A house that combines modernity and luxury, unique and natural, offering a new way of living that prioritizes environmental responsibility and quality of life. The project is inspired by the charm of nature on Koh Samui, the peaceful and pure natural atmosphere. The complex consists of 5 villas, each with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Features:

2 parking spaces

central leaf-shaped pool

lawn

CCTV

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Solar panels

Samui International Airport - 29 minutes

Maenam Beach - 8 minutes

Baan Tai Beach - 12 minutes

Bo Phut Beach - 13 minutes

Na Thon Beach - 24 minutes

Cheong Mon Beach - 26 minutes

Chaweng Beach - 27 minutes

Supermarket - 7 minutes

Big Buddha - 23 minutes

Hospital - 7 minutes

School - 5 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure