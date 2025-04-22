Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and picturesque views at 650 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

We offer exclusive hillside villas with picturesque views of green valleys, beautiful gardens, and swimming pools. The buyer can choose one of 2 villa types.
Owners are offered the following choice of upgrades:
The villas are delivered fully-fitted with bathrooms, kitchen, sliding windows, doors, floors & plastered white ceiling, lighting, electrical, water system; an air conditioner, and a fan in each bedroom as well as a fan in each shared room. The villas will come unfurnished, but as a service, developer will assist you with the sourcing, selection, acquisition, and installation of everything required to get villa ready for occupancy.Advantages
Installment plan: