  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Baan Mae Nam
  4. Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$191,000
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26556
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2464192
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Mae Nam

About the complex

Boutique residential development featuring 9 villas, offering a choice of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom layouts. Each villa has a swimming pool, garden, gazebo for relaxation, parking.

Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Maenam, this project provides a perfect balance between serene island living and everyday convenience. Ideal for personal residence, rental investment, or holiday home.

The price includes a kitchen, air conditioners and fans in each bedroom, a wall around the house, a walk-in closet, all showers, etc. Furniture package available from 200,000 to 700,000 baht.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located just minutes away from all amenities and the new international school. Short drive to the beach, restaurants, and shopping.

Location on the map

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$518,748
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,25M
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$304,715
Residential complex THE TITLE MODEVA
Thalang, Thailand
from
$133,247
Residential complex New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$903,243
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$191,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$151,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 29–60 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Skytech is a new residential complex in Asia's best-integrated resort and within walking distance of Bangtao Beach. The developer offers a wide range of finishes and furnishing options, including basic finishes, fitted furniture and appliances, and full fit-out options. Residents of the comp…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Residential complex AURA Condominium
Rawai, Thailand
from
$72,056
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 29–96 m²
22 real estate properties 22
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for both family living and for long-term and short-term rentals. About the location: The strategic location in the Rawai area provides a cozy atmosphere and easy access to the picturesque corners of Phuket, as well a…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$120,329
The modern luxury project with an area of ​​12,480 m² is a 50-storey building with a unique entertainment complex on the roof. The residence has a wide range of apartments with stunning panoramic views of the ocean, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn, Naklua Bay or Jomtien Beach. Apartment layouts vary f…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications