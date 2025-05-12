Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Ultra-modern villa on the island of Koh Phangan in close proximity to the beach!
An excellent option for permanent residence, investment or rental!
The West Coast is the most beautiful and attractive place to live and investment place on Koh Phangan.
ROI ON RENTAL 11%+! The villa is…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Unique apartments on the picturesque island of Koh Phangan!
An attractive investment property! Yield from 7%! Installment plan!
In close proximity to the beach! The apartments are furnished!
7 PALM - comfortable conditions for a secluded holiday with the most beautiful beach on the island…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com