Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand

New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand

Choeng Mon, Thailand
;
13
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Choeng Mon

About the complex

We offer beautiful and modern hillside villas with a panoramic view of the sea and tropical groves, swimming pools, spacious terraces, parking spaces.

Completion - February, 2024.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a technical room, a terrace.

First floor: a kitchen, a living room, a bedroom, a bathroom, a terrace with a swimming pool.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, including the international airport, schools, hospitals, restaurants, and more.

  • Choengmon beach - 5 minutes
  • Thongson beach - 10 minutes
  • International Airport - 10 minutes
  • Central mall - 15 minutes
  • Fisherman Village - 15 minutes
  • Koh Phangan - 35 minutes
  • International schools - 10 minutes (6 km)
  • International hospital - 8 minutes (4.8 km)

Location on the map

Choeng Mon, Thailand

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
