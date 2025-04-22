Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand

Welcome to Samui Paradise Villas, an enchanting residential oasis nestled within the tranquil Bangpor Soi 5, on the pristine shores of Koh Samui. This exclusive residence project comprises 11 villas, each meticulously designed to offer the epitome of luxury living in paradise. Boasting a prime hillside location, Samui Paradise Villas offer unparalleled views of the shimmering sea and verdant landscapes, providing an idyllic retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With their sleek and contemporary design, these villas exude sophistication and charm, creating an ambiance of refined elegance. Each villa at Samui Paradise Villas is thoughtfully appointed with stylish furnishings and modern amenities, ensuring the utmost comfort and convenience for residents.

Payment plan - 80/20.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just moments away from international schools, hospitals, supermarkets, and the island's pristine beaches.