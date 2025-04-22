Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand

The new residential complex will consist of 7 two-storey villas, each with a private pool, garden and parking. It is possible to buy a full furniture package.

Nestled among the timeless beauty of natural teak trees, these homes offer a peaceful retreat where modern elegance blends with the serenity of nature—an inviting space to unwind, reconnect, and truly feel at home.

Underground electricity supply

Deep well water + water tank + water pump

A/C throughout

Automatic gate with CCTV and security guard

Complex located in Bo Phut, a prime location on the serene northeast corner of Koh Samui. Just moments from the tranquil shores of Choengmon Beach, an area within each reach of seafront restaurants, charming cafes, bars, and leisure activities, wellness and water sports, offering the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation.