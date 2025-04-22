Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

We offer exclusive hillside villas with picturesque views of green valleys, beautiful gardens, and swimming pools. The buyer can choose one of 2 villa types.

Owners are offered the following choice of upgrades:

Larger terrace

Pool extension

Privacy walls

Partially covered terrace

Covered carport

Single-storey three-bedroom villa (142 m²) — USD 334,000

Single-storey two-bedroom villa (116 m²) — USD 290,000

Villa TypesFacilities and equipment in the house

The villas are delivered fully-fitted with bathrooms, kitchen, sliding windows, doors, floors & plastered white ceiling, lighting, electrical, water system; an air conditioner, and a fan in each bedroom as well as a fan in each shared room. The villas will come unfurnished, but as a service, developer will assist you with the sourcing, selection, acquisition, and installation of everything required to get villa ready for occupancy.

Advantages

Installment plan:

Deposit - 200,000 baht

1st payment - 25%

2nd payment - 30%

3rd payment - 10%

4th payment - 7.5%

5th payment - 7.5%

6th payment - 7.5%

7th payment - 7.5%

8th payment - 5%

British international school - 300 meters

Chaweng Noi Beach - 650 meters

Hospital - 1.2 km

Chaweng Beach - 2.2 km

Golf course - 3.2 km

Location and nearby infrastructure