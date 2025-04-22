  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand

ban bang raks, Thailand
20
ID: 24904
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2422328
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    ban bang raks

About the complex

The new residential complex will consist of 7 two-storey villas, each with a private pool, garden and parking. It is possible to buy a full furniture package.

Nestled among the timeless beauty of natural teak trees, these homes offer a peaceful retreat where modern elegance blends with the serenity of nature—an inviting space to unwind, reconnect, and truly feel at home.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underground electricity supply
  • Deep well water + water tank + water pump
  • A/C throughout
  • Automatic gate with CCTV and security guard
Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex located in Bo Phut, a prime location on the serene northeast corner of Koh Samui. Just moments from the tranquil shores of Choengmon Beach, an area within each reach of seafront restaurants, charming cafes, bars, and leisure activities, wellness and water sports, offering the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation.

  • Bangkok Hospital - 20 min
  • Koh Samui International School - 15 min
  • Central Plaza Shopping Mall - 15 min
  • Supermarkets - 15 min
  • Koh Samui International Airport - 10 min
  • Koh Samui International Hospital - 9 min
  • Local Market - 5 min
  • Choengmon Beach - 5 min

Location on the map

ban bang raks, Thailand

