4 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 556 m²
Number of floors 1
code 202607161151Exclusive modern villa with stunning views, located in one of the most pres…
$2,36M
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3 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
A modern ready-to-move-in pool villa located only two minutes from Layan Beach. The property…
$666,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Tucked away in a peaceful lane in Rawai, this beautifully renovated Balinese-style pool vill…
$287,755
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1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Step aboard Sole Mio Residences, a visionary new development that redefines modern beachside…
$513,567
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Property types in Thailand

apartments
houses

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Thailand is a country in Southeast Asia known for its picturesque beaches, culture and hospitality. With a stable economy and developed infrastructure, real estate in Thailand is becoming increasingly attractive to foreign investors.

Advantages of Buying Thai Real Estate

The main advantage of buying real estate in Thailand is high rental yield. It is due to the high demand of the country as a tourist destination, which ensures stable demand for renting Thai housing, especially in resort areas. Among other positive aspects:

  • Affordable prices. The cost of real estate in Thailand is often lower than in European countries, which makes it attractive to investors.
  • Ease of registration. Foreigners can buy real estate in Thailand without significant bureaucratic obstacles, especially when it comes to condominiums.
  • Variety of offers. The market offers a wide range of properties - from modern apartments in megacities to cozy villas on the coast in Thailand.
  • Favorable climate. The warm tropical climate and natural beauty make life in Thailand comfortable and enjoyable.

Popular Areas to Buy Real Estate in Thailand for Foreigners

Foreign buyers often choose the following regions to buy a home:

  • Bangkok. The capital of Thailand with developed infrastructure and business opportunities. The average cost of an apartment here is about $4,000–$5,000 per sq. m.
  • Phuket. A popular resort island with beautiful beaches. Housing prices range from $1,800 to $4,200 per sq. m.
  • Pattaya. A famous resort with an active nightlife. The cost of apartments starts from $53,000 for small studios.
  • Samui. An island with picturesque beaches and a calm atmosphere, attracting those who seek privacy.

Real Estate Prices in Thailand

The Thai real estate market has shown steady growth. Over the past two years, the average price increase across major cities has remained within 4–8 percent annually, with the fastest growth in coastal and tourist-driven areas.

Average property prices in Thailand by region:

Region / City

 Property type

Average price per m²
Bangkok (central districts) Apartments / condos $3700–4100
Phuket (standard areas) Condominiums $2700
Pattaya (budget segment) Studios and small units $2795
Pattaya (mid-range segment) Condominiums $3727
Pattaya (premium segment) Condos / apartments from $4970

Real estate prices in Thailand continue to rise due to growing tourism and stable domestic demand. The fastest appreciation is observed in beachfront locations and premium developments. For investors focusing on rental income, condominiums in Phuket and Pattaya typically generate a return of 6–9 percent per year, and during the high season rental yields can exceed this level.

How to Buy Real Estate in Thailand 

Purchase of Thailand property for sale to foreigners is available in the form of apartments in condominiums, while the foreign share in the building should not exceed 49%. Foreigners cannot buy land directly, but a long-term leasehold for up to 30 years with the right to extend is possible.

Features of purchasing real estate in Thailand:

1. Taxes and fees:

  • Property transfer tax. Usually 2% of the assessed value of the property.
  • Leasehold Registration Tax. 1% of the total rental value.
  • Stamp Duty of 0.5% of the sale price.
  • Withholding Tax on Income. This applies to the seller and depends on the length of ownership and value of the property.
  • Additional fees may apply for condominium maintenance or management.

2. Transaction Documents:

  • Buyer's Passport.
  • Foreign Exchange Transaction Certificate (FET) to confirm payment from abroad.
  • Property documents, including Chanote - certificate of ownership.
  • Sales Contract.

3. Bank Transactions. Payment must be made from a foreign account in a Thai bank. All transactions are made in foreign currency, and the Thai bank converts the funds into baht.

Determine the type of property (apartment or house on leased land) and location, and check if the property is within the 49% foreign ownership quota, then:

  1. Hire a lawyer to check the documents, title and debts on the property.
  2. Sign the preliminary contract (Reservation Agreement) and pay a deposit (usually 10% of the property price).
  3. Transfer money from abroad to a Thai bank in foreign currency and get a Foreign Exchange Transaction Form.
  4. Sign the main sales contract with the seller and make sure the contract complies with Thai laws and has been translated.
  5. Visit the Department of Lands to officially register the property and pay taxes and fees (usually split between the buyer and seller).
  6. Get a certificate of ownership (Chanote) with your name on it.
  7. Hand over the keys and move into the property.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Thailand

Thailand Property Market 2025: Expert Analysis of Investment Opportunities
Thailand Property Market 2025: Expert Analysis of Investment Opportunities
Phuket Apartment and Villa Prices: A Detailed Overview of All Housing Categories
Phuket Apartment and Villa Prices: A Detailed Overview of All Housing Categories
A comprehensive guide on buying apartments and villas in Thailand
A comprehensive guide on buying apartments and villas in Thailand
How and What Kind of Property to Buy in Phuket as a Foreigner — Interview with an Expert
How and What Kind of Property to Buy in Phuket as a Foreigner — Interview with an Expert

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Property in Thailand

What is the average price per sq. meter of real estate in Thailand?

The real estate prices in Thailand depend on its condition, novelty and location. Most expensive is a square meter in the capital, Bangkok, which is between 4,000 and 5,000 euros.
In the popular resorts of Phuket and Pattaya the cost of a square is lower by 10-20%. For inexpensive real estate in Thailand you should consider small towns such as Chingray and Krabi, where a square meter costs no more than 1500 euros.

Which cities in Thailand are in greatest demand by home buyers?

Foreign permanent residents choose Bangkok. The capital has excellent infrastructure, there are many jobs and educational institutions.
Admirers of beach holidays prefer Phuket, Pattaya and Samui. These are the three most popular resorts of the country, known for tropical nature and white beaches.

What documents do you need to buy housing in Thailand?

Foreigners only need a passport to purchase an apartment or a house. It is not necessary to open an account at a local bank — you can transfer money to the owner of the facility from your country.

What are the risks of buying property in Thailand for foreigners?

The main risks relate to legal restrictions and project reliability. Foreigners cannot own land directly, so houses built on land are usually purchased through long-term leasehold contracts that require careful legal review.

Another risk is buying units in off-plan developments from unreliable developers. Delays in construction or changes to project specifications sometimes occur, which makes due diligence essential.

What do you need to buy property in Thailand?

A foreign buyer needs a valid passport and proof that funds used for the purchase entered Thailand in foreign currency. This proof is issued by a Thai bank in the form of an FET (Foreign Exchange Transaction) certificate or a similar bank letter for transfers under $50,000.

Do foreigners pay property tax in Thailand?

Foreigners pay the same property-related taxes as Thai nationals. The main taxes and mandatory fees are:

  • Transfer fee: 2% of the government-assessed property value.
  • Stamp duty: 0.5% of the transaction value (charged only if withholding tax does not apply).
  • Withholding tax: generally 1–3% for individual sellers; 1% for corporate sellers.
  • Annual land and building tax: 0.02–0.1% for residential properties.

Foreign buyers should keep in mind that Thailand also requires annual maintenance fees for condominiums, which typically range from $15 to $30 per m² per year, depending on the building and its facilities.

Is it worth buying a property in Thailand?

Buying real estate in Thailand is often considered worthwhile for investors seeking a combination of capital appreciation and rental income. Tourist-driven markets like Phuket and Pattaya consistently generate rental yields in the range of 6–9 percent per year, with higher returns during peak seasons. Bangkok offers stronger long-term liquidity and value growth, although rental yields are usually lower.

Does buying property in Thailand give you residency?

Purchasing property in Thailand does not grant residency, permanent residence, or citizenship. Foreigners must apply for visas through standard immigration programs. Although owning a property can make long-term stays more convenient and may support certain visa applications indirectly, it is not a legal basis for residency on its own.

How much does real estate cost in popular areas of Thailand?

In Bangkok, property for sale in Thailand typically costs $3700–$6900 per m², while premium projects in major business areas can reach $7000–$8000 per m². In Phuket, standard condominiums are usually priced at $2700–$3000 per m². In Pattaya, prices start at $2200 per m². The mid-range segment falls within $3000–$3800 per m², and high-end developments are priced at $4000 per m² and above.

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