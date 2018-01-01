  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand

Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand

Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€382,148
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer a villa with a swimming pool 9x3.8 m, a garden and a gazebo, a parking for 2 cars.

Features of the flats

The house includes a spacious entrance hall, a guest toilet, a utility room and a storage, a master bedroom with a dressing room and a bathroom, one more bedroom with a bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining room, an open-plan living room opening onto the terrace.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the popular resort island of Samui with snow-white sandy beaches, coral reefs, and coconut palms.

New building location
Ko Samui, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence Kata Ocean View Residences
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€127,002
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to a golf club, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
from
€386,044
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
€59,512
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€104,481
Residential complex Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€150,857
You are viewing
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€382,148
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€836,928
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with 15-meter-long swimming pools, jacuzzis, large terraces, lush gardens, panoramic views of the mountains. The residence features a communal garden, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings in the open-plan living room (6 meters) Teakwood floors Air conditioning Built-in kitchen Teka applainces Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of the island, close to highways and the international airport. International school - 10 minutes Port - 13 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Water park - 20 minutes International airport - 12 minutes Nai Thon Beach - 15 minutes Layan Beach - 15 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Mai Khao - 20 minutes Bangkok hospital - 30 minutes
Residential complex Tropicana
Residential complex Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€71,642
Area 33–77 m²
7 properties 7
Agency: Geo Estate
Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth. The Tropicana building consists of eight floors with modern one and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 32 to 49 square meters. All apartments are furnished, including fully equipped European kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning, and luxurious built-in furniture. The exotic theme is continued in the design of the stunning lobby, lush landscaped gardens, and elegant patterns. The infrastructure of the complex: 3 Infinity pools (55, 40, and 30 meters) Sauna, steam room, jacuzzi A fitness center Child Center Roof terrace Free Wi-Fi internet access Parking 24-hour security Video surveillance system and secure key card access
Residential complex Olympus
Residential complex Olympus
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€61,307
Area 23–64 m²
18 properties 18
Agency: Geo Estate
Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located in a residential complex along with the amenities that you will enjoy and need right at your doorstep. The complex is a center for a healthy lifestyle, with a sauna, a gym on the roof of each of the buildings, and swimming pools. All apartments have their own balcony, modern European kitchens, and bathrooms, finished with quality materials. Also, all car parks are underground with direct access to Pattaya Tai and Soi Kopai streets, thus keeping the garden alleys quiet and clean, free from car traffic. Complex infrastructure: 5 swimming pools, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, yoga room, fitness room, jogging track, children's play area, commercial shopping areas, parking. Security and safety: 24/7 security, card access system, video surveillance, fire alarm, smoke detectors, fire suppression system, secure underground car parks for each building with elevator access to all floors Area Infrastructure: Olympus enjoys the best central location and offers quick access to the Bangkok Expressway and nearby Jomtien beaches, shopping malls, and Sukhumvit Road. It is also located in close proximity to the prestigious international school Aksorn School. Pattaya Beach and Cozy Beach are 3 km away, and Jomtien Beach and Dongtan Beach are 7 km away.
Realting.com
Go