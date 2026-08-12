Thailand attracts millions of tourists and investors every year. It combines modern cities, tropical islands with numerous beaches. Therefore, the country is actively developing the real estate market, especially the segment of new construction projects in Thailand.
Advantages of Buying Real Estate in Thailand from Developer
The undoubted advantage of Thailand is the climate, nature and long coastline, due to which the country has become a popular destination. However, there are other advantages:
- Modern construction standards. New residential complexes in Thailand are built using modern technologies and meet high quality standards.
- Guarantee of legal purity. When buying real estate from a developer in Thailand, you are freed from possible complications with the history of the property or its legal status.
- Profitable investments. New buildings in promising areas are growing in price, which makes them attractive for investment.
- Flexible payment terms. Many Thai developers offer convenient installment plans during the construction phase.
- Wide range of options. You can choose an apartment or house of any size and layout that meets a wide variety of needs.
New Buildings in Thailand: Prices from Developers
For foreign buyers planning to buy an apartment in a new building in Thailand as an investment asset, it is important to understand that the market shows stable long-term growth and major downturns are uncommon.
According to recent market data, the cost of new housing increased by approximately 3–4 percent in 2024, while key resort areas with limited land supply, such as Phuket and Koh Samui, demonstrated stronger growth in the range of 5–9 percent. This makes Thailand property one of the more reliable long-term investment instruments.
Average cost of new housing in Thailand by region:
|Region / City
|Property type
|Approximate price per m²
|Bangkok
|Urban condominiums (studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom units)
|≈ $2500–7000
|Pattaya
|Resort condominiums, studios, one-bedroom units
|≈ $2000–3100
|Phuket
|Condominiums and residential units in resort zones
|≈ $2500–4200
|Chiang Mai
|Urban apartments for permanent residence
|≈ $1700–2200
|Koh Samui
|Condominiums and apartments
|≈ $1700–3200
Price differences between regions can reach a factor of three. Bangkok remains the primary business hub with a large supply of high-rise residential projects. In contrast, Phuket and Koh Samui form the premium segment due to their resort status and limited land availability. Pattaya continues to be the most affordable option for first-time investors considering new residential projects in Thailand.
Popular Areas of Thailand for Purchasing Housing in a New Building
- Bangkok. The country's capital is a business and cultural center with a huge selection of new buildings. In Bangkok, it is easy to find both budget housing and luxury apartments with views of the city's skyscrapers.
- Pattaya. A resort city with a well-developed infrastructure. Real estate from the developer in Pattaya is especially popular among foreigners, due to its affordable price and proximity to the sea.
- Phuket. One of the most prestigious resorts in Thailand. Luxury real estate projects are actively developing here, ideal for investment.
- Chiang Mai. The cultural center of Thailand, which attracts with its cozy atmosphere. Affordable options for family living are offered here.
- Samui. An island with stunning nature, where modern residential complexes are being built in Thailand, ideal for recreation and renting out.
Guides on Buying New Builds in Thailand
Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a New Housing in Thailand
What documents do foreigners need to prepare to buy a new apartment in a new development project in Thailand?
Is it possible for foreigners to buy property in new residential buildings in Thailand?
Is a residence permit issued for the purchase of an apartment in Thailand from the developer?
What are the risks of buying new property in Thailand for foreigners?
Purchasing new property in Thailand involves several risks:
- Construction delays. Small and mid-sized developers may postpone completion when encountering contractor issues, seasonal weather disruptions, or changes in building permissions.
- Developer reliability. Some companies launch projects with insufficient financial reserves. Buyers should review past completed projects and construction history.
- Management and rental performance. Not all developers provide transparent rental programs or effective property management, which can affect investment returns.
- Legal clarity. Foreign buyers must ensure the project is legally approved for the foreign freehold quota and that all payment procedures comply with Thai regulations.
Does the purchase of new housing in Thailand provide any visa or other benefits?
Buying property does not provide automatic visa benefits. Real estate ownership can be part of an investment portfolio, but long-term stay options must be obtained through dedicated programs such as Thailand Privilege or the LTR Visa. Property ownership alone does not grant residency rights.
What is the property tax in Thailand?
Property used as a primary residence is taxed at 0.02 to 0.1 percent of the assessed value. Investment properties are taxed at higher rates, usually from 0.3 to 0.6 percent, depending on municipal regulations and usage type.
Where is the best place to buy property in new buildings in Thailand?
For long-term living, comfortable residential zones in Bangkok and Chiang Mai are well suited. For rental-focused investments, Phuket and Koh Samui show strong seasonal occupancy rates, often reaching 70–85 percent during peak tourism periods. Pattaya is considered an affordable entry-level market with stable demand.
What is the average cost of new apartments and houses in Thailand?
Typical prices for new residential buildings in Thailand range between $2000 and $4000 per m² for most condominium projects. Resort condominiums are often slightly more affordable at $1500–3500 per m², while premium beachfront residences generally fall within $4000–7000 per m² or higher.