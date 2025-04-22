Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, 8 minutes drive to Bo Phut beach, Samui, Thailand

The project consists of identical villas, each equipped with a variety of luxurious amenities. These include expansive terraces, a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, five bedrooms, a cinema, a gym, and a maid's room with its own kitchen and bathroom. Every window of the villa, as well as the pool area, offers stunning views of the ocean and Koh Phangan island. The total area of the villa is 720 m2/550 m2 interior spaces and 170 m2 of terraces.

You can purchase these villas at the construction stage or after its completion. The construction of villas is carried out by reliable company. This developer has an excellent reputation and has already built over 200 villas on Koh Samui.

Extra opportunities

You can purchase an additional plot of land for 2 million baht.

Features of the flats

It is important to note that the outer walls of all villas are made of two rows of bricks with an air gap between them. This creates a high thermal insulation protection and keeps cool inside all rooms.

The important advantage of this project is that each villa has its own artesian well (150 meters deep) to provide the high quality drinking water that has many health benefits. As this water reserve is unlimited it is supplied throughout the water system inside the villa for all its usage.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The villas are located in the beautiful area Bophut, in 3 minutes drive or a short walk to the coast. Nearby is the best beach of the island - Chaweng Beach. Right there is the famous “Fisherman’s Village” with the greatest restaurants and hotels. Furthermore, all the necessary infrastructure, including major supermarkets, is located down the road. While being in very close proximity to the best Koh Samui has to offer, the villas themselves are on the quiet green hill which is easy to reach by well built roads.