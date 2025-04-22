Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

The exclusive new villa development project in the picturesque surroundings of Koh Samui offer a limited collection of six off-plan villas, each meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of modern living. Each villa in The Green Hill Villas is designed to maximize space and natural light, creating a harmonious and inviting living environment.

The modern architecture and open-plan layouts offer flexibility and elegance, allowing you to tailor your home to your unique tastes and lifestyle. The villas are equipped with private underground parking, preserving the aesthetic beauty of the living space and ensuring the security and convenience of your vehicles. Each villa also comes with its own deep well, providing a reliable and sustainable water source.

One of the standout features is the breathtaking jungle view that each property offers. Imagine waking up to the serene sight of lush greenery and the calming sounds of nature every morning. They represent a lifestyle choice for those who seek the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and nature. Whether you are looking for a permanent residence, a holiday home, or a lucrative rental property, this development offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of paradise in one of Koh Samui’s most sought-after locations.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is nestled in a quiet and serene location, just 2 kilometers from the pristine Lamai Beach.