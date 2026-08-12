Thailand attracts millions of tourists and investors every year. It combines modern cities, tropical islands with numerous beaches. Therefore, the country is actively developing the real estate market, especially the segment of new construction projects in Thailand.

Advantages of Buying Real Estate in Thailand from Developer

The undoubted advantage of Thailand is the climate, nature and long coastline, due to which the country has become a popular destination. However, there are other advantages:

Modern construction standards. New residential complexes in Thailand are built using modern technologies and meet high quality standards.

New residential complexes in Thailand are built using modern technologies and meet high quality standards. Guarantee of legal purity. When buying real estate from a developer in Thailand, you are freed from possible complications with the history of the property or its legal status.

When buying real estate from a developer in Thailand, you are freed from possible complications with the history of the property or its legal status. Profitable investments. New buildings in promising areas are growing in price, which makes them attractive for investment.

New buildings in promising areas are growing in price, which makes them attractive for investment. Flexible payment terms. Many Thai developers offer convenient installment plans during the construction phase.

Many Thai developers offer convenient installment plans during the construction phase. Wide range of options. You can choose an apartment or house of any size and layout that meets a wide variety of needs.

New Buildings in Thailand: Prices from Developers

For foreign buyers planning to buy an apartment in a new building in Thailand as an investment asset, it is important to understand that the market shows stable long-term growth and major downturns are uncommon.

According to recent market data, the cost of new housing increased by approximately 3–4 percent in 2024, while key resort areas with limited land supply, such as Phuket and Koh Samui, demonstrated stronger growth in the range of 5–9 percent. This makes Thailand property one of the more reliable long-term investment instruments.

Average cost of new housing in Thailand by region:

Region / City Property type Approximate price per m² Bangkok Urban condominiums (studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom units) ≈ $2500–7000 Pattaya Resort condominiums, studios, one-bedroom units ≈ $2000–3100 Phuket Condominiums and residential units in resort zones ≈ $2500–4200 Chiang Mai Urban apartments for permanent residence ≈ $1700–2200 Koh Samui Condominiums and apartments ≈ $1700–3200

Price differences between regions can reach a factor of three. Bangkok remains the primary business hub with a large supply of high-rise residential projects. In contrast, Phuket and Koh Samui form the premium segment due to their resort status and limited land availability. Pattaya continues to be the most affordable option for first-time investors considering new residential projects in Thailand.

Popular Areas of Thailand for Purchasing Housing in a New Building

Bangkok. The country's capital is a business and cultural center with a huge selection of new buildings. In Bangkok, it is easy to find both budget housing and luxury apartments with views of the city's skyscrapers.

The country's capital is a business and cultural center with a huge selection of new buildings. In Bangkok, it is easy to find both budget housing and luxury apartments with views of the city's skyscrapers. Pattaya. A resort city with a well-developed infrastructure. Real estate from the developer in Pattaya is especially popular among foreigners, due to its affordable price and proximity to the sea.

A resort city with a well-developed infrastructure. Real estate from the developer in Pattaya is especially popular among foreigners, due to its affordable price and proximity to the sea. Phuket. One of the most prestigious resorts in Thailand. Luxury real estate projects are actively developing here, ideal for investment.

One of the most prestigious resorts in Thailand. Luxury real estate projects are actively developing here, ideal for investment. Chiang Mai . The cultural center of Thailand, which attracts with its cozy atmosphere. Affordable options for family living are offered here.

. The cultural center of Thailand, which attracts with its cozy atmosphere. Affordable options for family living are offered here. Samui. An island with stunning nature, where modern residential complexes are being built in Thailand, ideal for recreation and renting out.