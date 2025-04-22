Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the beaches, Samui, Thailand

We offer beautiful and modern hillside villas with a panoramic view of the sea and tropical groves, swimming pools, spacious terraces, parking spaces.
Completion - February, 2024.Features of the flats
Ground floor: two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a technical room, a terrace.
First floor: a kitchen, a living room, a bedroom, a bathroom, a terrace with a swimming pool.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, including the international airport, schools, hospitals, restaurants, and more.