Seaview Villas for Sale in Thailand

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Beachfront villas in Thailand

;
Phuket
8
Ko Samui
88
Phuket Province
1854
Chon Buri Province
141
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18 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
About the project: This is a collection of 10 two-storey villas on the western slope of a hi…
$2,02M
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury Pool Villa in Prestigious Layan Hills Estate – Super Views & Prime Location Disc…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 920 m²
Baan Banyan - luxury villa with panoramic sea views on Cape Kamala, Millionaire's MileBaan B…
$15,00M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
This tropical villa is located in an exclusive hillside complex, offering its owners an incr…
$701,664
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
Canopy HillsPrivate gated complex of 9 view, spacious and functional villas, carefully desig…
$1,57M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Private residence on a hill in an exclusive project with only 6 villas. This is a rare combi…
$1,07M
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a paradise on earth! Discover our gorgeous villas where the crystal clear sea is …
$420,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Characteristic of the property: luxury villas, the location of which enables you to achieve …
$305,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
$964,959
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to a paradise on earth! Discover our gorgeous villas where the crystal clear sea is …
$461,727
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$3,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$4,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$885,540
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui…
$815,206
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$2,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
This dream beach villa is located right by the sea on the famous Play Laem Beach. The villa …
$1,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
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