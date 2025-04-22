  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Baan Lamai
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$387,506
19/05/2025
$387,506
18/05/2025
$388,316
17/05/2025
$389,486
16/05/2025
$385,816
14/05/2025
$389,153
13/05/2025
$389,427
11/05/2025
$389,413
10/05/2025
$388,619
09/05/2025
$389,080
08/05/2025
$388,503
07/05/2025
$387,939
14/04/2025
$379,935
13/04/2025
$380,159
12/04/2025
$378,219
11/04/2025
$382,034
10/04/2025
$376,115
09/04/2025
$381,046
08/04/2025
$380,145
07/04/2025
$383,255
06/04/2025
$383,291
;
17
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22432
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2399586
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

The exclusive new villa development project in the picturesque surroundings of Koh Samui offer a limited collection of six off-plan villas, each meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of modern living. Each villa in The Green Hill Villas is designed to maximize space and natural light, creating a harmonious and inviting living environment.

The modern architecture and open-plan layouts offer flexibility and elegance, allowing you to tailor your home to your unique tastes and lifestyle. The villas are equipped with private underground parking, preserving the aesthetic beauty of the living space and ensuring the security and convenience of your vehicles. Each villa also comes with its own deep well, providing a reliable and sustainable water source.

One of the standout features is the breathtaking jungle view that each property offers. Imagine waking up to the serene sight of lush greenery and the calming sounds of nature every morning. They represent a lifestyle choice for those who seek the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and nature. Whether you are looking for a permanent residence, a holiday home, or a lucrative rental property, this development offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of paradise in one of Koh Samui’s most sought-after locations.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is nestled in a quiet and serene location, just 2 kilometers from the pristine Lamai Beach.

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and parkings in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$249,326
Residential complex Kata View
Karon, Thailand
from
$162,744
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$350,062
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools on the first sea line, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,10M
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$139,821
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$387,506
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Park Surin
Residential complex The Park Surin
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$290,681
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, surrounded by the jungle, 3 minutes away from Na Thon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Nathon, Thailand
from
$510,667
Experience the perfect blend of luxury and nature, located just 5 minutes from Na Thon Beach. The exclusive project includes only 5 beautiful villas, thoughtfully designed for your comfort and complete with a private swimming pool and a stunning view. The concept of the complex is "life in t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$96,096
A unique residential complex with a Japanese theme of SPA and wellness in the heart of Pattaya, just 1 km from the main attractions and beaches. This is a low-rise project focused on wellness and a harmonious lifestyle, among the amenities of which are a full-size SPA with onsen baths, a fit…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications