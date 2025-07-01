Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$742,586
;
20
ID: 27129
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2470020
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

The 5-bedroom villa has a panoramic view of the sea and Chaweng.

  • parking for 2 cars
  • large swimming pool
  • jacuzzi in the studio
  • terrace
Features of the flats

Upper floor: an open-plan living-dining room with a kitchen, a terrace.

Middle floor: 2 bedrooms (1 with a sea view and 1 with a view of the pool), an access to the pool and the sala.

Lower floor: a bedroom with a separate entrance and an independent studio with 2 bedrooms and a kitchen.

Advantages

The studio can be rented out separately, as an apartment with 2 bedrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on a hill, in a prestigious and picturesque area.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

