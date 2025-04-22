  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$241,998
;
19
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26433
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2461273
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Lamai

About the complex

A private residential estate of 6 identical villas, nestled in the heart of a preserved, calm, and natural environment, in the lush coconut grove of Na Mueang, in the south of Koh Samui. Each villa is built on one level, with a layout offering full privacy, in a peaceful and authentic green setting. Balinese architecture, the villas are designed as a tropical haven:

  • raw and noble materials - travertine, wood
  • living spaces open to the outside
  • harmonious connection between interior and exterior
  • central swimming pool
  • outdoor sala
  • stone terraces
  • covered car park with discreet access
Extra opportunities

Common services provided by developer

  • Maintenance of green areas
  • Maintenance of outdoor lighting
  • Waste collection and management
  • Maintenance of the video surveillance system
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Equipped kitchen
  • Landscaped garden
  • Saltwater or UV pool system
  • Indoor and outdoor furniture
  • Built-in automatic sprinkler system
  • Free water via borehole
  • Government electricity
Advantages
  • A secure and affordable investment - villas can also generate attractive rental income: 80,000 to 120,000 THB/month, depending on the season.
  • 1 year warranty.
  • Possibility to extend the lease by 30 years upon expiration, subject to agreement with the landowner.
  • The villa can be resold at any time, with the lease rights transferred to the new buyer, in accordance with the law.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in one of the island’s most peaceful and authentic neighborhoods, amidst coconut trees, in Na Mueang. The setting is natural, tropical, and private ideal for serene living. Nearby :

  • Quiet and unspoiled beaches
  • Na Mueang waterfalls and nature trails
  • Local markets & Thai restaurants
  • Massage parlors & traditional spas
  • Activities: kayaking, paddleboarding, quad biking, treetop adventure
  • Easy access to Lamai, Nathon, and essential shops
  • Nearby international schools: Greenacre International School (Na Mueang) – 3 minutes and Windfield International School (Lamai) – 20 minutes

Location on the map

Baan Lamai, Thailand

You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
