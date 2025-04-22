Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools at 800 meters from Choengmon Beach, Samui, Thailand

Villas and townhouses with modern interiors, built using eco-friendly technologies and quality materials. These villas embody the perfect balance between tropical tranquility and contemporary sophistication.
Key property features:
This exclusive villa complex is located in the heart of Choeng Mon, one of the most popular places on Koh Samui.
Chong Mon Beach is located in the northern part of the island and is suitable for families with children due to its comfortable entry into the water and the absence of large waves. In the area of the beach there are supermarkets, jet ski rentals, bars and restaurants.
Chaweng Beach is 5 km from the complex.