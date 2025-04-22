  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Baan Chaweng Noi
  4. Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
$333,834
14/04/2025
$332,372
13/04/2025
$332,567
12/04/2025
$333,805
11/04/2025
$341,351
10/04/2025
$342,742
09/04/2025
$344,461
08/04/2025
$344,248
06/04/2025
$344,452
05/04/2025
$341,313
04/04/2025
$345,873
03/04/2025
$349,708
02/04/2025
$348,973
01/04/2025
$348,184
30/03/2025
$347,117
29/03/2025
$349,710
28/03/2025
$350,985
27/03/2025
$349,755
26/03/2025
$349,537
25/03/2025
$348,340
24/03/2025
$347,150
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19860
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2351914
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Chaweng Noi

About the complex

We offer exclusive hillside villas with picturesque views of green valleys, beautiful gardens, and swimming pools. The buyer can choose one of 2 villa types.

Owners are offered the following choice of upgrades:

  • Larger terrace
  • Pool extension
  • Privacy walls
  • Partially covered terrace
  • Covered carport
Villa Types
  • Single-storey three-bedroom villa (142 m²) — USD 334,000
  • Single-storey two-bedroom villa (116 m²) — USD 290,000
Facilities and equipment in the house

The villas are delivered fully-fitted with bathrooms, kitchen, sliding windows, doors, floors & plastered white ceiling, lighting, electrical, water system; an air conditioner, and a fan in each bedroom as well as a fan in each shared room. The villas will come unfurnished, but as a service, developer will assist you with the sourcing, selection, acquisition, and installation of everything required to get villa ready for occupancy.

Advantages

Installment plan:

  • Deposit - 200,000 baht
  • 1st payment - 25%
  • 2nd payment - 30%
  • 3rd payment - 10%
  • 4th payment - 7.5%
  • 5th payment - 7.5%
  • 6th payment - 7.5%
  • 7th payment - 7.5%
  • 8th payment - 5%
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • British international school - 300 meters
  • Chaweng Noi Beach - 650 meters
  • Hospital - 1.2 km
  • Chaweng Beach - 2.2 km
  • Golf course - 3.2 km

Location on the map

Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Strand Thonglor
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$528,442
Residential complex New complex of villas with a wellness center and a communal garden close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,35M
Residential complex Layan Verde
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$177,479
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,29M
Residential complex New turnkey apartments within walking distance of Nai Yang beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$95,506
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
$333,834
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$503,346
We offer luxury villas, combining modern comfort and tropical greenery. Each house features a garden, a swimming pool of 23 m2, and a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 30 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes National park - 10 minutes Water park …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$196,961
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket. The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property. One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into ac…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$94,384
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in a unique home with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yields from 7 percent!Close to Nai Yang Beach!The apartment is furnished! Installment!The Title Serenity is a complex under construction from a premium developer. This unique compl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications