Residential complex Three-storey villa with a swimming pool and a separate studio, Samui, Thailand

The 5-bedroom villa has a panoramic view of the sea and Chaweng.
Upper floor: an open-plan living-dining room with a kitchen, a terrace.
Middle floor: 2 bedrooms (1 with a sea view and 1 with a view of the pool), an access to the pool and the sala.
Lower floor: a bedroom with a separate entrance and an independent studio with 2 bedrooms and a kitchen.Advantages
The studio can be rented out separately, as an apartment with 2 bedrooms.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on a hill, in a prestigious and picturesque area.