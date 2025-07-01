Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$169,435
;
12
ID: 27083
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2469351
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

Own a private villa with a full resort lifestyle for the price of a condo. A premium collection of 26 one and two-storey villas, with 1-2 bedrooms, designed to offer buyers something they never expected — a private tropical home with a full suite of luxury resort amenities.

Complex redefines tropical living through a bold architectural language that fuses Mediterranean charm with artful, tropical minimalism. Each villa is not only a residence but a visual experience — elegant, expressive, and purposefully distinctive in a market flooded with generic design. Villas sit nestled within private gardens of palm, citrus, and native flora, offering guests a feeling of secluded luxury while remaining within a vibrant, managed community.

Features of the flats

Tropical Deco — inside, vaulted ceilings with woven reed textures meet handcrafted furniture, artisanal lighting, terrazzo floors, and a designer palette of indigo, sand, and sunset tones. The layouts offer natural privacy: Every detail — from lighting angles to furniture scale — is optimized for both comfort and photogenic rental staging.

Advantages
  • Maximum privacy.
  • Maximum ROI.
  • Maximum design.
  • 5% OFF for 100% upfront prepayment multi-unit buyer incentive (on 2+ villas).
  • Leasehold 30 years.
  • Full legal and tax support from developer side.
  • Land registered under Thai company with secure contract structure.
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nestled between Chaweng and Lamai, just minutes from the beach and major attractions.
  • Quiet yet central: Tucked away in peaceful greenery, but close to the heart of the island’s action.
  • High-demand zone: Surrounded by top-rated resorts, villas, and wellness retreats.
  • Excellent connectivity: 15 min to the airport, 10 min to Central Festival Samui, 5 min to Chaweng Beach, 200 meters to the Sea.
  • Easy access to: dining, international schools, and hospitals.

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

