Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand

A private residential estate of 6 identical villas, nestled in the heart of a preserved, calm, and natural environment, in the lush coconut grove of Na Mueang, in the south of Koh Samui. Each villa is built on one level, with a layout offering full privacy, in a peaceful and authentic green setting. Balinese architecture, the villas are designed as a tropical haven:

raw and noble materials - travertine, wood

living spaces open to the outside

harmonious connection between interior and exterior

central swimming pool

outdoor sala

stone terraces

covered car park with discreet access

Extra opportunities

Common services provided by developer

Maintenance of green areas

Maintenance of outdoor lighting

Waste collection and management

Maintenance of the video surveillance system

Equipped kitchen

Landscaped garden

Saltwater or UV pool system

Indoor and outdoor furniture

Built-in automatic sprinkler system

Free water via borehole

Government electricity

A secure and affordable investment - villas can also generate attractive rental income: 80,000 to 120,000 THB/month, depending on the season.

1 year warranty.

Possibility to extend the lease by 30 years upon expiration, subject to agreement with the landowner.

The villa can be resold at any time, with the lease rights transferred to the new buyer, in accordance with the law.

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in one of the island’s most peaceful and authentic neighborhoods, amidst coconut trees, in Na Mueang. The setting is natural, tropical, and private ideal for serene living. Nearby :