Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand

The complex consists of 2 detaches villas, finished to the highest of standards using only high-quality materials.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.
Each villa consists of 3 double bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large open-plan living/kitchen/dining, opening up to the terrace area and a private pool, with an optional sala and a covered parking.
The property is located in the heart of Bophut and within walking distance of the popular area of Fisherman's Village with a wide range of bars and restaurants.