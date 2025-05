The small complex will consist of 5 villas, each with a 4x10 m swimming pool, parking and greenery.

Water and electricity at government rates.

Features of the flats

Layout - spacious living room with dining room and open kitchen, 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 or 3 bathrooms, laundry room, sala, guest toilet.

living room and each bedroom has air conditioning and a ceiling fan

water tank and water pump

household appliances - refrigerator, oven, microwave, electric stove, dishwasher

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Bang Po is a sandy beach about 3 km long. This area is not so crowded and noisy, but it has all the necessary infrastructure.