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Lands for sale in Thailand

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118 properties total found
Plot of land in Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
Plot of land
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
KOH22092 Prime Land for Sale in Koh Kaeo Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a…
$1,96M
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Plot of land in Huai Yai, Thailand
Plot of land
Huai Yai, Thailand
Land for Sale Huay Yai East Pattaya Prime Location Suitable for Development or Subdivision A…
$2,55M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Pong, Thailand
Plot of land
Pong, Thailand
Land for sale in Mabprachan East Pattaya This land plot is located in the East Pattaya zone …
$154,541
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Pa Tong, Thailand
Plot of land
Pa Tong, Thailand
PAT22420 This exceptional 4 Rai + 4.125 sq.wa land offers panoramic sea views and an …
$2,89M
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Plot of land in Pong, Thailand
Plot of land
Pong, Thailand
Land for Sale – Mabprachan (Upper Zone), East Pattaya This beautiful plot of land is locate…
$117,687
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Pattaya City, Thailand
Plot of land
Pattaya City, Thailand
Exceptional Land for Sale in Nong Prue Pattaya Discover a rare opportunity to secure a prime…
$2,09M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Plot of land
Choeng Thale, Thailand
CHE22932 This plot is a straightforward option for anyone looking to build in a quiet…
$482,946
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Plot of land in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Plot of land
Choeng Thale, Thailand
CHE22930 This is the kind of land that gives you options. A mix of flat and gently sl…
$905,524
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Plot of land in Rawai, Thailand
Plot of land
Rawai, Thailand
NAI22954 This is one of the few remaining plots in Nai Harn that offers both privacy …
$430,695
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Plot of land in Pattaya City, Thailand
Plot of land
Pattaya City, Thailand
Prime Land for Sale in Jomtien Pattaya  This prime land plot sits in a strategic commercial …
$11,14M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Plot of land
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
SUR22399 This prime land plot in the sought-after area of Surin offers a fantastic op…
$1,19M
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Plot of land in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Plot of land
Pa Khlok, Thailand
EAS21792 Wide rectangular shaped 5.5 Rai (8,800 sq.m.) Views of rainforested mountain…
$757,576
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Plot of land in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Plot of land
Choeng Thale, Thailand
SUR22539 An exceptional opportunity to own a piece of paradise just a short stroll fr…
$296,970
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Plot of land in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Plot of land
Choeng Thale, Thailand
BAN6982 A large plot of land with an area of ​​6 Rai (9.820 sq.m.) is located on a hi…
$484,848
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Plot of land in Wichit, Thailand
Plot of land
Wichit, Thailand
PAN5805 The land of 12 000 sq. m. is located on the hill. It offers a magnificent vie…
$4,09M
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Plot of land in Rawai, Thailand
Plot of land
Rawai, Thailand
RAW21711 This is quite big land plot which is need to be clean before building. It is…
$1,01M
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Plot of land in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Plot of land
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Land for Sale Huay Yai Pattaya Golf Course Frontage Investment Opportunity This prime land f…
$395,093
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Thalang, Thailand
Plot of land
Thalang, Thailand
MAI22872 This land suits buyers who think long-term and value location over hype. It …
$940,000
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Plot of land in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Plot of land
Pa Khlok, Thailand
AOP6449 Large plot of land for sale in the Ao Po area. The raft of land is partially …
$187,879
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Plot of land in Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Plot of land
Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Land for Sale in Bang Sare Sattahip This large land plot is located in the peaceful area of …
$3,70M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Pattaya City, Thailand
Plot of land
Pattaya City, Thailand
Land for Sale in Mabprachan Lake East Pattaya This land plot is located near Mabprachan Lake…
$80,522
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in ban nein thray, Thailand
Plot of land
ban nein thray, Thailand
Land for Sale Huay Yai Na Jomtien – Ideal for Pool Villa Investment This land for sale in Hu…
$79,019
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Huai Yai, Thailand
Plot of land
Huai Yai, Thailand
Land for sale 5 Rai 2 Ngan 3 Square Wah in Huai Yai Pattaya Situated in Huai Yai Pattaya, th…
$541,978
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Khok Kloi, Thailand
Plot of land
Khok Kloi, Thailand
PHA5252 Fractional or full redemption of an excellent landing plot for building close…
$287,879
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Plot of land in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Plot of land
Choeng Thale, Thailand
LAY22618 A rare investment opportunity near Layan Beach – a 6-rai (9,600 sqm) sea vie…
$542,823
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Plot of land in Nong Prue, Thailand
Plot of land
Nong Prue, Thailand
Land for Sale in Pornprapanimit An excellent opportunity to acquire a well-located land plot…
$85,081
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Sakhu, Thailand
Plot of land
Sakhu, Thailand
NAT21901 Discover an unparalleled opportunity to build your dream in the heart of Nai…
$606,612
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Plot of land in Huai Yai, Thailand
Plot of land
Huai Yai, Thailand
Land for Sale in Huay Yai This is a great opportunity to purchase a ready-to-build land plot…
$139,366
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Plot of land in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Plot of land
Si Sunthon, Thailand
CHE22873 This land is a solid option for buyers who understand where real demand sits…
$2,27M
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Plot of land in Nong Prue, Thailand
Plot of land
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Land with House for Sale on 6.57 Rai in East Pattaya – Ideal for investors An exceptional l…
$2,14M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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