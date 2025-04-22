Residential complex New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 900 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

An exclusive development of 10 luxury villas located on an estate of 5,892 m2.

Extraordinary curved architecture is combined with tropical aesthetic harmoniously integrating the villas into their surroundings while ensuring that each villa will offer stunning sea views.

Large, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors dissolve the boundaries between the interior and exterior, flooding the living spaces with natural light and offering panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand below.

The villas will have 2 - 4 bedrooms, a private infinity pool and are surrounded by several hundred thousand square meters of untouched tropical forest. We offer the option to deliver a fully furnished villa, equipped with a modern kitchen.

Features of each villa:

sea view

infinity pool

parking

The construction start is expected in the first half of 2025.

Payment plan:

10% - reservation

40% - contract

50% - in 3 months

Air conditioning

Modern kitchen

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 900 meters from pristine Bang Po Beach, numerous restaurants and beach bars. The Pralarn Pier in Maenam, point of departure for ferries to Ko Phangan and Ko Tao, is 5 km away and it is 10 km to Fisherman's Village with the islands largest night market and numerous restaurants. Ko Samui's international airport is less than 20 km away.