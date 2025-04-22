  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 900 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 900 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$985,379
14/04/2025
$979,294
13/04/2025
$979,868
12/04/2025
$974,867
11/04/2025
$984,700
10/04/2025
$969,445
09/04/2025
$982,154
08/04/2025
$979,831
07/04/2025
$987,851
06/04/2025
$987,940
05/04/2025
$985,127
04/04/2025
$991,633
03/04/2025
$1,01M
02/04/2025
$1,01M
01/04/2025
$1,01M
31/03/2025
$1,01M
30/03/2025
$1,01M
29/03/2025
$1,02M
28/03/2025
$1,02M
27/03/2025
$1,02M
26/03/2025
$1,01M
;
20
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

An exclusive development of 10 luxury villas located on an estate of 5,892 m2.

Extraordinary curved architecture is combined with tropical aesthetic harmoniously integrating the villas into their surroundings while ensuring that each villa will offer stunning sea views.

Large, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors dissolve the boundaries between the interior and exterior, flooding the living spaces with natural light and offering panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand below.

The villas will have 2 - 4 bedrooms, a private infinity pool and are surrounded by several hundred thousand square meters of untouched tropical forest. We offer the option to deliver a fully furnished villa, equipped with a modern kitchen.

Features of each villa:

  • sea view
  • infinity pool
  • parking

The construction start is expected in the first half of 2025.

Payment plan:

10% - reservation

40% - contract

50% - in 3 months

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Modern kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 900 meters from pristine Bang Po Beach, numerous restaurants and beach bars. The Pralarn Pier in Maenam, point of departure for ferries to Ko Phangan and Ko Tao, is 5 km away and it is 10 km to Fisherman's Village with the islands largest night market and numerous restaurants. Ko Samui's international airport is less than 20 km away.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

