Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand

from €61,307

23–64 m² 18

Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located in a residential complex along with the amenities that you will enjoy and need right at your doorstep. The complex is a center for a healthy lifestyle, with a sauna, a gym on the roof of each of the buildings, and swimming pools. All apartments have their own balcony, modern European kitchens, and bathrooms, finished with quality materials. Also, all car parks are underground with direct access to Pattaya Tai and Soi Kopai streets, thus keeping the garden alleys quiet and clean, free from car traffic. Complex infrastructure: 5 swimming pools, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, yoga room, fitness room, jogging track, children's play area, commercial shopping areas, parking. Security and safety: 24/7 security, card access system, video surveillance, fire alarm, smoke detectors, fire suppression system, secure underground car parks for each building with elevator access to all floors Area Infrastructure: Olympus enjoys the best central location and offers quick access to the Bangkok Expressway and nearby Jomtien beaches, shopping malls, and Sukhumvit Road. It is also located in close proximity to the prestigious international school Aksorn School. Pattaya Beach and Cozy Beach are 3 km away, and Jomtien Beach and Dongtan Beach are 7 km away.