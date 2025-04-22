  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Bangrak Beach, Samui, Thailand

ban bang raks, Thailand
4
ID: 25434
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2442409
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    ban bang raks

About the complex

The complex consists of 2 detaches villas, finished to the highest of standards using only high-quality materials.

Features:

  • 3 bedrooms with private bathrooms and an access to the pool
  • parking
  • sala
  • swimming pool

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Features of the flats

Each villa consists of 3 double bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large open-plan living/kitchen/dining, opening up to the terrace area and a private pool, with an optional sala and a covered parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tiled flooring
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (hood, hob, oven)
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Bophut and within walking distance of the popular area of Fisherman's Village with a wide range of bars and restaurants.

  • Samui International Airport - 15 minutes
  • Bangrak Beach - 5 minutes
  • Big Buddha - 8 minutes
  • International hospital - 5 minutes
  • Nearest international school - 5 minutes
  • Chaweng - 10 minutes
  • Central Festival - 10 minutes

Location on the map

ban bang raks, Thailand

