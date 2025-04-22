Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Each villa on the plot will have a swimming pool with a terrace, a garden, a sala with a toilet, a parking and a pump room. The internal layout offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a living room with a dining room and an open kitchen.

Freehold property. Construction begins after signing the contract. The villa construction period is 6 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located close to restaurants and the market, just 2 minutes to Bantai Beach, 5 minutes to Maenam and Bang Por beaches.