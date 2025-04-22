Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand

The project consists of 12 elegant villas surrounded by green areas. The houses are located on a hill - because of this the residents have beautiful views of nature. Each villa is equipped with a swimming pool and video surveillance system. Each villa has 2 parking spaces, 2-3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace and garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand and the Bophut area is a popular tourist centre, with the highest demand for rentals.

Bophut Beach is the central location on the island, situated in the north of Samui, between the popular family-friendly Maenam and the shallow deserted Plai Laem. It offers both a romantic retreat and luxury restaurants, of which there are many in this part of the island.

Samui Island offers a number of features: exotic nature including palm groves, white sand beaches and dense rainforests; cultural heritage such as Buddhist temples and monasteries.