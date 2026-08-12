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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$400,881
The villas features: outdoor shower terrace with a lounge area swimming pool lawn garage Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning in the living room and bedrooms Ceiling fans in every room Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (electric hob, stove, fridge) Water heater 100 liter…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to a university and beaches, Hua Hin, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$456,388
Modern loft living transcends the ordinary and invites you into a realm of sophisticated indulgence. Each sleek, modern loft-style villa is crafted to cocoon you in ultimate comfort and style. Experience unparalleled luxury and refined comfort in the complex, where modern loft designs seamle…
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Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana
Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana
Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana
Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana
Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana
Show all Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana
Residential quarter NUE Riverest Ratburana
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$66,600
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 37
Thailand, Bangkok, Ratburana District, Chao Phraya River🏗 High-rise condominium, delivery: December 2025 (ready in 9 months!)🏷 Price: from $66,600 | Studios, 1BR, 2BRNUE Riverest Ratburana is one of Bangkok’s most anticipated projects. 8 high-rise buildings (up to 35 floors) on the banks of …
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Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$431,718
Complex offers contemporary luxury villas surrounded by the sun soaked landscapes of the captivating Phuket island. Fringed by lush foliage, a collection of 31 exclusive private pool villas ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms. Lobby & Reception - welcoming space with hotel-style services. Back-of-H…
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Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$889,092
Imagine your life in the luxury villa with a panoramic view of the Andaman Sea. This complex is not just a property, it's a unique community, where every day is full of tranquility and comfort. The project offers: Privacy and comfort: every villa is a separate space with a swimming pool, a …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach and an international school, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$354,317
The complex consists of 4 detaches villas, finished to the highest of standards using only high-quality materials. Features: parking swimming pool Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Features of the flats Each villa consists of 3 double bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large open-plan living/kitc…
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Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Nathon, Thailand
from
$370,044
We offer a beautiful and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, a terrace and a salt-water infinity pool, a parking. The residence features around-the-clock security abd video surveillance, a gym, a spa center. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchen Built-in electri…
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Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with lounge areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$92,511
The complex is 2 buildings with 787 apartments with 1 bedroom. Features: lobby lounge areas fitness club Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure
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Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,537
The modern residential complex consists of 3 blocks in the middle of which there is a swimming pool and a green area. In addition, the complex has a fitness room, co-working area, lobby, laundry, roof garden, parking. All apartments have balconies and are fully furnished. Freehold property. …
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Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$181,939
Each villa is equipped with a private pool, perfect for relaxation and leisure. The villas offer spacious living areas, designed with a modern and open-plan layout. These villas present a fantastic opportunity for a tranquil lifestyle or as a vacation home. Facilities: Security Car parking …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,48M
The complex consists of 18 modern luxury villas. The project includes two-storey houses with 3-5 bedrooms. Features: terrace swimming pool parking elevator outdoor lounge area Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 7 minutes Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 15 minutes Phuk…
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Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments 10 minutes walk from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$122,114
The residence consists of three seven-storey buildings with infrastructure focused on the philosophy of slow living - a calm rhythm of life in harmony with nature. In total, the complex has 285 units of various layouts from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The architecture and design of …
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Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Show all Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Residential complex THE MOMENTUM
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$199,859
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
A unique opportunity to invest in an apartment in one of the most promising resorts in Thailand with guaranteed profitability!Installments available!Guaranteed income of 5%!Price growth per year: the difference in price after delivery can reach 20-30%.The Momentum is a high concentration of …
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Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Show all Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$113,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years! This modern residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Bang Tao Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure. The complex consists of four buildings and includes 614 apartments ranging from 4…
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Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Show all Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Residential complex LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$257,143
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A unique investment opportunity! Comfortable apartment surrounded by greenery and modern amenities!Installments available!Full furnishings!A sense of space and serenity envelops the LAKELANDS LAKEVIEW RESIDENCES condominiums in Phuket, where the boundless sky mixes with the calm waters in li…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$1,09M
The complex consists of 8 modern villas with 4 bedrooms. Features: terrace garden swimming pool parking outdoor lounge area Location and nearby infrastructure One of the most charming areas of Phuket, Kamala offers a great quality of life. With a lot of development in the neighborhood in …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$323,789
The complex consists of 14 single-storey villas with 3 bedrooms. Features: swimming pool with a terrace lounge area garden parking Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Lamai Beach is located on the southeastern coast of the island, a few kilometers from Chaweng Beach. It'…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand
ban ket ho, Thailand
from
$142,159
An ideal offer for those who dream of spending the winter in Thailand with their family and are considering a calm and comfortable area in the center of the island to live. The residence features a large 35-meter-long swimming pool with a kids' zone, a club, a gym, a garden, a co-working are…
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Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$190,881
Capped by a champagne-gold roof-top infinity pool and expansive Gulf of Thailand stretching out across the horizon, every day at Edge Central Pattaya will be complete with breezy, sun filled vistas, whether from the swimming pool or your own private terrace. Features lobby lounges social ro…
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Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex just 200 m from Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$184,713
The modern residential complex offers a choice of convenient layouts from studios to apartments with 3 bedrooms, as well as good infrastructure - a swimming pool, a gym, etc. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV (Video Surveillance) 24H Security Reception/Lobby Area Co-Working Space/…
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Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Show all Residential complex Biancana Surin
Residential complex Biancana Surin
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$158,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Apartments by the sea in Phuket • 200 m to Surin Beach • Pre-salePremium residential complex Biancana Surin Beach is a rare format by the sea in one of the most scarce locations in Phuket.Suitable for investment, rent and personal residence.📍 Phuket, Surin Beach - 200 meters to the seaPresti…
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Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$428,635
An extraordinary real estate venture that epitomizes elegance, luxury, and a seamless blend of modern living with nature’s breathtaking beauty. The project consists of 15 luxurious villas, each offering a private pool. These villas are designed to provide a premium living experience, combini…
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Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$275,992
A modern residential complex of 6 houses, each with a plot of 390 m2. There are villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. Each villa will have a 5x3 m swimming pool, a barbecue area with a movie projector, a playground, and a parking. Features of the flats modern interior with elements …
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Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$118,137
Tower boasts breathtaking 360-degree panoramas of downtown Pattaya, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn Island and the Gulf of Siam. These unparalleled views can be appreciated fully from the lavish 31st floor infinity pool, as well as from the 46th floor state-of-the-art overhanging rooftop pool. Additio…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, green areas and a mini golf course 4 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$90,588
A place, where internal harmony combines with luxury and comfort. In the territory of 3.8 ha, every step is a touch to nature. More than 8,000 m2 of green areas create the atmosphere of the lively and safe jungle. It's not just a place for life, it's a space, where advanced technologies blen…
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Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$96,500
The project is close to the motorway and entertaiment facilities. The project has 1-2 bedroom apartments. The complex also has various recreational areas, including green gardens and a roof terrace, a 22-metre saltwater swimming pool, picnic and barbecue areas, a studio for arts and crafts, …
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Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Show all Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Residential complex Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments. This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenie…
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Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,05M
We offer four-storey townhouses with roof-top swimming pools and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features shops, restaurants, spa centers, around-the-clock concierge service. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027. Features of the flats Ground floor: a spacious living …
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Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn
Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn
Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn
Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn
Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn
Show all Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn
Residential complex Nue Evo Pattanakarn
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$112,140
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 32
🌟 Premium apartment in Bangkok - your step to income and comfortable life💰 From $112,140 | Instalments until the end of 2028 | Delivery to the end of 2028🏠 Turnkey apartments with finished finishes, kitchen, appliances and air conditioning🔥 3 Reasons to Choose a Project✅ Premium for the pric…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' club at 200 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$143,256
We offer apartments with balconies. The residence is modeled in the shape of a large cruise ship and features yoga and pilates areas, a spa center, a large roof-top swimming pool with a bar, a medical center, a parking, a green area, a kids' club, around-the-clock security. Location and nea…
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Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$1,03M
Embrace a world of luxury within a prestigious community, and uncover the beauty of Koh Samui—where every moment becomes a testament to unparalleled living. The luxury villas are designed with thoughtful craftsmanship and spacious open living areas. The refined finishes and comfortable layou…
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Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The developer calls the design “modern tropical”, combining wood with rocky textures, and the villas are a symbol of tranquility, eco-friendliness and wealth. Each villa will have natural ventilation, white goods, parking, swimming pool and garden. The complex has 3 types of villas with 3-4 …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens 5 minutes away from an international school, Thalang, Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$706,168
This is a charming residential haven nestled in the heart of Phuket, offering a perfect blend of tropical living and modern comfort. This development presents a collection of carefully designed villas, each embodying the essence of relaxed luxury against the backdrop of the island's lush sur…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$952,865
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure Seafood market - 3.3 km Nai Harn Beach - 4.2 km Chalong Pier - 4.9 km Promthep Cape - 6.2 km
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area of Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$2,32M
This exceptional residence offers the ultimate in opulence and is designed to provide an exquisite living experience. The sprawling floor plan provides ample space for all of your needs, from spacious bedrooms to elegant living areas. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure maxi…
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Villa Narana
Villa Narana
Villa Narana
Villa Narana
Villa Narana
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Villa Narana
Thalang, Thailand
from
$942,813
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 516–539 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Association
Phuket Property Association
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$302,203
The complex consists of 4 luxury villas with 3-4 bedrooms. Each villa has: infinity pool lush tropical garden Facilities and equipment in the house fully equipped kitchen aluminium sliding windows and doors Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the area of Lamai Beach
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$5,83M
We offer spacious and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, large terraces and swimming pools, lounge areas and jacuzzis, landscaped gardens. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
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Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
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Residential complex Noble Form Thonglor
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$243,860
Number of floors 46
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
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Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$116,866
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Ideal choice for investment and long-term residence! Income from 7%!Installment!Near the famous beaches!Due to its location, quality of construction and level of amenities, a condominium is an excellent investment opportunity with the potential to grow value and rental income.SECRET GARDEN, …
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex AQUAROUS
Residential complex AQUAROUS
Residential complex AQUAROUS
Residential complex AQUAROUS
Residential complex AQUAROUS
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Residential complex AQUAROUS
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$181,791
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yield!Rental yield: up to 8%Installments available!Full furnishings!Distance to the beach: only 500 meters!AQUAROUS is designed to meet the needs of all families. It offers conveniences for all ages. Here y…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a lagoon, a club and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$222,027
The new residence is a first-class low-rise condominium with a unique lagoon, club and co-working space in the heart of Bang Tao. The project combines modern design with natural aesthetics. The complex includes 3 buildings made of high-quality materials with an emphasis on light and space. S…
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Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$794,054
We offer villas (three or four bedrooms) with swimming pools, terraces, lounge areas, parking spaces. Plot areas - from 418 m2 to 878 m2. Location and nearby infrastructure Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destinat…
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Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$217,225
We offer townhouses with a panoramic view of the forest and the mountains. The residence features a 25-meter-long swimming pool, a covered barbecue area, a fitness center, a kids' playground, an outdoor cinema, a parking. Completion June of 2024. Features of the flats Ground floor: a spacio…
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Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Show all Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Residential complex EDEN RESIDENCES
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$637,403
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury condominium apartments EDEN RESIDENCES in the prestigious district of Bang Tao!This is an ideal choice for those looking for a stable income and comfort.Installment!50 meters from the beach!Facilities: bar, video surveillance, fitness, garden, childre…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$678,415
The residence features views of the sea and the mountains, swimming pools and a waterfall, a cafe, a bar and a restaurant, gardens, a fitness center, an underground parking, a spa center and a sauna, around-the-clock security. Advantages Guaranteed income of 5%. Location and nearby infrast…
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Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Show all Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Villa Tajland ostrov Phuket Tha Lang
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,58M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 650 m²
1 real estate property 1
Canopy HillsPrivate gated complex of 9 view, spacious and functional villas, carefully designed for families with children.Villas are an ideal choice and a reasonable solution for long-term family residence in Phuket.This is not another resort property, but a premium project for investment.C…
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Consulting VP Park SRL
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Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,23M
Complex comes with 13 two-storуy luxury pool villas with functional designs, luxury finishes and cutting-edge technology. Each villa, designed with fully functional, lots of usable space for storage, living and flexibility, features 3-5 bedrooms with large walk-in closets, en-suite bathrooms…
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Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand
Kathu, Thailand
from
$888,607
The project has villas with different layouts: 3-6 bedrooms and 4-6 bathrooms. These villas are perfect for families and expats looking for a secluded, quiet life. It is a 5-20 minute drive to restaurants, beaches, shops, HeadStart and British School, which are among the leading schools for …
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Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex villa with a good infrastructure in Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$675,331
The modern residential complex includes a lobby and co-working area, a club house, adult and children's pools, a fitness room, a yoga room, a park, 24-hour security. Each house has 3 bedrooms, 4-5 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a storage room, a dressing room, terraces, …
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Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,965
Finishing options Finished
This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living. The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are in…
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Residential complex New gated complex of townhouses with two swimming pools near Choeng Mon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of townhouses with two swimming pools near Choeng Mon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of townhouses with two swimming pools near Choeng Mon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of townhouses with two swimming pools near Choeng Mon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of townhouses with two swimming pools near Choeng Mon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New gated complex of townhouses with two swimming pools near Choeng Mon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New gated complex of townhouses with two swimming pools near Choeng Mon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
from
$292,952
Discover modern living at its finest in the stylish townhouses. These thoughtfully designed properties offer the perfect blend of comfort and convenience, featuring dedicated off-road parking along with ample guest parking. 24-hour security and full management services fully equipped gym tw…
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Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$271,446
The residence features a hotel, a large swimming pool and a bar, a restaurant, a spa center, a fitness center, a kids' club, a conference room, a beach. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages 6% guaranteed annual rental income for 5 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The prope…
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Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$156,228
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$178,084
Apartment complex overlooking the pools and tropical garden. Located in the heart of Phuket, just 850 metres from Catch Beach Club. The exclusive complex is characterised by the elegance of design and the tranquility of nature. Each apartment has 1-2 bedrooms, living/dining room, separate ki…
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Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Show all Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Residential complex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$236,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea …
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Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture proje…
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Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$422,468
The new residential complex will consist of 7 two-storey villas, each with a private pool, garden and parking. It is possible to buy a full furniture package. Nestled among the timeless beauty of natural teak trees, these homes offer a peaceful retreat where modern elegance blends with the s…
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Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Pang Ka, Thailand
from
$675,639
The complex offers 17 villas with swimming pools size 3x8 m, gardens and parkin lots for 2 cars. The project road 8 m width. Each villa has living/dinng room with open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 outdoor bathtubs, service room and storage room. Advantages 2 years warranty for home …
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Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$91,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, it perfectly combines the comforts of city life with proximity to nature and famous beaches. One of the complex's main advantages is its convenient location – just minutes from Nai Harn and Kata beaches, as well as popular touris…
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Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Show all Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$153,182
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 49
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! Installments available! First coastline! The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furniture and household appliances! Se…
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Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$360,485
A premium project from a well-known developer in Pattaya. The residence is a 56-storey building with 548 apartments. All apartments are finished, with built-in appliances, plumbing, and air conditioning. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable recreation and living, …
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Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$134,894
Finishing options Finished
Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex. The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach. Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat A…
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Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 50 m from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$269,824
The project is a unique mixed-use development located on one of Phuket's most beautiful beaches - Mai Khao. Spanning a total area of 88,000 m2, the project features a beachfront that stretches nearly 600 meters. The development boasts a 5-star hotel standard units with many facilities such a…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$613,657
Discover an unparalleled living experience in the heart of Lamai. The complex consists of 8 villas with 4 bedrooms. Each villa has a garage, a swimming pool, a terrace and balconies. Features: around-the-clock security concierge service walking paths landscaped territory kids' playground …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces in one of the most popular areas of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces in one of the most popular areas of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces in one of the most popular areas of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces in one of the most popular areas of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces in one of the most popular areas of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces in one of the most popular areas of Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces in one of the most popular areas of Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$397,798
The complex consists of 6 villas, combining modern and tropical design. high-quality materials lush garden parking for 2 cars covered terrace infinity pool Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 5 minutes Supermarket - 5 minutes International hospita…
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Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$854,309
We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages. The residence features around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen Bosch appliances Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 12 minute…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a club near Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$2,37M
Kiara Reserve is a luxury branded residential development comprising pool villas and apartments in Layan Bay – a resort, residential and leisure complex on the north-west coast of Phuket. The residence is on the ocean-facing hillside and has a large plot of land. Facilities swimming pool fi…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$1,43M
The complex consists of 15 luxury villas with a panoramic view, private swimming pools, terraces, and covered parking spaces. The project features: around-the-clock security golf club gym spa kids' club tennis court beach clubs restaurants Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to prestigious international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$829,517
Discover the residence, where luxury harmonizes with nature. Find peace surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, and the serene Bang Niew Dam Reservoir. Inhale the freshest air with top-notch air quality. Live in modern spaces designed for comfort, including indoor and outdoor areas. Experien…
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Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$143,534
A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views fr…
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Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$567,819
The collection of contemporary pool villas nestled in the heart of Lamai, perched on a hill amidst nature. With panoramic views and a serene atmosphere, this property stands out as the only pool villa project in Samui featuring a unique waterfall and stream flowing throughout the entire deve…
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Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex of first-class villas with private pools, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$986,785
New exclusive complex of villas in a tropical style. Each has a swimming pool, garden and parking. The residential complex will be built in 2 phases: Phase 1 with an area of 9948 m2 includes 5 type A villas, 3 type B villas, 1 type C villa Phase 2 with an area of 8279 m2 includes 12 type C …
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Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$225,369
The residence features a kids' playground, a 40-meter-long swimming pool with a picturesque view, a jacuzzi and a sun deck, a kids' pool, lounge and co-working areas, a gym, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, around-the-clock security, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart …
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Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a large swimming pool, a spa and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$86,886
The complex is a definition of a new style of living that combines technology and natural green spaces for sustainable living. Features: Lobby Meeting lounge Swimming pool Co-kitchen Co-working area Laundry room Open-air library lounge Game room Spa Bar Party lounge Gym Location and nearb…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$617,768
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of LuxPride Phase 4. A complex of modern villas with a swimming pool, located in the heart of Phuket. These villas combine minimalist architecture, elegant cedar roofs and tall picture windows to create a light and airy interior reminiscent of ancient Asian…
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Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$381,651
Villas and townhouses with modern interiors, built using eco-friendly technologies and quality materials. These villas embody the perfect balance between tropical tranquility and contemporary sophistication. Key property features: 11 designer villas offering unrivalled privacy and exclusivi…
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Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Show all Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Residential complex CANVAS PRESALE
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$199,257
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
A unique investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments surrounded by greenery and modern facilities. Apartment from the Investor! Sale under a contract of assignment!Installment!Full furnishings!Experience complete comfort and tranquility in Canvas, where every corner is designed to delight…
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Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,14M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket. The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina. On the territory of the complex there a…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$495,126
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking around-the-clock security Facilities and equipment in the…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$702,776
The complex includes 19 exclusive sea view apartments. swimming pool garden around-the-clock security concierge service sea view Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Water heater Advantages Demands on rental units are high, with rental…
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Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$100,332
The complex is located 400 meters from Nai Yang Beach and is one of the best projects in the area. In total, the complex has 6 seven-storey residential buildings, and there is also a separate parking building. The project offers 814 apartments of various types: 28 m² — 1 bedroom 35 m² — 1 b…
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Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to international schools and beaches, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$477,974
The exclusive complex with a spacious communal area, 2 penthouses and 13 separate villas. You'll find safe spaces of children, a store, a cafe, and all infrastructure for recreation here. The project features: park cafe parking sports facilities kids' playground security store Location an…
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Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Chalong, Thailand
from
$364,288
The ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. The perfect blend of premium beachfront living and convenien…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,95M
Experience barefoot luxury at its finest in the heart of Bangtao within the grand "Origin Resort World Phuket" the luxurious hub in Phuket's beach zone. Discover the exquisite ' BALCO' luxury villa nestled in this prestigious location. Enjoy the romantic view of the pool and make use of the …
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Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
Residential complex New business class villas in the north-east of Samui, 5 minutes to Choeng Mon Beach, 8 minutes to Samui Airport, Bo Phut, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$597,770
Business class villas with panoramic windows and private pools just 5 minutes from Choeng Mon Beach in Samui. The project includes 3 types of sea view villas with 3-4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms: The Cliff (2 floors), The Bay (2 floors), The Flat (1 floor). The master bedroom has a spacious wal…
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Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Show all Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance from the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure. The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings and a pet area. The project includes 760 ap…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Residential complex Residential complex with a pool, a co-working area and a panoramic view close to the promenade and an international school, Rawai, Phuket
Rawai, Thailand
from
$247,504
Enigma Residence is the unique residential complex, where comfort and quality are combined with advanced technologies, coming true. Features sea view apartments reasonable layouts "Smart Home" system modern design and quality materials lobby and reception underground parking co-working area…
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Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$243,613
A private residential estate of 6 identical villas, nestled in the heart of a preserved, calm, and natural environment, in the lush coconut grove of Na Mueang, in the south of Koh Samui. Each villa is built on one level, with a layout offering full privacy, in a peaceful and authentic green …
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Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
from
$1,27M
Total units: 9 villas Land size: Starting from 509.91 - 779.08 m2 Built-up area: 403.7 - 485.25 m2 Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms Pool size: 4.20 x 10 meters Common area management company Common fitness center Furniture package - 62,000 euros (for villa with 4 bedrooms 70,000 euros). …
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Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
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Villa The Priva Golf Course
Kathu, Thailand
from
$980,435
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 532–817 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Income Guarantee About the Complex: The villas offer 5 bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with a terrace, bathroom, and workspace. The large living room features panoramic windows, a dining area, and a European kitchen. An additional living room is located on the lower level. Comp…
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Tumanov Group
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$305,287
Welcome to Samui Paradise Villas, an enchanting residential oasis nestled within the tranquil Bangpor Soi 5, on the pristine shores of Koh Samui. This exclusive residence project comprises 11 villas, each meticulously designed to offer the epitome of luxury living in paradise. Boasting a pri…
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Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas with many amenities and developed infrastructure!Potential rental yield: ~6%!Minimalist premium design in tropical style!Furniture and decoration: fully equipped kitchen (window, refrigerator, stove, hood), built-in wardrobes, guest bathroom, pantry.MONO Champaca - exclusive on…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$9,66M
The complex consists of 61 exclusive 2-storey villas (2-4 bedrooms) with panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand. These tropical villas are a harmonious fusion of charming traditional Thai aesthetics and contemporary architecture. Each house includes large open spaces, balconies, spacious te…
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Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,34M
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls. Plot areas — from 550 m² to 940 m². Features of the flats Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the …
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Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a kids' club, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$70,309
The complex consists of 4 buildings and has rich infrastructure: lobbies cafe laundry kids' club library swimming pools kids' pool jacuzzi cinema garden Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 700 meters from a metro station
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Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Show all Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.
Kathu, Thailand
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
Plast Property Management Company - over 30 years of experience. A modern residential complex with condominiums and apartments in the very center of Phuket. The complex consists of three buildings of 8 floors, a total of 604 apartments, studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments for sale…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
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Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$100,953
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 24
Area 32–69 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The luxurious premium complex consists of 24 floors and is located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach in the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and a developed infrastructure at the 5 * level will provide …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0
112,201
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0 – 69.0
221,871 – 258,428
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$511,587
An elite residential complex that combines harmony with nature and modern comfort. The project consists of 6 villas with their own pool and parking for 2 cars. There are options with 3 and 4 bedrooms. Spacious, bright interiors with panoramic glazing fit organically into the tropical landsca…
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Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,39M
The Tales is the one-of-a-kind collection of 13 single-storey villas with swimming pools in the most coveted location in Phuket. Features: spacious luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and private swimming pools outdoor lounge areas by the pool spacious living-dining areas with fully equipped kitc…
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Thailand attracts millions of tourists and investors every year. It combines modern cities, tropical islands with numerous beaches. Therefore, the country is actively developing the real estate market, especially the segment of new construction projects in Thailand.

Advantages of Buying Real Estate in Thailand from Developer

The undoubted advantage of Thailand is the climate, nature and long coastline, due to which the country has become a popular destination. However, there are other advantages:

  • Modern construction standards. New residential complexes in Thailand are built using modern technologies and meet high quality standards.
  • Guarantee of legal purity. When buying real estate from a developer in Thailand, you are freed from possible complications with the history of the property or its legal status.
  • Profitable investments. New buildings in promising areas are growing in price, which makes them attractive for investment.
  • Flexible payment terms. Many Thai developers offer convenient installment plans during the construction phase.
  • Wide range of options. You can choose an apartment or house of any size and layout that meets a wide variety of needs.

New Buildings in Thailand: Prices from Developers

For foreign buyers planning to buy an apartment in a new building in Thailand as an investment asset, it is important to understand that the market shows stable long-term growth and major downturns are uncommon.

According to recent market data, the cost of new housing increased by approximately 3–4 percent in 2024, while key resort areas with limited land supply, such as Phuket and Koh Samui, demonstrated stronger growth in the range of 5–9 percent. This makes Thailand property one of the more reliable long-term investment instruments.

Average cost of new housing in Thailand by region:

Region / City Property type Approximate price per m²
Bangkok Urban condominiums (studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom units) ≈ $2500–7000
Pattaya Resort condominiums, studios, one-bedroom units ≈ $2000–3100
Phuket Condominiums and residential units in resort zones ≈ $2500–4200
Chiang Mai Urban apartments for permanent residence ≈ $1700–2200
Koh Samui Condominiums and apartments ≈ $1700–3200

Price differences between regions can reach a factor of three. Bangkok remains the primary business hub with a large supply of high-rise residential projects. In contrast, Phuket and Koh Samui form the premium segment due to their resort status and limited land availability. Pattaya continues to be the most affordable option for first-time investors considering new residential projects in Thailand.

Popular Areas of Thailand for Purchasing Housing in a New Building

  • Bangkok. The country's capital is a business and cultural center with a huge selection of new buildings. In Bangkok, it is easy to find both budget housing and luxury apartments with views of the city's skyscrapers.
  • Pattaya. A resort city with a well-developed infrastructure. Real estate from the developer in Pattaya is especially popular among foreigners, due to its affordable price and proximity to the sea.
  • Phuket. One of the most prestigious resorts in Thailand. Luxury real estate projects are actively developing here, ideal for investment.
  • Chiang Mai. The cultural center of Thailand, which attracts with its cozy atmosphere. Affordable options for family living are offered here.
  • Samui. An island with stunning nature, where modern residential complexes are being built in Thailand, ideal for recreation and renting out.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Thailand

Thailand Property Market 2025: Expert Analysis of Investment Opportunities
Thailand Property Market 2025: Expert Analysis of Investment Opportunities
How and What Kind of Property to Buy in Phuket as a Foreigner — Interview with an Expert
How and What Kind of Property to Buy in Phuket as a Foreigner — Interview with an Expert
Phuket Apartment and Villa Prices: A Detailed Overview of All Housing Categories
Phuket Apartment and Villa Prices: A Detailed Overview of All Housing Categories
A comprehensive guide on buying apartments and villas in Thailand
A comprehensive guide on buying apartments and villas in Thailand

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a New Housing in Thailand

What documents do foreigners need to prepare to buy a new apartment in a new development project in Thailand?

For individuals to purchase a property in Thailand from the developer it is necessary to have a valid passport. If the property is purchased by a legal entity, they will be required to provide details of the company and the company's foundation documents.

Is it possible for foreigners to buy property in new residential buildings in Thailand?

Yes, foreigners are allowed to buy new housing. The only restriction: inside the apartment building they can buy no more than 49% of the living space. The remaining 51% is allowed to purchase for rent.

Is a residence permit issued for the purchase of an apartment in Thailand from the developer?

A residence permit is issued for the purchase of real estate of 320 thousand dollars. The document is issued for up to 20 years.

What are the risks of buying new property in Thailand for foreigners?

Purchasing new property in Thailand involves several risks:

  • Construction delays. Small and mid-sized developers may postpone completion when encountering contractor issues, seasonal weather disruptions, or changes in building permissions.
  • Developer reliability. Some companies launch projects with insufficient financial reserves. Buyers should review past completed projects and construction history.
  • Management and rental performance. Not all developers provide transparent rental programs or effective property management, which can affect investment returns.
  • Legal clarity. Foreign buyers must ensure the project is legally approved for the foreign freehold quota and that all payment procedures comply with Thai regulations.

Does the purchase of new housing in Thailand provide any visa or other benefits?

Buying property does not provide automatic visa benefits. Real estate ownership can be part of an investment portfolio, but long-term stay options must be obtained through dedicated programs such as Thailand Privilege or the LTR Visa. Property ownership alone does not grant residency rights.

What is the property tax in Thailand?

Property used as a primary residence is taxed at 0.02 to 0.1 percent of the assessed value. Investment properties are taxed at higher rates, usually from 0.3 to 0.6 percent, depending on municipal regulations and usage type.

Where is the best place to buy property in new buildings in Thailand?

For long-term living, comfortable residential zones in Bangkok and Chiang Mai are well suited. For rental-focused investments, Phuket and Koh Samui show strong seasonal occupancy rates, often reaching 70–85 percent during peak tourism periods.  Pattaya is considered an affordable entry-level market with stable demand.

What is the average cost of new apartments and houses in Thailand?

Typical prices for new residential buildings in Thailand range between $2000 and $4000 per m² for most condominium projects. Resort condominiums are often slightly more affordable at $1500–3500 per m², while premium beachfront residences generally fall within $4000–7000 per m² or higher.

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