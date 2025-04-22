  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$297,388
19/05/2025
$297,388
18/05/2025
$298,010
17/05/2025
$298,908
16/05/2025
$296,092
14/05/2025
$298,652
13/05/2025
$298,863
11/05/2025
$298,852
10/05/2025
$298,243
09/05/2025
$298,596
08/05/2025
$298,153
07/05/2025
$297,721
14/04/2025
$291,579
13/04/2025
$291,750
12/04/2025
$290,261
11/04/2025
$293,189
10/04/2025
$288,646
09/04/2025
$292,430
08/04/2025
$291,739
07/04/2025
$294,126
06/04/2025
$294,153
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22132
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2388684
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

Welcome to Samui Paradise Villas, an enchanting residential oasis nestled within the tranquil Bangpor Soi 5, on the pristine shores of Koh Samui. This exclusive residence project comprises 11 villas, each meticulously designed to offer the epitome of luxury living in paradise. Boasting a prime hillside location, Samui Paradise Villas offer unparalleled views of the shimmering sea and verdant landscapes, providing an idyllic retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With their sleek and contemporary design, these villas exude sophistication and charm, creating an ambiance of refined elegance. Each villa at Samui Paradise Villas is thoughtfully appointed with stylish furnishings and modern amenities, ensuring the utmost comfort and convenience for residents.

Payment plan - 80/20.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just moments away from international schools, hospitals, supermarkets, and the island's pristine beaches.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$207,270
Residential complex New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,65M
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden 2
Rawai, Thailand
from
$102,998
Residential complex Two-storey villas with private pools and smart home system, close to Layan and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$777,866
Residential complex Luxury villas with pools, Spa and a garden in Cherngtalay, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,30M
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$297,388
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Residential complex Kiara Reserve Residence
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,41M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Elite residential complex on the beach LayanLocated in the Bang Tao area of Phuket, this project is a unique complex of luxury condominiums and premium villas.In total, 17 luxury villas and 25 stylish apartments will be built here, located on five floors and having an area of 251 to 829 squa…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$354,318
We offer modern villas with areas from 148 m2 to 220 m2. Each house has a private swimming pool or an access to the communal pool. Completion - December, 31, 2022. Advantages 6% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes drive fro…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Nebu Residences Bangtao
Residential complex Nebu Residences Bangtao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$86,734
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a picturesque location. Suitable for permanent residence, vacation, and profitable investments. About the location: Located near the pristine Bangtao beach on Phuket's west coast, Nebu …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications