Residential complex Furnished apartments and villas with private swimming pools and sea view, in a quiet area near Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
5
ID: 21012
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2329704
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

The project is a low-rise complex of several apartments and villas with 1-3 bedrooms. Located just 5 minutes from the beach, restaurants, and supermarket. Special feature is private pool with stunning sea views from every room, emerald waters of Lamai Bay, and lush coconut groves.

The units are equipped with European kitchen, appliances, sanitary ware, built-in wardrobes, and furniture.

The complex offers landscaped common areas with green land plots and garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand. Purchasing a home on Koh Samui is not only a financial investment, but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of this tropical destination.

Samui Island offers a number of features: exotic nature including palm groves, white sand beaches and dense rainforests; cultural heritage such as Buddhist temples and monasteries.

The island has a well-developed infrastructure including schools, medical centres, supermarkets, restaurants and banks, making it suitable for permanent residence or tourism. Samui is easily accessible thanks to its international airport, providing convenient flights and connections to other regions of Thailand and the world.

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

Residential complex Furnished apartments and villas with private swimming pools and sea view, in a quiet area near Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
