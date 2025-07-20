Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
36
Choeng Thale
26
Rawai
7
36 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Duplex 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS DUPLEX WITH POOL ACCESS! Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer …
$252,685
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Duplex 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/7
Start of sales of a new complex The Title Artrio BangTao from the best developer in Phuket i…
$230,490
Duplex in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 2
The new luxury condominium will be built very close to the most famous and popular area of ​…
$605,532
TekceTekce
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/7
2 bedrooms condo 112 sq.m. in building C on the 6 floor. Unit number MBC604The most anticipa…
$494,631
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for investors and those loo…
$625,809
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/7
2 bedrooms condo 112 sq.m. in building G on the 6 floor. Unit number MBG605The most anticipa…
$491,481
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/7
2 bedrooms condo 113 sq.m. in building C on the 1 floor. Unit number MBC104The most anticipa…
$534,012
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/5
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for living and investment, especially …
$573,481
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: An ideal choice for family vacations and ren…
$432,449
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project is ideal for investor…
$674,044
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* For whom is suitable:The premium project on the first…
$1,60M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/7
2 bedrooms condo 112 sq.m. in building G on the 6 floor. Unit number MBG604The most anticipa…
$491,481
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 511 m²
Floor 6/7
Your ideal home in Phuket. Each buyer has tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom i…
$3,07M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/7
The most anticipated sales start on Phuket Island in 2024! Sales start in the 20s of Octobe…
$416,005
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/7
2 bedrooms condo 113 sq.m. in building E on the 1 floor. Unit number MBE116The most anticipa…
$534,012
Duplex 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/9
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for luxur…
$309,400
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$456,430
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/7
2 bedrooms condo 112 sq.m. in building C on the 6 floor. Unit number MBC605The most anticipa…
$491,481
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 5/5
50 m to the sea, Ready to goAbout the complex:A premium complex in northwestern Phuket, just…
$583,051
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Floor 4/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Luxury Kiara Reserve Residences C…
$1,83M
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
Floor 4/6
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex t…
$1,58M
Duplex 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for investors and those loo…
$279,747
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 7/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project is ideal for investor…
$918,601
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/7
2 bedrooms condo 113 sq.m. in building G on the 1 floor. Unit number MBG101The most anticipa…
$530,834
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Floor 4/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Luxury Kiara Reserve Residences C…
$1,83M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/5
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for living and investment, especially …
$580,696
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Floor 4/7
Get a ticket to Phuket as a gift!*Who is it for: The project is ideal for families with chil…
$1,87M
Duplex in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 7
A new project from a reliable foreign developer A unique real estate project – Condomini…
$1,81M
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Floor 3/6
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex that …
$1,43M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/7
2 bedrooms condo 113 sq.m. in building E on the 1 floor. Unit number MBE115The most anticipa…
$534,012
