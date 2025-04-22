Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Maret, Samui, Thailand

A private residential estate of 6 identical villas, nestled in the heart of a preserved, calm, and natural environment, in the lush coconut grove of Na Mueang, in the south of Koh Samui. Each villa is built on one level, with a layout offering full privacy, in a peaceful and authentic green setting. Balinese architecture, the villas are designed as a tropical haven:
Common services provided by developer
Complex is located in one of the island’s most peaceful and authentic neighborhoods, amidst coconut trees, in Na Mueang. The setting is natural, tropical, and private ideal for serene living. Nearby :