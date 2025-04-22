  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
;
7
Media Media
ID: 14747
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2349867
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Mae Nam

About the complex

The project consists of 12 elegant villas surrounded by green areas. The houses are located on a hill - because of this the residents have beautiful views of nature. Each villa is equipped with a swimming pool and video surveillance system. Each villa has 2 parking spaces, 2-3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace and garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand and the Bophut area is a popular tourist centre, with the highest demand for rentals.

Bophut Beach is the central location on the island, situated in the north of Samui, between the popular family-friendly Maenam and the shallow deserted Plai Laem. It offers both a romantic retreat and luxury restaurants, of which there are many in this part of the island.

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand. Purchasing a home on Samui Island is not only a financial investment, but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of this tropical destination.

Samui Island offers a number of features: exotic nature including palm groves, white sand beaches and dense rainforests; cultural heritage such as Buddhist temples and monasteries.

Location on the map

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand

