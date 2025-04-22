Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand

Boutique residential development featuring 9 villas, offering a choice of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom layouts. Each villa has a swimming pool, garden, gazebo for relaxation, parking.

Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Maenam, this project provides a perfect balance between serene island living and everyday convenience. Ideal for personal residence, rental investment, or holiday home.

The price includes a kitchen, air conditioners and fans in each bedroom, a wall around the house, a walk-in closet, all showers, etc. Furniture package available from 200,000 to 700,000 baht.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located just minutes away from all amenities and the new international school. Short drive to the beach, restaurants, and shopping.