Residential quarter ZhK Cote d Azur
Residential quarter ZhK Cote d Azur
Chiang Mai, Thailand
from
€58,743
Area 24–52 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
DRAFT COTE D'AZUR Luxury apartments in the prestigious landscaped Jomtien district of Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French food and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur. The complex is located on a closed protected area of 24,000 square meters. m with many pools and a tropical garden, consists of six 8-story buildings and includes 1308 magnificent apartments. On the territory of the complex there are restaurants and shops.  Complex delivered: I quarter 2020 year. INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: Roof Pool and Bar 3 pool areas ( children's pool, adult pool, water slides ) gazebos for relaxation and barbecue  open parking security and video surveillance in the territory restaurant  reception ( from 9 to 18 hours ) lounge / bar  gym sauna and steam room hot and cold jacuzzi children's playroom table tennis  billiards  computer room / library DISTRICTURE OF THE AREA: - to Jomtien beach 7-10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes by transport - store 7-11 inside the project ( building A ) - laundry 10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes on transport  - to the nearest hypermarket 10-12 minutes on the track - to the nearest school - 10-12 minutes by transport - to the nearest market - 12-15 minutes by transport For residents of the complex, a free shuttle service to the beach and back is provided. Transport from the project is shipped 3 times a day.  Departure time: 10:30, 13:30, 16:00. PROPERTY FORM: Freehold Foreign Quota  
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€40,741
Area 26–51 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
The new Harmonia complex is an ideal place for a quiet, serene life in the center of Pattaya's urban life. Located in Central Pattaya, near the beaches. 100 meters from the complex bus stop, nearby shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools, the market, cultural and historical attractions of the city.   The complex includes apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and studios with views of the pool and mountains. The complex will have spacious common areas, places for recreation, a pool around the complex and a garden. The complex consists of 4 eight-story buildings GIVING GIVING: III quarter 2027 year. PROPERTY FORM: Freehold INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: Pool around the complex Roof Garden and Pool  Fitness room and yoga room Sauna, steam room and jacuzzi Massage room Running track Children's play area Cafe and restaurant Concierge service Management company Security 24/7, video surveillance Secure underground parking for cars DISTANCE TO THE BEACH: to Cozy Beach - 2.9 km to Pratumnak Beach - 3 km to the central promenade - 1.4 km TYPE OF APARTMENTS:  STUDIO:  20 m2 - 1.490.000 ฿ ~ 43.400 $ 1 BEDROOM:  23.5 m2: from 1.750.750 ฿ ~ 51.000 $ 25.3 m2 - from 1.884.850 ฿ ~ 55.000 $ 25.5 m2 - from 1.899.750 ฿ ~ 55.400 $ 26 m2 - from 1.937.000 ฿ ~ 56.500 $ 26.5 m2 - from 1.974.250 ฿ ~ 57.500 $ 2 BEDROOM: 50, 5 m2 - from 3.762.250 ฿ ~ 109.600 $ The apartments are sold with clean decoration and fitted furniture.  Furniture set + equipment is paid additionally: Studio - 250.000 ฿ ~ 7.300 $ 1 bedroom - 500.000 ฿ ~ 14.600 $ 2 bedroom - 750.000 ฿ ~ 22.000 $ COSTS AT THE PURCHASE: Purchase tax: 2% ( 4.3% pays the developer ) Installing water and electricity meters: 10.000 ฿ ( single payment ) Repair: 600 ฿ x m ² ( single payment ) The content of the common areas of the complex: 60 ฿ x m ² x 12 months. ( paid 1 time per year ) ANNUAL EXPENSES: Real Estate Tax: 0.02% of the cost of the apartment The content of the common areas of the complex: 60 ฿ x m ² x 12 months. ( paid 1 time per year ) SHOWER FORMING: Reserve: 3.000 $ 30% - payment upon signing the contract within 30 days 50% - for 2 years in equal payments 20% - at the time of key issuance Remote transaction possible 
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,54M
Completion date: 2024
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views! Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. The beach is divided into several parts: the southern part, in fact, is called Bang Tao, the central ( the longest ) Laguna ( Laguna Beach ) and the northern one is Layan ( Layan Beach ). Bang Tao Beach is just 1.5 km away. Sufficient people from all over the world spend their holidays here. The hotels nearby include numerous restaurants with kitchens from various countries, SPA salons, tennis courts and golf courses. External infrastructure within walking distance. You are given a great chance to become the owner of real estate, which will be in great demand. EASY: - Public Garden - Car parking - The lobby reception area - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool LOCATIONS: The project is located in a quiet location, close to Layan Beach, well known for its beauty and rich nature. Not far from Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes. The complex is surrounded by hotels, 5-star resorts, shopping centers, restaurants and other services to support any lifestyle. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!  
Residential complex City Garden Pattaya
Residential complex City Garden Pattaya
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€99,041
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! City Garden Pattaya is an exquisite luxury condominium located in the heart of Pattaya. The unique location in the city center creates maximum comfort and convenience for living. The condominium consists of five buildings eight floors high. The total number of apartments in the residential complex is 366 units with various filling and area. A building that is unique in its modern style remains simple and thought out to the smallest detail. Furnished with well-chosen furniture from leading brands with European cuisine, able to satisfy any needs. An excellent location of the complex is conducive to travel, as the project is surrounded by shopping centers, shops, restaurants, leading department stores and just a few steps from nightclubs. The project is equipped with a full range of amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness center, sauna and more. The distance to the beach is only 700 meters! Around the complex, everyone will find for himself everything necessary for a comfortable stay and relaxation. The apartment complex includes a developed internal infrastructure. The following privileges are available for residents: - Pool - terrace for tanning - Tropical gardens - gym - Sauna - barbecue area - Shop - Restaurant - Apartment cleaning service - Laundry - Electronic access system to the building - 24 hour video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Parking - high-speed elevator - Internet, WI-FI
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€39,335
Completion date: 2026
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Luxury apartment in the prestigious DREAM complex, located in a picturesque location on the Platamnak hill ( Pattaya ). The nearest beach is only 630m. The bathroom is tiled from floor to ceiling. The apartment also has a special place for the washing machine. High-quality lighting installed. The apartment will have a kitchen set with a hob, hood and mixer, and high-quality plumbing and air conditioning will also be installed. When buying an apartment, a service is provided for an individual order of furniture. We select furniture only at your request! Furniture is installed by the developer. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! COMPLEX APPROVAL: 2 elevators; laundry; fitness center; 2 swimming pools; underground parking; Pool bar; 24 hour security, video surveillance, WiFi; shuttle bus; Finnish sauna. On the roof is a terrace with a tanning area. Estimated increase in facility prices per year: 9% The cost of rent in DREAM per month on average for the year ( is assumed ): - Studio 14 t.bat - 1 Bedroom 17 t.bat - 2 Bedroom 33 t.bat Nearby are: Pattaya Walking Street, Pattaya Water Park ( aquapark ), Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint ( viewing platform ), Bali Hai Pier (, Temple of the Grand Buddha, Pattoucha Sea island tTA, Thepprasit Night Market ( Night Market )
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€182,011
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features roof-top lounge area, infinity pool and jacuzzi, picturesque views of the golf course, the lagoon and the ocean, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a lawn. It is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to a golf course, in a luxury area, close to Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€105,896
The Panora Condominium complex is a 38-story skyscraper located in one of the best areas of Pattaya ( Holm Pratumnak ). The complex offers panoramic sea views. The Panora Pattaya is just 250 meters from the beach. Pratamnak Hill – is a prestigious area and the only mountain in the Pattaya area, surrounded by the beaches of Pattaya and Jomtien. The project includes: Pool 4th floor, Landscape pool sky pool 29th floor, Sky garden 720 sq.m, fitness, sauna, children's room. Each apartment has a fire alarm system, as well as smoke sensors in all rooms. The apartments are fully equipped with all necessary furniture and modern appliances for a comfortable stay. Interior decoration: • Cafel tiles • Ceilings • Panoramic glazing • Integrated local lamp system • Separate light zones The Panora Pattaya will have a highly developed internal infrastructure with the following amenities: • Three panoramic pools on high floors with panoramic views • Terraces for tanning • Gym with sea view • Sauna • Steam • Restaurant • Bar • Recreation areas • Game rooms • Children's area with a separate pool • Apartment cleaning service • Laundry • Electronic access system to the building • 24 hour video surveillance • Concierge service • Security 24/7 • Elevator • Parking • High-speed elevators • Cable TV • Internet, WI-FI Location: Panora Pattaya offers easy access to various places in Pattaya. For example, Walking Street, Bali Hai Pier, observation deck, Kao Phra Yai Temple, Central Festival ( Central Festival ) Pattaya and other places that are not far from the project. There are many cafes, bars and restaurants for every taste nearby. Within walking distance, round-the-clock supermarkets, public transport stops, a golf club, massage parlors and much more. Nearby is a well-maintained city beach, as well as pharmacies, educational institutions, kindergartens.
Residential complex Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,53M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer different villas with swimming pools. The villas are built in the modern luxury style and in the tropical Balinese style. Plot areas - from 411 m2 to 1,373 m2. The residence features a park, a cafe and a restaurant, a communal swimming pool, a gym, a jogging path, a kids' playground. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Water park - 15 minutes Hospital - 13 minutes International airport - 13 minutes
Residential complex Mulberry Grove
Residential complex Mulberry Grove
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€360,396
Completion date: 2024
Mulberry Grove is a condominium and apartment project located in Pha-Khanong-Nuea, Bangkok. The project provides for 5 different types of rooms, from 1 bedroom to 3 bedrooms, penthouses and two-level penthouses of a 37-story high-rise building, from where incredible views open. Each apartment has its own parking space. In addition, the complex has a very convenient location in the heart of the Sukhumvit district, the most important business district of the capital of Bangkok. And this means that high-class educational and medical institutions, department stores, are nearby. And all this, accompanied by green areas that betray freshness and bright colors to the external infrastructure. PROJECT OBJECTS: -24 HOUR safety system - autonomous garage - video surveillance - access by card - key - elevator - landscape pool - sauna - gym in the courtyard - large separate living room and dining room - garden with barbecue - game room and pool table - children's closed area - children's pool
Residential complex Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€809,131
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern comfortable furnished villas in the Asian style. The residence features a shopping mall, restaurants, a spa center. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Air conditioning Sanitary ware Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 2.5 km Golf club - 10 minutes Aqua park - 15 minutes
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€140,785
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas in the Japanese style. Advantages 6% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, close to the airport and schools, within walking distance of a shopping mall. Bang Tao Beach - 11 km Mai Khao Beach - 10 km Phuket International Airport - 8.2 km
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€97,115
Area 32–69 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Elite complex in the Jomtien area., The floor starts from the height of the third floor, under the building there are two floors of underground parking, the first floor is occupied by a lobby of two shops and a restaurant, on the tenth, on the fifteenth and nineteenth floors of the garden on the balconies of the playgrounds, on the roof pool with chic views and recreation areas, the fifteenth floor is a gym. There is also a solarium, sauna, playground Jomtien Beach is 800 m that is 10 minutes on foot or 3 minutes on a bike The central promenade and Walking Street are approximately 15 minutes by car ( 5.5 km )
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Residential complex Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Phuket, Thailand
from
€165,735
Completion date: 2023
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, made in a modern design and various layouts, ranging from 29 to 77 sq.m. The complex consists of 5 residential 8 building buildings and accommodates 476 apartments. The following types of apartments: studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, duplexes in the loft style, apartments with direct access to the pool. Each apartment has a living area, a European-style kitchen and will be an ideal venue for an unforgettable vacation or honeymoon, as well as for a long stay. And can serve as a tropical residence. Along with an amazing 500-meter flower alley, the project includes 5 pools with a jacuzzi, 4 restaurants, 2 water bars, 23 boutique shops, a five-star hotel, 4 fitness centers, a yoga center, playgrounds and rooms, 24-hour security and much more. This is a great place for a permanent stay, as well as the ability to receive additional income from investments through rent. PLACEMENT: The project is located at: 28/40, Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket. Sea Heaven is located across the road from the picturesque Nai Ton Beach, among the pristine jungle stretching for many kilometers. The complex is a 20-minute drive from Laguna Phuket Resort and Villa Market Supermarket, beach clubs, restaurants, bars, Tesco Lotus Shopping Complex. Phuket International Airport is a 10-minute drive away. EASY: - Pools on the complex - Pool bar - Restaurants - Reception / Lobby - gym - Bar - lobby - Conference room - Roof garden - 3 theme gardens - Yoga - Management company office -Protection 24/7 - Shops - Parking Sea Heaven offers a unique combination of location, price and quality for those who wish to purchase real estate in a truly amazing location on Phuket Island.
Residential complex Grand Kamala Falls
Residential complex Grand Kamala Falls
Phuket, Thailand
from
€226,927
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Unique apartments in the Grand Kamala Falls residential complex, located in the picturesque area of Komala ( Phuket ). The apartments include two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. The fully furnished apartment is carefully furnished. The apartments offer endless views of the sea and a beautiful pool. PROJECT FEATURES: a restaurant on the territory, a communal pool, a common gym, 24-hour security, video surveillance, car parking, SPA. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is possible! Owning an apartment is a foreign quota. In the vicinity where the apartments are located, there are many shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. Phuket International Airport is located 29.4 km from the complex, travel time about 45 minutes by car. The nearest medical facility « Happy Pharmacy » is 2.6 km away.
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€488,268
Agency: TRANIO
The apartment complex includes 263 apartments from 38 m2 up to 138 m2. On the territory of the complex will be located: professional sports complex Dynamic with Reebok association second branch of the famous Phuket restaurant - Mirage children's play club - a territory for games and development of the child multifunctional library that contents of the space with creative studios, movie viewing areas and master classes Advantages 4 payment plan options Location and nearby infrastructure 500 meters from Boat Avenue, the best restaurants, cafes, bars on the island. Nearby also you can find: Blue Tree Water Park, Lagoona golf club, shopping center - Porto De Phuket, beach clubs Xana and Catch. Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Phuket, Thailand
from
€62,358
Completion date: 2024
FANTASEA CONDO KAMALA is an amazing condominium complex located just 900 meters from the beautiful Kamala beach on the west coast of Phuket. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 cozy and stylish apartments. A wide selection of options from modern and luxurious to minimalist concepts to meet different tastes and needs. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 square meters. The residential complex has two separate buildings that offer various amenities for residents: Building A — is a more budgetary option for those who want to rent an apartment for rent. Building B — is a more luxurious option, with more spacious rooms and higher-class amenities such as a fitness center and pool. The lower floor of two buildings is occupied by covered parking for 84 places. Carnival Magic and Phuket FantaSea are an amazing tourist show within a 5-minute walk. An 8-10 minute walk mini market and pharmacy. Kamala Market is a night market 15 minutes on foot. FEED: - gym - the zone of reception in the lobby - parking - video surveillance - pool - round-the-clock security
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€527,603
THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a unique condominium and apartment project located at 78/8 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand Due to its location on a hill surrounded by dense rainforests and its endless view of the Andaman Sea, you can fully enjoy the atmosphere of the beaches of Kata and Karon - the famous beaches of Phuket. The project is a 2-story low-rise condominium with 55 residential units. The apartments are fully furnished. The complex offers a wide selection of high-quality apartments with sea views! Low-density low-density architectural style is a modern tropical design with a stylish overview and privacy protection. Nearby and easily accessible all the wealth of the resort infrastructure: shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. PLUSES OF LCD: - 24-hour restaurants - Parking - Laundry - Transfer - Pool - Bar - Club - spa - Sauna - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Phuket, Thailand
from
€273,267
Area 585 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Art House
In the complex: The project takes up a land area of 7 629 m ² ( 4.8 paradise ). There are 11 luxury villas in this area. Also in the 7 - trading houses in the shopping center Fifth Element Plaza, 24 - Hours - Security, private inland streets, a large selection of green public areas. There are lakes and trees, an atmosphere of luxury and tranquility In the villa: you will surely appreciate the perfect synchronization of modern design with Asian color. The villas in this complex are incomparable comfort and loneliness in a carefully thought out, cozy and atmospheric atmosphere. The project includes: separate bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and toilet; large, spacious living room and dining room; private parking, an area with lush tropical vegetation, Recreation areas in the shade and a private pool of more than 40 square meters.
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€105,169
Area 28–41 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Grand Solaire Pattaya rises on 67 floors, offering the highest elevation point in Pattaya with stunning panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of apartments. All 2470 luxury residences offered have the most modern interior design elements, including decadent marble tiles, luxurious black marble and glass kitchens, and first-class lamps and fittings. Enjoy unsurpassed luxury in your own home with electronic plumbing systems and specially designed, compact and energy-saving air conditioning. In addition to a number of condominium options with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, on the upper floors of Grand Solaire Pattaya there are a number of premium representative suites with private pools and various additional improvements only for the most demanding buyers. At the top of the luxury is our giant two-level penthouse on the roof with 5 bedrooms with bathrooms, a private cinema and a playroom — the largest condominium in Pattaya real estate with a total area of 1260 square meters. With an abundance of resort facilities on an area of 14.5 Paradise, the lifestyle offered by Grand Solaire Pattaya is unparalleled. Spend the whole day in a giant winding pool with waves. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy our universal coverage for football and basketball, tennis and badminton courts, as well as tables for billiards and ping pong, so that adults and children are in motion from morning to evening. Fitness fans can admire the breathtaking panoramas of the ocean with a 270-degree view in the yoga club at the height and in the zen relaxation area or enjoy a fully equipped gym. From golf to the Onsen steam bath in the hotel's massage and wellness spa; from high lobby with hotel-type restaurants and shops to business rooms with a red carpet parking for supercars, The most modern elements of interior design, including: Tile for decadent marble Electronic toilet systems Black marble and glass kitchens Individual Daikin Air Conditioning Systems Unique VIP rooms and penthouses with private pools Complex infrastructure: Tennis court Multifunctional sports ground for football and basketball Covered badminton Pool and table tennis Fully equipped, two-story fitness center Yoga Club with Zen Relaxation Area Wellness spa Endless tracks Roof and ground floor pools with wave cars and artificial beach areas Luxurious, abundant landscape design Multi-storey underground parking with controlled entry and exit Luxurious hotel-style lobby Business hall Pool restaurants and many commercial facilities, including massage, supermarket, laundry services, etc. VIP « red carpet » Supercar parking Roof Sky Bar with gourmet restaurant and cocktail bar Playground Additional costs – paid upon completion Depreciation fund: 500 baht per sq.m Service charge: 40 baht per sq.m x 12 ( calculated monthly, paid annually ) Property transfer fee: shared equally between buyer and seller Expected completion in December 2025. Calculation Procedure: 100,000 booking 25% after 14 days under the contract 13% x 5 payments every 4 months 10% with expected completion at the end of 2025.
Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom
Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€52,360
Area 56 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
The Muve Bangna is a luxurious condominium facility located in the heart of Bang Na, Bangkok. The facility includes 464 units of designer apartments on 8 floors. There is also a landscaped area with gardens. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions,
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security at 250 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€117,260
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features three swimming pools and a water slide, a fitness room and a steam bath, a parking, a lounge area, a round-the-clock security and a large green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes walk away from the beach and 3 minutes drive from Phuket International Airport.
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket, Thailand
from
€100,347
Area 31–70 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Art House
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are located in the heart of the Ravai region. This place is the cradle of tourism and the first historically famous beach in Phuket. Strogy and at the same time the romantic style of the complex puts you in a state of comfort, the calm and the calm. The residents of the condominium can enjoy all the services and amenities of the hotel 5 *: Infinity - Pool on the roof with a view of the beach of Ravai and the Andaman Sea, Bar&a restaurant with a wonderful view of the mountains and the sunset, a yoga - center with sea view, a restaurant on the ground floor, a café, a mini market, a parking lot, A free shuttle bass to the beaches of Nye Harn and Yanui as well as to the supermarkets Tesco Lotus and Macro. Reception 24 / h, security - and video surveillance cameras offer you a comprehensive feeling of comfort and security. In the apartments: 48 apartments with different sizes and layouts, the optimal combination of color scheme, daylight and space will interest even the most demanding buyer. Each apartment has a balcony where you can enjoy breathtaking views and sunsets. An excellent location ( only 150 m from the beach ) and a guaranteed rental program ( 8% per year ) offer a unique opportunity, maximize the use of real estate for both investment and investment for private purposes. Card Airport: 50 min / li > Shopping center: 10 min Supermarket: 5 min Restaurants: 2 / li > Hospital: 15 min Golf club: 10 min Places near li / li < > li / li > Nye Harn Beach Watch base on Cape Promtep Bon Island Phuket Orchid Farm Phuket Museum of Sea Shells>
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€104,257
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the sea. The residence features a swimming pool, a spa center, a restaurant. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Advantages Rental guarantee and rental pool conditions: 7% rental guarantee for the first 3 years, then 70/30 rental pool profit split for 12 years. Buy back option: After 10 years from the closing date the buyer may apply for the buyback option and receive back all the money paid on the initial purchase price. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental period. Payment terms: 200,000 baht reservation deposit 40% upon signing the purchase contract within 20 days from the signature of reservation agreement 10% upon completion of infrastructure 10% upon building foundation completion 10% upon building structure completion 30% (minus deposit and 21% rental guarantee for 3 years) upon keys handover Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 200 meters from the beach.
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Patong, Thailand
from
€125,978
Completion date: 2025
Patong Bay Sea View is a modern complex consisting of 3-storey buildings with 454 apartments of 45.5 square meters. Apartments with a spacious design and a modern interior are fully furnished, they offer magnificent views of Patong Bay! Each one-bedroom apartment has its own balcony, as well as its own balcony with sea and pool views, which gives owners the opportunity to relax and relax, admiring the breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea. The apartments have an open-plan kitchen, a living room and a dining room that provide enough space. The project has 4 types of rooms: Type A - for sea views and type B, C, D and E - for sea views and garden views. The tropical modern design is complemented by landscaped gardens and natural mountain views. LOCATION: Sea View Patong Bay is located at Hasippee Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket and boasts a quiet place just a few steps from Patong's hustle and bustle. There are hill logs and natural species in this area, but it is safe. Patong Beach is a world famous tourist destination. For those who want to explore the rest of the island, Patong Beach is about twenty minutes from the Central Festival and Phuket Town. The southern attraction of Phuket, Cape Promthep, can be reached in 30 minutes, and Phuket International Airport is in close proximity, only 39 km away. The area where the complex is located offers: excellent restaurants, shopping centers, unique local markets, many cafes and the famous Bangla Road entertainment area. In the Patong area, everyone will really find something for themselves. PLUSES OF LCD: - lobby - Parking space - Garden - Pool - Jacuzzi - Fitness center - Living room - Restaurant - Free Wi-Fi - Transfer - Cable TV - security system 24 hours Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€140,545
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new one-bedroom apartments with balconies. The residence features a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, gardens and lounge areas, a parking, a roof-top terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house Equipped kitchen Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes walk from Patak Street, near shops, restaurants, nightlife. Karon beach - 2 minutes Patong - 10 minutes
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€259,983
Agency: TRANIO
The modern luxury 8-storey condominium comprises of 164 units. With 3 unit types, ranging from 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms, and duplex 2 bedrooms featuring a seamless indoor-outdoor living experiences with full-height glass windows overlooking the Laguna Golf view, mountain view, and lush garden view, as well as granting plenty of natural light. The complex has security and concierge service, swimming pools, gardens, gym, parking, restaurant. Location and nearby infrastructure Laguna Golf - 1 min Bangtao and Layan Beach - 2 min Blue Tree Water Park - 10 min International school - 20 min Airport - 25 min
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€124,349
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious location on Cape Wongamat, in the north of Pattaya. Vongamat Beach is 250 meters away, which is the best beach in Pattaya. The complex consists of company residences and a hotel. The project was developed by a famous developer in Thailand – ATOM DESIGN, PIA and LANDSCAPE COLLABORATION. The project offers luxury amenities. - On the ground floor: lobby, post office, living room, conference room, gym. - 30th floor – 31st floor: pool + bar, pool 35 m., Pools with jacuzzi, children's pool, terrace, men's and women's locker rooms, sauna, steam pools. - 32nd floor: floating lounge, Sunset lounge, golf simulator, massage room, gym + gym in private territory. - 33rd floor: Family lounge, children's room, teenage club, family area. - Roof: floor with a 360 degree observation deck, sky bar and barbecue area. Investing in Thailand's real estate easily brings owners 7-12% per annum, which is an excellent indicator of return on investment. Thailand has a small real estate tax, which is a very attractive factor. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€52,111
Area 24–76 m²
4 properties 4
The Cloud Condominium received the Best Affordable Condominium on the East Coast of Thailand in 2016 at the Thailand Property Awards. Located 80 meters from the prestigious Pratumnak hill with a cozy beach, just a 5-minute walk from the condominium, and includes 161 elegant apartments on 20 floors, each of which is created to ensure optimal space and unrivaled comfort and beauty. Each well-equipped apartment is equipped with a separate balcony, modern kitchen and bathroom, and everything is finished with the best materials. On each floor there are no more than 12 apartments. Located in a safe area, The Cloud is protected by professional security guards, a high-tech security system and a card access system. Including secure underground parking with direct access to all floors The project is just a short walk from the cozy famous Cozy Beach. And also residents will be able to enjoy swimming in the pool with panoramic views of the city or practice their bodies in the fitness center equipped with the latest technology. In addition, residents can relax in the sauna or steam room. Convenience and comfort: Swimming pool Sauna Fitness center Garden Underground parking Safety and security: 24 hour security Card access system CCTV cameras Fire escape Fire alarm Smoke detectors Fire extinguishing system
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€380,397
Agency: TRANIO
Facilities and services: Lobby and bar Welcome corner 2 restaurants Meeting space with break out areas Gym and Spa Rooftop bar & pool bar Main swimming pool Kid pool & kid club conceirge 24-hour staff Room cervice Secuirty, CCTV, Wi-Fi Radisson Platinum for owners only Worldwide benefits and privileges by Radisson Owners`s free stay: 14 days per annum Low season ( 1 May – 31 Oct): 7 days High season ( 1 Nov – 19 Dec and 21 Jan – 30 Apr): 7 days Peak season ( 20 Dec - 20 Jan): Black out Advantages Payment terms: Reservation (non-refundable) - THB 200,000 1st payment - sign contract (within 30 days after reservation ) - 40% (less deposit) 2nd payment - groundworks, structure, walls & floors completion (around october 2023) - 40% 3rd payment - handover (commence operation - around Q1, 2024) - 20% Leaseback program for 15 years: 6% guaranteed return for 3 years (net income before tax) Years 4-15 Revenue sharing: 40% to owner - 60% for management Rental pool sharing by unit type 40% from total net room revenue to the owner No worries expenses of operation cost Location and nearby infrastructure Mai Khao — which means ’white wood’ in Thai — is situated on the northern part of Phuket Island. The pristine beach stretches over seven kilometers and abounds with native tropical plants and diverse wildlife, allowing for an escape to tranquility. International airport 15 mins Turtle village 10 mins Blue Canyon golf 10 mins Yacht Haven marina 15 mins Laguna golf course 25 mins Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 mins Central Festival/Floresta shopping mall 45 mins Robinson Thalang 25 mins
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Residential complex Oceana Surin
Phuket, Thailand
from
€270,941
Completion date: 2023
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Stylish apartment in the latest Oceana Surin complex in the Chong Tale area ( Phuket ). The road to Surin Beach will be only 150 m. The apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms is an ideal place to stay. The 90 square meter condominium occupies two floors and is characterized by modern features and an elegant design. The apartments offer stunning views of the sea and mountains. EDUCATION: lobby, pool, fitness center, playroom, kids club, restaurant, conference room / seminar room, spa and massage, on-site store, video surveillance, security 24/7. Profitable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Owning an apartment is a Thai quota, rent. Guaranteed rental income - 8% In the vicinity where the apartments are located, there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools. Phuket International Airport is located 22.8 km from Oceana Surin, the road takes about 32 minutes by car or taxi. Call us and we will provide a FREE selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Icon Park
Residential complex Icon Park
Phuket, Thailand
from
€235,065
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Stylish penthouse in the prestigious Icon Park residential complex in the Kamala area. The penthouse consists of 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, is ideally designed in a modern style and furnished with high quality furniture. The apartments offer beautiful mountain views. EDUCATION OF LCD: pool with jacuzzi and sun terrace, gym, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7, car parking, spa, sauna, reception / lobby. The project offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. Rental income - 7% Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Apartment ownership is a foreign quota. In the vicinity where the penthouse is located, there are many restaurants, cafes, bars, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. Phuket International Airport is located 28 km, travel time is about 40 minutes. The medical facility is 850 meters away. Schools in the immediate vicinity, about 11 minutes on foot. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Thailand! Consultation is free!
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€145,672
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an 18-meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a fitness center, around-the-clock security and CCTV, a garden, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious area of Pratumnak Hill, neat the beach and places of interest.
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to a golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to a golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
from
€391,915
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas with swimming pools. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fully fitted kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Restaurants and shopping mall - 3 km Golf club - 3.3 km Bang Tao Beach - 5 km Beach club - 6 km International school - 9 km
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Samut Prakan, Thailand
from
€99,707
Completion date: 2025
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI developer. The residential complex is located in Klong-San in Bangkok. Klong San is one of the oldest areas of Bangkok with centuries of history. This area is ideal for both permanent residence and investment, as it is one of the safest areas of Bangkok. PLUSES OF LCD: - balcony; - parking; - barbecue area; - gym; - elevator; - rooftop terrace; - round-the-clock security; - pool. Location: From the residential complex it is very easy to get to the center of the business district, and it will also be easy to travel out of town. Nearby will find all the necessary infrastructure for life ( cafes, restaurants, shops, places for entertainment ). Call us and we will select for you the best real estate in Thailand! Only reliable developers!
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€127,342
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room, a gym, a garden and a terrace, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from a shopping mall, close to a metro station.
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from
€549,279
Area 665 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space. The villa complex is located on a hill 380 meters above sea level. The project is located at: Karon Beach, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand. Despite the fact that the project is at the very epicenter of tourist life, Hightone Villas retain an atmosphere of privacy and privacy. Far from the village is Karon Beach, famous for its beauty, length and singing quartz sand! Travel time by car from Karon Beach takes no more than 5 minutes. Drainage systems, storm sewers and drainage avoids flooding during the rainy season, and specialized road surface of internal travel prevents slipping. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure. Hightone Seaview Villas & unique project in a unique location and you have a chance to become the owner of one of the villas - pearls of this prestigious complex! EASY: - Pool - Security 24/7 - Roof pool - Garden - Laundry - Covered parking - Video surveillance 24/7 Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FREE to pick up the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€123,360
Area 70 m²
2 properties 2
Luxurious residential skyscraper in the center of Pattaya The building offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surroundings and the Gulf of Siam. All 465 condominium numbers are thoughtfully designed. In addition to 240-hour security, the pool is 240 sq.m. and its own restaurants and shops in the complex, the City Garden Tower is convenient for being within walking distance of Pattaya Beach, the famous Walkin Street, all exciting nightlife, international restaurants and upscale shopping centers. Located near the intersection of Third and South Streets, the complex provides quick access to the motorway to Bangkok and the nearby Jomtien area. Also, all residents of the condominium have professional security, video surveillance cameras, a beautiful fitness center equipped with the latest technology, a sauna, a reading room, free Wi-Fi, a kids club, playground and parking for cars. On the first three floors of the building are located: a large pool, fitness center, sauna, steam room, massage parlor, cafe, restaurant, reading room, playground, garden and parking. Infrastructure  Swimming pool ( 240 sq.m )  Sauna  Wig  Fitness center  Playground  Garden Restaurant Cafe Massage parlor Laundry  Parking  Safety and security: 24 hour security Card access system CCTV cameras Fire escape Fire alarm Smoke detectors Fire extinguishing system Project Details:  Area: 3680 sq.m Number of buildings: 1 building, 29 floors  Number of apartments: 465  Type and size of apartments: Studio: 24 sqm.  One-bedroom apartment: 35 - 44 sq.m.  Two-bedroom apartment 70 – 79 sq.m.  
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,01M
Agency: TRANIO
All villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen, landscape design. Furniture package is optional. Advantages All taxes and transfer fee will be shared 50/50 between developer and the buyer. Flexible payment plan. Location and nearby infrastructure Layan beach - 5 min Bangtao beach - 10 min Naithon beach - 13 min Surin beach - 15 min Boat avenue - 10 min Blue Tree lagoon - 15 min Laguna golf - 10 min Blue Canyon golf - 23 min Thalang hospital - 13 min Bangkok hospital - 35 min Phuket International Airport - 25 min Central Phuket - 35 min
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,394
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               The City Garden Tower is a bright condominium in the center of Pattaya by Global Top Group. The project is an amazing 30-story building consisting of 465 apartments of various layouts. TYPE OF APARTMENTS: - Studio ( from 24 sq.m ) - 1 bedroom ( 35-44 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( from 70 sq.m ) Apartments are rented with a clean design finish. The « turnkey equipment » contains: electrics and installed sockets, air conditioning, plumbing, built-in furniture, equipped kitchen area ( headset, countertop, electric stove, hood, sink ). On the third floor of the complex there is a large pool with water slides allocated by the children's area. On the same floor there is a restaurant and a bar. The playground was equipped. The space around is filled with beautiful tropical landscaping. It is important to note the multi-level parking zone, which occupies several floors inside the complex. The road to the sea will be only 1,200 meters! An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Restaurants in the territory - Parking - Reception - Pool - Bar - Indoor playground - Gymnastical Hall - Sauna - Garden - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Laundry We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€74,945
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         City Garden Tropicana is a new luxury apartment complex in a prestigious area in North Pattaya. The condominium consists of 188 modern apartments located in a charming green environment, and offers a wide selection of studios, apartments with one and two bedrooms for every taste. City Garden Tropicana has a dreamy, modern design filled with European color. Apartments are rented with full decoration, furniture and household appliances! The lush green gardens of the complex provide a serene vacation, and the jacuzzi, sauna and steam bath offer rejuvenation and relaxation. In addition, the availability of round-the-clock security and a specialized cleaning service ensures cleanliness and tranquility in common areas. A fully equipped fitness center will satisfy your health needs and well-being. And the rooftop terrace is a picturesque place where you can relax and enjoy panoramic views of the sea and the city. The beach and city center can be reached on a regular shuttle. Investing in this property promises an improved quality of life, as you will enjoy maximum convenience in a simple, beautiful and joyful existence! FEED: - Panoramic sea and city views - Silent modern elevators - Lobby with a guest reception area and reception - Landscaping tropical garden with recreation areas - Three swimming pools - Sun terrace - Fitness center and spa - Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna - Restaurant and cafe - Satellite TV - Internet Wi-Fi - Playground - Car parking - Security 24/7 - CCTV ( video surveillance system ) - Electronic access system ( cards ) - Leasing services Call us, and we will FREEly select for you the best real estate in Thailand! Only reliable developers!
Residential complex Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit
Residential complex Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€360,396
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit is a vibrant condominium project developed by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited. The project is located at: Thailand, TH Bangkok Sukhumvit 1419 特政 Ľ 码: 10110. Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit is conveniently located in the heart of Sukhumvit, the most important business district of the Bangkok metropolis! The condominium has 37 floors and consists of 287 apartments from 1 to 6 bedrooms. The apartments are designed in a modern design and have all the amenities for a comfortable stay. Sukumvit Hospital is the nearest medical facility, which is located 350 m ( it can be reached in 4 minutes. ) from the project, and the nearest schools are in close proximity. In addition, there are several available modes of transport, including a trip along the Sukhumvit main road and public transport such as Ekkamai BTS., which is only 700 meters away. The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, a market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. Types and details of the premises: - 1 bedroom ( 47.0 - 56.5 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( 87 - 135 sq.m ) - 3 bedrooms ( 162 sq.m ) - Penthouses ( 180.0 - 245.5 sq.m ) - Duplex penthouses ( 216.5 sq.m ) EASY: - Security 24/7 - Autonomous garage - Video surveillance - Key Card Access - Elevators - Sky Pool Endless Pool - Thermal pool and hydrotherapy pool - Sauna - Golf Room for simulators and entertainment - Yoga and ballet rooms - Large separate living room and dining room - Garden for barbecue - Game room and pool table - Children's covered area Call us, and we will FREEly select for you the best real estate in Thailand! Only reliable developers!
Residential complex Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€121,189
Agency: TRANIO
The complex is surrounded by lush greenery and a tranquil atmosphere. The project includes apartments with access to the pool, family lofts with swimming pools or spacious villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms and swimming pools. A special feature is the terraces in the apartments have a Japanese garden in the style of ZEN. Each house has a high-quality Italian kitchen and Japanese furniture. Guaranteed yield of 6% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure Not only is the project close to all amenities, but it is also surrounded by a host of 4 and 5-star hotels, beaches, golf courses and luxury luxury homes. Layan and Bang Tao beaches are only a short walk away, while Surin and Knighton beaches are a little further. Airport: 20 mins. Boat Avenue: 5 mins (shops, famous restaurants, spas, beauty salons) Porto de Phuket Mall: 5 mins Blue Tree Waterpark: 12 min Famous Clubs: 6-12 mins ( Catch Club, Layan Beach Lodge, Xana Beach Club) International schools: 10-25 min ( UWC, BIS, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View na beregu morya
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View na beregu morya
Bang Lamung, Thailand
from
€222,564
Paradise Ocean View — a luxurious condominium located in the picturesque corner of Pattaya. The complex is located right in the bay by the sea. All apartments are species, from the windows of which a stunning view of the sea opens. Each apartment is well equipped with furniture and appliances. The apartment is finished only with high quality materials. Each apartment has a large balcony with unique ocean views, a modern built-in kitchen with a fridge, stove, oven and sink ( in the European style ). Italian-style flooring. Bedrooms include fitted wardrobes. Bathrooms have a shower or bath. Some apartments have a jacuzzi. The complex provides 5 star conditions for life, which guarantees comfortable conditions for life and relaxation. Near the complex are tropical gardens. The « infinity pool » is located literally at the very edge of the – surf, just three meters from the coastline. Amenities: - a wig; - garden; - barbecue area; - gym; - Wi-Fi; - elevator; - sauna; - round-the-clock security. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!  
Residential complex Star
Residential complex Star
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€42,629
Area 23–40 m²
6 properties 6
Agency: Geo Estate
The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha Hill, viewing platforms, a small water park, food markets, and just 100 meters from the house there is an excellent transport interchange. The infrastructure of the complex: Swimming pool, sun loungers, and umbrellas Equipped fitness room Finnish sauna Green terrace with panoramic views of the bay and Pratumnak hill Underground parking 24-hour video surveillance and security Wi-Fi on every floor 2 lifts Dog walking area Free shuttle to the beach All apartments are finished and equipped with built-in furniture. Each room has a separate air conditioner, the bathroom is equipped with sanitary ware and built-in lighting on the ceilings.
Villa Natural Touch Villas
Villa Natural Touch Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€245,915
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Exclusive villa with a private pool in the residential complex Natural Touch Villas, located in the Kamala area. The villa is made in a spa style and is fully equipped with furniture. PROJECT APPROVAL: large covered private parking, pool, outdoor terrace, video surveillance 24/7, security 24/7, fitness. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is possible! Today, buying property in Phuket is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants. The project area is full of restaurants, shops, supermarkets and mini-markets, which are considered extremely convenient. Kamala Beach is a 5-minute drive away. The lively Patong is just 15 minutes south, and the quiet beach of Surin is just 10 minutes north. The nearest medical facility is 1.7 km away. Phuket International Airport is 27.8 km from the villa. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Phuket, Thailand
from
€439,832
Completion date: 2025
VIP GALAXY is a large complex of luxury villas in the south of Phuket, offers for sale three different types of villas, the area of which is about 206-272 square meters. Each villa has its own private pool and private garden. VIP GALAXY has a five-star lobby of the hotel with an area of 5,000 square meters with a fitness club, an outdoor pool, a star bar restaurant and a Thai spa. The villa complex provides five-star hotel services, real estate rental and daily service. Location: - Ravai Beach - 400 m. - Yanui Beach - 1.7 km. - Lake Naykharn - 1.6 km. - Ravai Seafood Street - 1.6 km. - Nye Harn Beach - 2 km. - Viewing ground for beautiful sunsets - 2 km. - Katya Beach - 8 km. - The old city of Phuket - 15 km. - Shopping center - 15 km. - Central Festival - 16 km. - Patong Beach - 18 km. - Phuket International Airport - 45 km. - Chalong pier - 7.4 km. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Thailand! Consultation is free!
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€416,284
Completion date: 2024
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€107,745
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern apartments of several types (from 24 m2 to 36 m2). The residence features a cinema, restaurants and a bar, a spa, a sauna, a games room, two swimming pools. Completion - March, 31, 2024. Advantages 7% annual income within 3 years. If you pay 100% of the price, the first 7% will be credited in a month! Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by three beaches and within walking of Nai Kharn and Rawai Beaches. Nai Kharn Beach - 800 meters Rawai Beach - 1 km Center of Phuket - 15 km Phuket International Airport - 40 km
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€849,656
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with 15-meter-long swimming pools, jacuzzis, large terraces, lush gardens, panoramic views of the mountains. The residence features a communal garden, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings in the open-plan living room (6 meters) Teakwood floors Air conditioning Built-in kitchen Teka applainces Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of the island, close to highways and the international airport. International school - 10 minutes Port - 13 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Water park - 20 minutes International airport - 12 minutes Nai Thon Beach - 15 minutes Layan Beach - 15 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Mai Khao - 20 minutes Bangkok hospital - 30 minutes
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€49,780
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the top of Pratumnak Hill and 5 minutes walk away from the beach.
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€398,708
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Saturdays Villas is a small village of 8 villas in southern Phuket, offering luxurious villas with excellent amenities and an excellent location among lush greenery. The village is located in the picturesque and landscaped part of Phuket, near the sandy beach of Naykharn and the transport interchange of Chapong. You can easily get to the beaches: Kata, Karon and Kata Noah! The project combines modern architecture and elements of traditional Thai design, creating a harmonious combination that fits perfectly into the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. Each villa boasts spacious open-plan interiors that provide enough natural light and ventilation. External infrastructure within walking distance. REAL ESTATE CHARACTERISTICS: - Two-bedroom villa with private pool - Bathrooms in the bedrooms - Built-in wardrobe - Modern open-plan kitchen in the western style - High glass walls from floor to ceiling - Terrace by the pool for outdoor entertainment - Tropical landscape design EASY: - Parking - CCTV system - Landscaping - Restaurant - Pool cleaning 2 times a week - Gardener Services - Real Estate Management Team - Lease team We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€136,682
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Palmetto Park Condominium is a new residential project located in Karon, Phuket. The complex is conceived in the style of boutique and looks like an oasis where life flows in harmony and proximity with nature. Ideal location — 650 meters to Karon Beach, in the center of the resort infrastructure. From the windows of the apartments there will be a view of the sea and hills. This is a great place in the fresh air, surrounded by evergreen vegetation. On one side of the mountain, and on the other — road to the sea. Palmetto Condominiums gives a sense of relaxation in a five-star hotel. Palmetto residents will use the infrastructure in the territory: - concierge service; - round-the-clock secure open parking; - parking; - satellite TV; - high-speed elevators; - a swimming pool and a furnished terrace for relaxation and tanning; - fitness center; - lounge area and rooftop garden. The complex is constantly guarded, which guarantees peace and quiet. Additionally, the apartments are protected by a key card system. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residence The Bay and The Beach Club
Residence The Bay and The Beach Club
Patong, Thailand
from
€256,582
Completion date: 2018
The Bay and Beach Club is THE ONLY LIVING IN THE BEACH IN PATONG. A refined complex on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Perfection without compromise, every element of this highly anticipated complex is approached with careful attention to detail. The hotel is located directly on the beach in an area lined with palm trees, supplemented by the beautiful ultramarine blue of the Andaman Sea, which makes your stay an unforgettable experience. It offers international standard - star services and - facilities 5. The Kudo Beach Club, Bar & Restaurant offers a delicious selection of dishes and drinks. The bay offers 26 new luxury - and spacious rooms with a fully functional kitchen, All designed in the best contemporary style. Some accommodations offer a relaxing whirlpool on the balcony for your special vacation. Location The Bay & Beach Club offers absolute beach accommodation in the heart of Patong. Conditions of purchase Rental guarantee conditions 8% NET - Rental guarantee ( subject to WHT ) for the first years 2, 7 % NET - Rental guarantee ( subject to WHT ) for the next 13 years ( no maintenance fees, no electricity, no water, no sinking soil for 15 years ... ). The rental guarantee is paid in advance every year. The first payment of the rental guarantee takes place within 30 days as soon as the device has been paid in full. Buyback option Optional developer buyback after 15 years at a starting price + 10 %. After 15 years of negotiations with the developer about a new rental guarantee program. Terms of payment 200,000 Baht Reservation Deposit 50 % upon signing of the purchase contract within 30 days of signing the reservation contract. 50% ( less deposit ) within 3 months. The buyer can change the device at any time ( change the name in the rental agreement ) for 15 years, and the new buyer will first comply with the same warranty conditions. Buyer rental Owner benefits Allocation of weekly use per year at any time including PEAK SEASON. VIP - Owner card with free daily transportation and group benefits plus activities.
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€51,968
Area 27–64 m²
3 properties 3
If a luxurious life in the chic condominium – is your dream, then we offer you a magnificent and unique idea of housing, currently available in the most coveted place of Pattaya – the prestigious Pratumnak hill near Kozi Beach. Style, comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of this new and well-deserved condominium A complex of 157 apartments offers a wide variety of services and amenities. A lively lobby like a hotel, an 18-meter pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna made according to European standards, a steam room, a fully equipped modern fitness center and much more. All luxury apartments in the condominium have design and decoration in accordance with international standards. Modern sliding doors save space, while conveniently located fitted cabinets increase the storage space for things without compromising elegance and comfort. Modern kitchens and bathrooms are perfectly equipped according to European standards and design. In the buildings there are studio apartments, one-room and two-room apartments, ranging from 26 to 64 sq.m. Nearby are several popular tourist attractions such as Big Buddha, Pattaya Park and other exciting places for entertainment. Do not lose sight of the expensive security system in City Garden. CCTV cameras and security work around the clock. An electronic key access system throughout the condominium, including underground parking, from where the elevator will take you to the right floor. In City Garden Pratumnak, in addition to providing highly qualified amenities and services, we can also manage your property with the Global Top Group rental department, which gives you the opportunity to enjoy the steady rate of return of your investment in City Garden Pratumnak.
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€699,063
Agency: TRANIO
The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Fitted wardrobes Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of Bang Tao Beach. Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,03M
Area 365 m²
1 property 1
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket. The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina. On the territory of the complex there are 9 magnificent villas with a swimming pool on a hillside ranging from 1,143 to 1,818 sq.m. The project is built in a unique and recognizable modern tropical style, with rounded bends. The villas are unusually modern and unique in design, have 2 or 3 levels; there are 2 types: type B ( 4 bedrooms ) has a total area of 625 sq.m., and type C ( 5 bedrooms ) has a monumental area of 1246 sq.m. The interiors include a spacious and bright living room and an open-plan dining room, a fully equipped kitchen. Exteriors are suitable for outdoor activities, events or pool parties. On the roof there is a stylish gazebo that can be used as a place for family meetings, a barbecue party or any other outdoor activities. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc. EASY: - Parking - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Management in the complex - Pool - Parking - Air conditioning - Wi-Fi Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Cottage village Patong Bay Ocean View
Patong, Thailand
from
€143,095
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Ocean View Cottages is in a great location between Patong Hills. It consists of 300 one-bedroom cabins located very close to the exciting Patong Beach complex. The size of the cabins is 60 or 70 square meters. The elegantly designed cabins are fully furnished. Modern and cozy, with a minimalist design, with some of the best sea views. Each cabin has an open-plan kitchen and living room, a dining room and a bedroom, a Jacuzzi or a private pool. The cabins are located between tropical gardens with views of the sea and mountains. The complex has a community pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, as well as a club and parking. SECURITY INVESTMENTS WITH GUARANTED INCOME This first-class investment in real estate located on the outskirts of Patong is delivered with a rental guarantee of 7 % NET for the next 15 years. An enviable location near Patong Beach, which receives a large part of the growing number of tourists in Phuket annually. DETAG1 > / p Type of real estate: Rural house with sea view Common area size ( sq.m ): 30 396 Planning: 60 and 70 square meters, 1 bedroom Total houses: 300 Style: tropical / modern Kitchen: Open planning kitchen Living room: public plan living room Pool: private balconies with sea views Balcony: Separated Garden: Landscaping garden See: Sea / Mountains Repayment option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can request the ransom and receive back all the money paid. After 15 years, the possibility of reviewing the new warranty rental period.
Residence SEAVIEW RESIDENCES -REZIDENCIYa S VIDOM NA MORE
Residence SEAVIEW RESIDENCES -REZIDENCIYa S VIDOM NA MORE
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,37M
Area 285–491 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
❖ Building Date 2nd Quarter 2025. ❖ Distance to the sea - the first line of Bangtao. ❖ Projected income - at least 7% per annum. At an apartment price of 2.5M $, the annual income will be from 175K $. ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment up to 7 years. In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation. Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally. Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table. ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. 🔹 Banyan Tree, a worldwide recognition for exclusive resorts with unrivaled services and services around the world, offers you the unique opportunity to realize this corporate experience in the organic component of your daily life.                                                    Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences — is an exclusive project rooted in the historic brand homeland, Phuket Island. They are built on the territory of one of the best hotel complexes in the world Laguna Phuket. Discover a world of comfort, prosperity and unlimited possibilities.              ISHIC LIFE                              ❖ Apartments with ocean views are located on Bang Tao Beach with fine white sand. In the west they are framed by the Andaman Sea, and in the east — mountains covered with thick jungle. The residences are located on the territory of the world-famous indoor resort complex Laguna Phuket, which has won many international awards. An ideal place for those who dream of living just a few steps from the beach and picturesque mountains.                                             ❖ Near the residences are the shopping center, Banyan Tree spa, many luxury restaurants and entertainment venues. Laguna Phuket also houses Laguna Golf Phuket Golf Club with « Thailand's Best Golf Course » according to the World Golf Awards.                                       ❖ The unique location, spacious layouts and modern design of the Seaview Residences apartments make them an ideal place for a secluded vacation, and thanks to the direct availability of infrastructure facilities, accommodation becomes extremely convenient and enjoyable.                                                         A MISPED LIFE FOR THE BELIEF                                                  ❖ Each Seaview Residences apartment has three spacious bedrooms with ocean views, and different layout options allow you to choose a accommodation that meets the individual preferences of each buyer. All residences have a private terrace and a pool with sea views.                                         ❖ Penthouses on the upper floors are designed to emphasize the unique location of the villas: stunning sea views open from the upper floor. In addition, the 180-degree sunset panorama over the Andaman Sea can be enjoyed directly from the pool or from the terrace. PRIVILEGES FOR THE WHOLE WORLD FOR OWNERS                                   ❖ Banyan Tree Grand Residences, the property owners of Banyan, are waiting for a whole world of receptions. Membership in the closed community of property owners of the Sanctuary Club provides access to an unlimited variety of new opportunities and impressions. Members of the Sanctuary Club receive the exclusive use of Banyan Tree facilities with discounts and privileges on the Banyan Tree network worldwide.                                   ❖ In addition to free membership in Laguna Golf Phuket, property owners can join the Banyan Tree Private Collection, which provides access to an ever-expanding portfolio of real estate, from elite Banyan Tree villas in exotic corners of the planet to exclusive housing in the most popular regions of the world.                              ❖ Banyan Tree Residences is proud of its unsurpassed level of real estate management service, and also offers many other amazing services and leisure opportunities. Property owners can use the services of a concierge and a professional team around the clock, which will gladly help you with the maintenance and rental of the villa. We will provide year-round care for your home. The furniture package is paid separately. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - from 3K $ *Summa is included in the value of the property. **Non-refundable deposit If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. Without installment 5 payments in equal shares of 20% of the value of the object: 1st payment upon signing the contract 2nd payment when construction is completed by 25% 3rd payment when construction is completed by 50% 4th payment when construction is completed by 75% 5th payment when construction is completed by 100% Expedition option: 1st payment 20% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation Further 3 payments of 10% every 8 months: 2nd payment for 25% of construction work ( 10% ) 3rd payment when performing 50% of construction work ( 10% ) 4th payment when performing 75% of construction work ( 10% ) The remainder - 50% after completion of construction can be taken by installments for a period of 5 years. *In this case, you can live or rent an apartment from the date of commissioning of the house, thereby partially or fully recoup the costs of payment. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase.   Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installation of water and light meters Annual payments: Serving Common Territories Overhaul 🔻 THE PROPOSAL FOR LIFE IS ALLOW TO KNOW MORE ON PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVESTMENT IN DISAPPEARANCE IN THE COURSE, ALLOW THEM    
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Phuket, Thailand
from
€927,161
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   Botanica Lakeside ll is a private complex located in a quiet and green corner of the Bang Tao area. The complex offers 19 villas with a layout of 3 to 4 bedrooms. The stylish interior includes a magnificent living room and an open-plan dining room with high vaulted teak ceilings, as well as a fully equipped kitchen island and bar. The living room and dining room, as well as the master bedroom, overlook the outdoor area, large terrace and large private pool and gardens. The village of Botanica Lakeside ll is surrounded by pristine nature and a majestic lake. Location: Botanica Lakeside Phase 2 Layan is located in a quiet area of Layan, less than 5 minutes from the picturesque Layan Beach and Laguna Phuket. Bang Tao and Nai Ton beaches are a 10-minute drive away. Restaurants, Bowt Avenue, Porto de Phuket, a villa market, Lotus shops and mini-markets in the Cherng Talai area are 15 minutes away. Phuket International Airport is about a 20-minute drive away. This option is ideal for both vacation rental and permanent residence! Amenities: - Public Garden - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€143,941
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features views of the sea and the mountains, swimming pools and a waterfall, a cafe, a bar and a restaurant, gardens, a fitness center, an underground parking, a spa center and a sauna, around-the-clock security. Advantages Guaranteed income of 5%. Location and nearby infrastructure Water park - 15 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes Laguna Golf Club - 10 minutes Surin Beach - 3 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 3 minutes Beach club - 5 minutes Bar - 2 minutes Restaurant - 2 minutes
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,87M
Completion date: 2024
Isola Sky is a luxurious pool villa that is a paradise for relaxation and tranquility, with unique design elements and attractive materials that distinguish them from other luxurious houses on the island. The complex consists of three exclusive villas with a swimming pool, two villas with 4 bedrooms and one villa with 5 bedrooms. The 4-bedroom villa has impressive dimensions - three floors and a spacious rooftop terrace. The 5-bedroom villa is located on two large levels. Each villa has a bright and spacious living room and an open-plan dining room, a fully equipped western-style kitchen with an island or bar, as well as well-equipped bedrooms. The master bedroom is equipped with spacious dressing rooms and large bathrooms. All bedrooms have bathrooms. There are extensive entertainment areas. Some bedrooms have balconies. The apartments on the upper floors offer breathtaking views of the mountains or the distant sea! Open areas are ideal for relaxation and entertainment. Each villa has its own pool and a spacious pool terrace. The complex is ideal for those who want to live independently, and also want to receive income from investments. EASY: - BBQ area - Cable TV - Fitness - Game room - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool - Theater room - Air conditioning - Jacuzzi PLACEMENT: The Isola Sky Villas Layan project is just a 20-minute walk or a 5-minute drive from Laian Beach. For 10 minutes you can get to the Cherngtalay area, as well as Laguna Phuket. Phuket International Airport is about 25 minutes away by car. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex close to the beach and the golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€322,473
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas with areas from 148 m2 to 220 m2. Each house has a private swimming pool or an access to the communal pool. Completion - December, 31, 2022. Advantages 6% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes drive from the airport, the beach, places of interest, yacht clubs. Mai Khao Beach - 9.9 km Golf club - 8.2 km Phuket International Airport - 10.2 km
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€88,898
Agency: TRANIO
Complex offers a range of 1 bed and 2 bed unit types from 24.22 m2 to 68.75 m2 tailored to attend all needs. Facility: 2 swimming pools, fitness gym, tennis court, kids club. The first phase is 7 buildings, starting construction in March and expected to be finished in June 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Fingerprint/keycard lock & elevator Access Quality home appliance embedded CCTV & 24/7 security Advantages Rental management: optional Buyback guarantee: 5 years Location and nearby infrastructure Conveniently located in the center of Koh Samui, Chaweng, the most famous and popular tourist area, with the strongest rental demand. Close to Chaweng beach, shopping malls, airport, international schools and hospitals.
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Residential complex Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Phuket, Thailand
from
€104,025
Completion date: 2024
Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown colors located in Lagoon, Phuket, near Bangtao Beach. Ocean Sands Laguna offers all the standard amenities of a five-star hotel, so it will provide complete comfort. The 6-story condominium consists of 213 residential units and is equipped with a furnished living room, a fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms. The complex is located at 26/1 Khok Tanode, Soi 14, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The project, located in the shade of trees, includes a very large communal pool and sun loungers for relaxation. Climbing in a convenient location, residents can easily reach many attractions such as Layan Beach, Bout Avenue Cherngtalai, Phuket Fantasy. Phuket International Airport is just 20 minutes from the complex! Amenities: - SPA - Fitness center - Pool - Restaurant on site - Garden - elevator - Parking - Video surveillance 24/7 - Reception Call us and we will provide you with a selection of top objects in Thailand and help bring your dreams to reality!
Residential complex Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€164,655
Agency: TRANIO
Fully furnished luxury condominiums situated in Kamala within a few minutes’ walk to Kamala Beach. Natural waterfall inside the project. Walking pass through the road to the sky garden on the top of the mountain, overlooking the sea view of Kamala beach and enjoy the fresh atmosphere. The compex consists of 14 buildings (elevator in each building), a large common garden, a lobby area, 24-hour reception, 2 communal swimming pools, a clubhouse, a recreation room, a fitness & Spa, restaurants and bars, shuttle bus service, a parking lot for 80 cars, 24 hour security with CCTV system. It offers 7 room types: Type A: 28 m2 with a garden or waterfall view Type B/B+: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type C: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type D: 35.8 m2 with a sea view Type E: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Type F: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view Advantages 1 - Offer 6% rental guarantee during the first 3 years (available at room type A,C) and (room type F 1st floor of building 4 and 5) Free staying period 30 day per year No common fees After finished rental guarantees, will be rental pool option 50/50 for 7 years (free staying period 30 day per year) 2 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type B, B+, and D) Free staying period 30 day per year Common fee 60 THB/per m2 3 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type E&F) Flexible living option Common fee 60 THB/per m2 Location and nearby infrastructure Kamala is one of the popular destinations for families and long-term visitors in Phuket, Kamala Beach is an objectively beautiful sandy beach for any tropical experience you desire located in the middle of the west coast of Phuket. A tranquil beach, Calm relaxed atmosphere, perfect sunsets, and it is famous for celebrity vacation homes along “Millionaire’s Mile”. It is also home to the Thai dynasty palace and thus Kamala Bay is also known as “The Royal Bay”. Kamala is home to several of the island's most exclusive resorts, from luxury hotels to family-friendly resorts, fringe the shoreline, as well as plenty of restaurants. The beach is easily accessible from Phuket airport with only a 35-minute drive, and other tourist destinations are nearby.
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€1,06M
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool with a panoramic view of the city, a jacuzzi and a kids; zone, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, a parking, a gym, a library, a games room, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, close to shops and highways.
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,43M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis. The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Features of the flats Each house includes 3 or 5 bedrooms with bathrooms, a large living room, a separate dining room, a kitchen, staff rooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Phuket, Thailand
from
€235,017
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Design apartment in the popular complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums in the Chong Tale area ( Phuket ). The apartment has a large living room and 2 separate bedrooms, also 2 bathrooms, one of which has a shower. The kitchen has a table with a washing machine, microwave, 2-heater stove. The apartment is fully furnished. Interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! FEATURES: management company, restaurant on the territory, jacuzzi, communal pool, common gym, club house, round-the-clock security, video surveillance 24/7, car parking, spa, sauna, lobby, children's pool, library, public garden, key card access, kids club, shuttle bus. The apartment offers magnificent views of the sea and beaches. Owning an apartment is a foreign quota. The apartments are well located near the beach and the hotel chain, which also manages this project, which makes it very popular for both investment and living. Guaranteed rental income - 7%. Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, schools. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€3,37M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer tropical-style villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Marina - 5 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.
Residential complex Harmonia City Garden
Residential complex Harmonia City Garden
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€40,988
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        Harmonia City Garden is one of the most beautiful and unique condominiums with a European architectural design located in the center of Pattaya. The complex consists of 4 buildings of 8 floors each, surrounded by pools, tropical gardens, bridges and paths for walking. The total number of apartments is 656 units. For sale are several types of apartments: - Studio ( 20 m2 ) - 1 bedroom ( 25.5 m2 ) - 2 bedrooms ( 50.5 m2 ) The apartments are decorated with designer decoration and fitted furniture, electrics, plumbing, air conditioning. Each apartment has a balcony and fire system. LOCATION: Harmonia City Garden is located in an ideal location in the city center, in close proximity to the beautiful beaches of Pattaya. This harmonious hotel is just 100 meters from the bus station, shopping centers, supermarkets, shops and nearby tourist attractions of Pattaya. The location of Harmonia City Garden also provides easy access to the bank, schools, markets, supermarkets, Jomtien and Pratumnak for your convenience. PLUSES OF LCD: - Shared pool - Sauna - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Car parking - Reception / lobby - 24 hour security - Video surveillance - elevator Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!
Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium
Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€99,484
Area 28–88 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
❖ Cost: Apartment - studio 28.4 m ² from 105K $ 1-bedroom apartment of 36.8 m ² from 157K $  2-bedroom apartments with an area of 55.2 m ² from 230K $  2-bedroom apartments with an area of 87.58 m ² from 358K $ Other areas are also available for purchase. * In Phuket, the cost changes in proportion to the stages of the work done. The closer the project to the completion stage, the higher the cost. The value may also change depending on the exchange rate. Check current price additionally.  ❖ Building Date Q4 2023. ❖ The distance to the sea is 500 meters to Karon Beach. ❖ Guaranteed income - 7% for 5 years  At an apartment price of 105K $, the annual income will be from 7.3K $. ❖ By participating in the rental pool program, investors will receive 60% of rental income. ❖ Professional real estate management from the developer ( completely passive income ).  ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment for 2 years. *In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation.  Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally.  Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.  ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. 🔹 The complex has a successful location in the heart of Karon, and almost all rooms offer beautiful views of the Andaman Sea. All apartments are equipped with modern cuisine and plumbing in the European style, furniture and household appliances.  🔹 Just a short walk from the condominium are night and local markets, convenience stores, massage and spa stores, large shopping centers, restaurants with Thai and international cuisine, night clubs, bars and various entertainment shows.  On the territory: Lobby; Roof pool with a sunbathing and relaxation area; Restaurant; Bar; Sports hall; Children's playroom; Electronic access system; Parking; 24-hour security and video surveillance. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - 3K $ * Amount is included in the value of the property. ** Non-refundable deposit  If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. 1st payment 30% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation We discuss the remaining payments individually based on your wishes. You can pay monthly, you can quarterly.  The only condition is that payments do not exceed 4 months. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installing water and light meters - 600 $ Overhaul - 500 THB per 1 m ² Annual payments: Serving common areas - 60 THB per 1 m ² 🔻 THE PROPOSAL IS INTEREST OR WANT TO KNOW MORE THE PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES OF INVESTMENT IN DISEASTERNESS AT THE COOKING, WRITE US NOW        
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
€83,166
Agency: TRANIO
Immerse yourself in the fresh and minimalist atmosphere of the newest condominium. Feel joyful emotions and peace of mind in the heart of Hua Hin, close to all attractions at an affordable price. Small and cozy condominium includes apartments with 1 bedroom of 24.5-26 m² and 2 bedroom apartments of 37.75 m². The complex has a parking lot for 38 cars, a lobby and work area, a fitness center. Surrounded by the greenery of nature, the swimming pool is ideal for those seeking maximum privacy. Gardens with tropical plants provide conditions for relaxing in the shade. Only 900 meters to the nearest beach. Location and nearby infrastructure Blúport Huahin - 2.5 km Market Village Huahin - 3 km Tammarind Market - 2.5 km Cicada Market - 2.5 km San Paulo Hua-Hin Hospital - 3.5 km Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin - 2.5 km Hua Hin Hospital - 8.5 km Hua Hin Vitthayalai School - 3.5 km Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin - 10 km Stamford University Huahin Campus - 14 km Train Station - 4 km Airport - 11 km
Residential complex Villas with rooftop pools, gyms, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with rooftop pools, gyms, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€1,39M
Agency: TRANIO
Just 3 exclusive villas 500 metres from Kata beach A full furniture and appliances package is included in the price. All amenities of the nearest hotel are available to the owners of the villas. Rental Pool programme for those who want to combine their own accommodation with an investment: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company, from its share it covers all expenses. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Income after handover of the complex. Facilities and equipment in the house More information about infrastructure: 2 communal pools and 2 rooftop pools, 2 gyms, security 24/7, 4 restaurants and 2 bars. Location and nearby infrastructure The unique place in Phuket - plenty of restaurants, bars, shopping malls, tourist attractions and beauty salons. The main advantage of this location over other parts of Phuket is its compactness. Literally any location can be reached on foot in 5-15 minutes.
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Phuket, Thailand
from
€416,284
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       Proxima Villas is a complex of 14 luxury villas in which modernity connects to tropical greenery. The project is located at Soi Pasak 8, Choeng Thale, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The villas are designed with an emphasis on energy efficiency, which reduces energy consumption. Unique facades using rounded shapes and air layouts have a pleasant vacation or permanent residence. The project is tailored to the region and climate. Particular attention is paid to: waterproofing, sanitation, ventilation of the villa. Each villa and common area is surrounded by a hedge. This is an ideal place for those who value comfort, style and high technology! EASY: - Pool - Garden - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Parking Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,04M
Area 237 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The luxurious residence is located in the middle of the forest, just a short drive from the beautiful Layan beach and the famous Phuket lagoon! Each villa has a chic interior with high ceilings, a living room and an open-plan dining room, modern kitchen with an island. Rare trees from all over Thailand land on the entire complex. The complex will satisfy the requirements of the most demanding tourists who prefer villas in the immediate vicinity of the beach. Improvement: - Sauna - Playground - Shared pool - Security - gym Infrastructure: - 2 beaches - Waterpark - Airport - Golf field - Cafe - Shops - Hotels 5* - Supermarket - School Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€122,348
Completion date: 2023
Ramada Mira North Pattaya is a new multi-unit luxury residential complex with a 5-star hotel service located in the prestigious Naklya district of Pattaya, a 10-minute walk from the best beaches of Pattaya - Wongamat and Pattaya Beach. Ramada Mira North Pattaya - consists of two 8-story buildings. The area is green, well developed, next to the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, hospitals, night clubs, parks, the market, etc. The area has a well-developed transport network, the city center and the main pedestrian street - Woking Street - 5 minutes drive. - Tops Daily ( Pho Thi San ) – 840 m - Shopping center Pattaya Bazar – 990 m - Windmill Plaza – 1.1 km - Focus Pattaya – 1.3 km All apartments are fully furnished with a modern interior design and landscaped garden. The project infrastructure includes everything necessary for a comfortable life and relaxation: a tropical garden, a swimming pool, a sunbathing and relaxation area, a lobby, a reception service 5 *, a restaurant, a spa, a fitness center, kids club, barbecue area, underground parking, 24-hour security, video surveillance and much more. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Whizdom the Forestias
Residential complex Whizdom the Forestias
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€159,931
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                Whizdom the Forestias is a new condominium and apartment project located in the Bang Keo area of Samutprakan. The project is located at 63, Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand. The complex offers you 3 residential 42, 43, and 50 floor towers, drowning in greenery and including 1119 stylish apartments in a modern design. From majestic skyscrapers, stunning panoramic views of the city open! The project is designed for the most comfortable and measured life. LOCATION: In the vicinity where Whizdom the Forestias is located, there are many restaurants, shops, boutiques. Suvarnabhumi Airport is located 24.3 km from the Whizdom the Forestias, travel time is about 28 minutes. Prince Hospital Suvarnabhumi is the nearest medical facility, which is 4.5 km away ( it can be reached in 11 minutes ) from the project, and the nearest schools are in close proximity to Whizdom the Foresias: - Khlong Palat Priang School is 4.8 km away. PLUSES OF LCD: - Video Intercom - Private pool - Sauna - Jacuzzi - Children's playroom - Restaurant - Cafe - Bar - Dry cleaning - Laundry - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Kids Club - Landscaping Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Sunshine Beach mirovogo urovnya
Residential complex Sunshine Beach mirovogo urovnya
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
€195,911
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Sunshine Beach Condominium – is a new world-class condotel from the developer of TH Group Phuket. The beach complex will turn dreams of a luxurious vacation on an exotic island washed by the azure waters of the Andaman Sea into reality. The Sunshine Beach Condominium Phuket has an excellent location in the Cherngtal area: just 50 meters to the delightful beach, along which the most luxurious and eminent hotels and beach clubs are located. Sunshine Beach – is a complex consisting of 9 buildings with a height of 4 and 5 floors, which offer 672 luxury apartments presented by studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. All apartments have beautiful views of the sea, river, mountains, pool. Infrastructure: The condotel will be a small town with carefully thought-out infrastructure: – pool; – restaurant « Aquarium »; - bars near pools and Sky bar on the roof; – conference center; – SPA; – kids club; – fitness center; – security and video surveillance 24/7; – secure parking; – laundry services; – wi fi. Location – Layan Beach – 50 meters; – Laguna Phuket – 5 minutes drive to the prestigious area, where all the best restaurants and beach clubs of the island are concentrated; – Bowt Avenue – 8 minutes drive to the famous shopping street; – Porto de Phuket Shopping and Leisure Center – 8 minutes drive; – Blue Tree Entertainment Complex – 15 minutes drive; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 20 minutes drive. Project Features: Sunshine Beach Condominium Phuket – This project consists of two parts: resident and hotel. In which part, choosing an apartment depends on the purpose of acquiring real estate. If you always dreamed of an island life or a long vacation in an elite area, then the resident part is exactly what you need. The benefits of the apartment include: – the ability to live in an apartment all year round without restrictions; – the apartments are fully furnished, including a kitchen as opposed to hotel rooms; – the ability to use all the services of the complex, including the hotel part. For investors, a hotel part is provided. Apartments with a unique layout and incredible amenities make it possible not only to invest money profitably, but also to spend an unforgettable vacation for 30 days a year. By purchasing investment apartments, you get: – professional management of hotel real estate; – full furniture; - guaranteed rental income of 7% for 5 years; – the ability to return 115% of the cost of apartments after 5 years ( return buyback ); – free management for 5 years. Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
€76,408
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Luxury apartment in the complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM, located in Bophut ( Samui ). The apartments are designed in a modern design with full furniture and have all the amenities for a comfortable stay. COMPLETE EVENTS: 24-hour front desk, concierge, pool, wellness center, sauna, restaurant / bar, tennis court, fitness center, children's pool, kids club, garden, outdoor treadmill. The apartments are favorably located in the tourist center of Samui Island, next to most of the facilities necessary for life, including the international airport, and thereby provide a high return on rent. The expected return on investment is approximately 7% per year. Wing Samui provides owners with a 5-year additional return buyback guarantee! CONDITIONS OF PAYMENT: Booking - 25,000 THB Signing of the contract - 30% Base - 10% Ground floor - 10% Second floor - 10% Third floor - 10% Fourth floor - 10% Object delivery - 20% Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€807,904
Completion date: 2026
Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property. The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other. Each house has about 81 apartments, starting with a 1-room area of 59 sq.m, with 2 bedrooms with an area of 99 sq.m and with 3 bedrooms with an area of 131 sq.m. The interiors include an open-plan living room and dining room or a bar, kitchenette, bathroom bedroom and private balcony. Large bedrooms have a spacious veranda where you can have an open dining table, seats, couch, barbecue facilities Thanks to the unique semi-open veranda, additional living space is provided that can be left open to expand the balcony, or glazed to increase the area of the inner space. On the roof of the complex there is a unique common area where residents of the complex can relax in the open air among the tropics and views of the endless sea! Apartments are ideal for a modern lifestyle. PLUSES OF LCD: - Video surveillance 24/7 - Fitness - Garden - Parking - Playground - Sea view / ocean - Security 24/7 - Pool - Management company PLACEMENT: Laguna Beachside Condominiums Phuket is located on Laguna, just a short walk from Bang Tao's sandy beach. A 5-minute drive is a wide selection of international restaurants, Porto de Phuket, the Boat Avenue shopping district, Villa market, shops, bars and spa centers. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€62,105
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the sea and the mountains. The residence features a lounge area and a bar, a swimming pool, a spa area, a fitness center. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 7% within 15 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center of Patong, 800 meters from Patong Beach, and within walking distance of shopping malls and night clubs.
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€54,935
STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental. The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumnak is a sleeping area and is always quiet and calm here. The project has only 8 floors and 149 apartments, various layouts, including terraces, with beautiful panoramic views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, with landscaped landscaped territory. The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. EASY: - Lobby - reception - Concierge - service - Roof pool with panoramic views - A zone for relaxation and sunbathing - gym - A place for yoga and meditation - Underground parking - Fire system - Electronic access system - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Management company - Free transfer to the beach - elevator Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!  
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
€60,318
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sisaran
The 5th project by Sisaran of Bang Saray is an ECO Friendly luxury condo featuring 262 units. Featuring over 15 facilites for residents and an array of 5 star serviecs this development will set a new benchmark for Bang Saray.
Residential complex Once Pattaya Condominium
Residential complex Once Pattaya Condominium
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€101,218
Once Pattaya Condominium – complex in Pattaya, located in the north of the city in the Naklya Na Kluea area, next to TC Terminal 21. The complex has 32 floors. Once Pattaya is a mixed condominium in the heart of Pattaya. The project presents a new type of real estate in the form of a multifunctional complex for servicing all lifestyles, including after-sales service, such as airport transfers and maid services. There are many recreation areas and meeting areas « Once More Bar », there is a living room with panoramic views of the green territory of the complex, « Vanilla Sky Bar » - a rooftop bar. 32nd floor overlooking the city and the Pattaya Sea, as well as « Krislicious Cafe », a chic coffee house on the ground floor. The design of the project is elegant and modern, with a fully functional room. On the territory: - Jacuzzi - Children's pool - BBQ area - Heavenly garden - Picturesque bridge - Children's playroom - Sky bar and lounge - Wellness garden and trail - Sky Fitness with flying yoga - Roofing pool Location: - Pattaya Posh - 590 m - Wonderland 2 - 700 m - Paradise Villa 1 - 219 m - Na Lanna Condo - 219 m - Wongamat Tower - 219 m - The Trust Residence - 650 m - BM Gold Condominium - 540 m - Ramada Mira ( North Pattaya ) - 606 m Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€203,344
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Elysium Residences is a chic condo and apartment project consisting of 75 stylish apartments on 18 floors. The project is located at 194 1 Kasetsin 7 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand. The luxurious condominium is equipped with a variety of premium amenities and is made in a modern style. Located on Pratumnak and having frontal views of the sea, Elysium offers a truly unique lifestyle. The Apartments feature personal pools on balconies, as well as personalized services and amenities that exceed all expectations. All apartments are rented fully furnished! In the vicinity of the complex are the Phuket shooting range, Pro Village house and Chalong Bay. Phuket International Airport is just 31 km away. An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Restaurant on site - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Fitness center - Bar - Club house - 24 hour security system - Video surveillance - Parking - spa - steam room - Sauna - Reception Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket, Thailand
from
€522,207
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district. The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The location on the hill surrounded by nature makes it possible to enjoy stunning views of the Andaman Sea and the mountains seen by tropical vegetation! In addition, the area is full of cafes, bars and spa centers, where every member of your family can have a good time. PLUSES OF LCD: - Large pool - Club - Parking - Garden - Bus to and from Nai Harn Beach and Yanui Beach - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Cleaning service Stunning sea views and luxurious surroundings make this project an ideal exclusive accommodation option in Phuket. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Phuket, Thailand
from
€517,431
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  MONO PHUKET is a luxury villa with a swimming pool, which is a paradise for relaxation and tranquility, with unique design elements and attractive materials that distinguish them from other luxurious houses on the island. The villa is located at: Soi Bangtao 4/2, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The project has a chic interior with high ceilings, a living room and an open-plan dining room, a modern kitchen with an island. MONO PHUKET is in a wonderful place, from where you can easily reach Bangtao Beach, restaurants and shopping centers! An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. Open areas are ideal for relaxation and entertainment. The villa has its own pool and a spacious pool terrace. EASY: - Jacuzzi - Private garden - Private pool - Terrace - Cable TV - Garden - Parking - Security - Pool Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€64,661
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a fitness center. Completion - December, 2024. Payment Reservation - 200,000 BHT Contract signing - 35% (within 20 days after reservation) Land preparation, reference wall building - 15% (August, 2024) Building construction start - 20% (January, 2024) Interior finishing - 20% (June, 2024) Completion, hand-over - 10% + additional charges )December, 2024) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 800 meters from the picturesque Kamala Beach. Patong Beach - 9 km Hospital - 18 km Phuket Airport - 20 km
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Condominium
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View Condominium
Patong, Thailand
from
€131,874
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Seaview's functional and luxurious residence offers the opportunity to purchase a modern apartment in Phuket with a guaranteed return on investment. Patong Bay Seaview Residence is located on the outskirts of the lively Patong Beach area. It offers 454 fully furnished one-bedroom apartments (45.5 m2) near the famous tourist center of Phuket. Each apartment has a kitchen, living room and dining area of open plan, bedroom, balcony with sea and mountain views. Modern design complemented by tropical landscaped gardens On the territory of the residences there is a communal pool, gym, spa, restaurants and cafes, club. The project includes a sufficient number of parking spaces. Details Property Type: Apartment with Sea View Land size (sq.m): 32,262 sq.m. Plan: 45.5 sq.m, 1 bedroom Total units: 454 Property: Secure rental with a guarantee of profitability 7% NET for 15 years Style: Tropical / Modern Kitchen: Open Planning Kitchen Living room: Public-plan living room Pool: Private balconies with sea view Balcony: Separate Garden: Landscaping Garden View: Sea / Mountains Lease Guarantee Terms Lease guarantee 7% NOTO (subject to withholding income tax) (without a monthly fee, without electricity, without maintenance, without a repayment fund) for the first 15 years. The rental guarantee will be paid every year. Refund option After 10 years from the closing date, the buyer can apply for the ransom and receive back all paid money. After 15 years, the possibility of revising the new warranty period of the lease. The owner can use the apartment 4 weeks in low season or 2 weeks in high season and 2 weeks in low season, without the cost of electricity, water and monthly fees. The owner can also get the right to use the object at peak season.
Residential complex City Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex City Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€52,272
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  City Garden Pratumnak is a new residential luxury complex with its own infrastructure, located in a prestigious area on Pratumnak Hill, within walking distance of the cleanest beaches of Pattaya - Kozi Beach and Pratumnak. The complex consists of two 8-story buildings with underground parking, a swimming pool and a recreation area on the territory. The project offers for sale 157 apartments of various layouts: apartments - studios, apartments with one and two bedrooms ranging in size from 26 to 63 square meters. m. The apartments are decorated according to international standards, have fully furnished and tastefully furnished modern bathrooms and European-style kitchens. The district has excellent infrastructure. Within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the Pattaya Park market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. Nearby is an observation deck, the Golden Buddha Temple and the vast Rama IX Park. The center of Pattaya and the main pedestrian street of Woking Street can be reached in a few minutes! City Garden Pratumnak offers an incredible opportunity to start a new life with valuable additions and amenities. EASY: - Well-maintained landscaped territory - Outdoor pool with a relaxation and tanning area - Modern silent elevators - Lobby and concierge service - gym - Sauna - Jacuzzi - Internet Wi-Fi - Satellite TV - Underground parking - 24 hour security - Fire alarm - Fire extinguishing system - CCTV ( video surveillance system ) - Electronic access system ( cards ) Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€66,007
Completion date: 2023
The Muve Ram 22 is an impressive condominium and apartment project consisting of 254 apartments on 8 floors . The complex is located in Ramkhamheng, one of the busiest areas of Bangkok, from where you can quickly reach nearby areas such as Sukhumvit, Rama 9 and Srinagarindra. In addition, two lines of high-speed trains are a stone's throw away. There are also access roads to the Chalong-Rat expressway ( Ram-Intra-At-Narong ), C-Rat and the Bangkok-Chonburi motorway nearby. In the vicinity of The Muve Ram 22, there are many restaurants and shops. The nearest schools are in close proximity. The journey to Suvarnabhumi Airport will take only 25 minutes by car! The design of the complex was designed to satisfy any lifestyle: live, work, learn and much more. EASY: - Joint workspace - Laundry - Wireless internet - Reliable video surveillance system 24/7 - lobby - Fitness - Public Garden - Security 24/7 - Parking Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Phuket, Thailand
from
€140,839
Diamond Condominium is an exclusive condominium complex located next to the famous beach of the western coast of Phuket Bang Tao. The complex includes 295 innovatively designed condominiums with 1-2 bedrooms and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms with fully equipped living quarters, including gourmet kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and spacious private terraces overlooking 2000 sq.m. resort tropical landscaping and water zone. Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools! Amenities: - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Club / Kids Club - Sauna - Kovorking / Conference Room - Children's pool - Fitness - General gym - Services - Under the control of the hotel operator - Restaurant on site - Parking for cars - Lobby area - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Access key Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex The Quarter
Residential complex The Quarter
Phuket, Thailand
from
€220,948
  TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Spacious apartment in the prestigious residential complex The Quarter in the Chong Tale area. The apartment is made in a modern style and is fully equipped with furniture. In addition, the apartments have two bathrooms. Profitable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! PROJECT FEATURES: complex under control, restaurant on the territory, communal pool, common gym, bar, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7, car parking, spa, reception / lobby. Owning an apartment is a Thai quota. A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. Rental income - 8%. Phuket International Airport is located 22.3 km from The Quarter, travel time is about 34 minutes. The nearest medical facility is 2 km away ( it can be reached in 4 minutes ). In easy availability, the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€238,125
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a hotel, a large swimming pool and a bar, a restaurant, a spa center, a fitness center, a kids' club, a conference room, a beach. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages 6% guaranteed annual rental income for 5 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 5 minutes drive from the golf club and shopping malls. Bang Tao Beach - 50 meters Nai Thon Beach - 7 km Surin Beach - 9 km Nearest shopping mall - 4 km Laguna golf club - 1.5 km Beach club - 7 km Aqua park - 10 km
Residential complex Riviera Malibu
Residential complex Riviera Malibu
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€118,722
Completion date: 2026
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            Riviera Malibu is a unique complex that is a luxury high-rise hotel with a limited number of residential condominiums. The complex is located in the prestigious area of Pratumnak Soi 3, just a 3-minute walk from the sea! Private residences are located from the 15th to the 26th floor and have a 100% sea view. Apartment owners can use the hotel’s infrastructure and services freely. All apartments are rented with full high-quality furniture, decoration, completely ready for a comfortable stay. On floors from 5-14 there are 148 hotel rooms. The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the sea and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy. Location: The complex is located at 389/7 Phra Tam Nak 5, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand. In the vicinity where the hotel is located, there are many restaurants, shops, boutiques. The nearest medical facility is only 2.5 km away and can be reached in 6 minutes. U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport is located 45 km from Riviera Malibu, the journey time is about 51 minutes by car. Just a 5-minute walk is one of the best beaches in the area. Amenities: - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Sauna - Children's pool - Golf simulator - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Reception / lobby - Laundry service / Dry cleaning - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Parking - elevator We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Phuket, Thailand
from
€715,150
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Luxury villa in the complex KHIRI COLLECTION, located at: Cherngtalay, Soi Pasak 8, Tambon Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The villa has a chic interior with high ceilings, a living room and an open-plan dining room, modern cuisine. Furniture is for your taste! A bag of furniture from a developer is bought separately. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! COMPLETE PRODUCTS: pool, garden, car parking, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc. Payment Plan: 2% of the deposit value 28% down payment, within 30 days ( DCP ) 15% when the foundation is finished 15% at the end of the construction of concrete structures 15% at the end of the construction of walls and roofs 15% finishing work 10% upon completion of construction and repair The return on investment in real estate is approximately 7% per year. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex MAESTRO LUXURY
Residential complex MAESTRO LUXURY
Phuket, Thailand
MAESTRO LUXURY is a project with 24 spacious luxury apartments and unique amenities for the owners and guests of the complex. The project is located at 32, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. Luxurious apartments with exceptional interiors, zest and unique public amenities. Green areas complement the complex perfectly, and bring freshness to such a warm climate. Within walking distance from the complex are numerous shops. Also in the immediate vicinity of MAESTRO LUXURY are educational and medical institutions. The place where the complex is located offers a good selection of restaurants, which will allow a pleasant time. Not far from the complex is available for a comfortable life! FACILITIES OF LCD: - Pets allowed - Game room - Fitness center - Cafe bar - Biking - Package cabinets - elevator - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Underground parking - lobby - Cinema - Roof pool Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Phuket, Thailand
from
€758,413
Completion date: 2023
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located next to the Laguna Phuket resort complex, which is built on an area of 1000 acres along a three-kilometer stretch of pristine beach in Bang Tao Bay. It is one of the largest and most beautiful beaches of the island, with developed infrastructure, which allows you to live in comfort. The land complex is just a 20-minute drive from the recently expanded Phuket International Airport! Residents of the complex are offered opportunities for premium relaxation, thanks to which the complex has earned its reputation as a first-class destination. Infrastructure includes a number of premium resorts, the famous Banyan Tree and Angsana spa centers, 30 restaurants and bars, including the Xana Beach Club, and a golf course. There is everything for a comfortable stay and pastime. Types and details of the townhouse: - Standard: 3 floors, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet ( 318 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet, private pool ( 318 sq.m ) Types and details of the villa: - Standard: 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms ( 550 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, private pool ( 550 sq.m ) PLUSES OF LCD: - Pool - Modern fitness - Large recreation area - Parking - 24 hour security and video surveillance system - Restaurants - Bar - XANA Beach Club Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€202,976
Completion date: 2024
Arom Wongamat is a new luxury skyscraper in 55 floors in Pattaya, a high-quality boutique residence. Arom Wongamat is located on the seashore in the Vognamat – region of the most desirable and rich area of Pattaya. The distance to the sea is only 50 meters, private access to the beach, large green territory, round-the-clock security. All apartments will be with design finishes, high ceilings, balconies with sliding doors, French panoramic windows, built-in furniture, equipped with modern kitchen and household appliances, European plumbing in the bathroom. Nontoxic and natural materials are used. The Arom Wongamat Pattaya condominium is equipped with a luxury infrastructure: – on the 2nd floor there is a panoramic pool through which you can go to the beach; – on the 53rd floor – 35-meter pool Infinity View Sky Pool; – on the 54th floor – Sky Jacuzzi and Aqua Fitness; – training rooms, fitness and yoga; – lounge area on different floors; – on the 55th floor – restaurant, bar, lounge area; – tropical garden and recreation areas; – children's playroom; – electronic security system; – underground parking; – round-the-clock security; – video surveillance system; – access to wi-fi and cable TV. Location – Distance to the beach line – 50 meters; – Restaurants of Russian, European and Thai cuisine – within a radius of 200 meters; – 7-eleven 24-hour supermarkets, Family mart, mini Tesco – within walking distance; – Famous restaurants Glass House, Surf & Turf Beach Club & Restaurant, Pullman Pattaya Hotel – within walking distance; – Walking-street Street in Pattaya – 4.1 km; – Paintaya Pier – Hua Hin Ferry – 4.2 km; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 34 km. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Residential complex Patong Bay Hill Apartments
Patong, Thailand
from
€192,462
Completion date: 2024
Patong Bay Hill Apartments is a luxurious condominium consisting of 429 apartments on 2 floors and developed by Phuket Holiday Services International ( PHSI ) Property. The condominium offers magnificent panoramic views of the city and the Andaman Sea! The apartments are fully equipped with furniture that perfectly distributes areas such as a kitchen and living room. All areas are air and spacious, suitable for classes and comfortable relaxation. This is an outstanding apartment with its own balcony and sea and mountain views, where you can truly relax. The project also offers 5 types of apartments: luxury, luxury with access to the pool, a prime suite with sea views, a prime suite with a jacuzzi and a prime suite with access to the pool. The complex is located at Soi Veerakit, Kathu, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand, in a beautiful landscaped garden among the natural tropical environment of Highb-pi hill. The condominium is close to many famous places, such as Central Patong, Woking Street Bangla, Jangsilon, Patong Beach, Suriname Beach and Kamala Beach . The project offers investors the opportunity to own real estate in the most valuable area of Phuket with privileged access to world-class facilities. EASY: - Vistibule - Club house - Kids Club - spa - Sports and entertainment venues - General gym - Shared pool - Video surveillance 24/7 - Security 24/7 Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
