Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand

The 5-bedroom villa has a panoramic view of the sea and Chaweng.

parking for 2 cars

large swimming pool

jacuzzi in the studio

terrace

Features of the flats

Upper floor: an open-plan living-dining room with a kitchen, a terrace.

Middle floor: 2 bedrooms (1 with a sea view and 1 with a view of the pool), an access to the pool and the sala.

Lower floor: a bedroom with a separate entrance and an independent studio with 2 bedrooms and a kitchen.

Advantages

The studio can be rented out separately, as an apartment with 2 bedrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on a hill, in a prestigious and picturesque area.