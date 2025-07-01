Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand

Own a private villa with a full resort lifestyle for the price of a condo. A premium collection of 26 one and two-storey villas, with 1-2 bedrooms, designed to offer buyers something they never expected — a private tropical home with a full suite of luxury resort amenities.

Complex redefines tropical living through a bold architectural language that fuses Mediterranean charm with artful, tropical minimalism. Each villa is not only a residence but a visual experience — elegant, expressive, and purposefully distinctive in a market flooded with generic design. Villas sit nestled within private gardens of palm, citrus, and native flora, offering guests a feeling of secluded luxury while remaining within a vibrant, managed community.

Features of the flats

Tropical Deco — inside, vaulted ceilings with woven reed textures meet handcrafted furniture, artisanal lighting, terrazzo floors, and a designer palette of indigo, sand, and sunset tones. The layouts offer natural privacy: Every detail — from lighting angles to furniture scale — is optimized for both comfort and photogenic rental staging.

Maximum privacy.

Maximum ROI.

Maximum design.

5% OFF for 100% upfront prepayment multi-unit buyer incentive (on 2+ villas).

Leasehold 30 years.

Full legal and tax support from developer side.

Land registered under Thai company with secure contract structure.

Nestled between Chaweng and Lamai, just minutes from the beach and major attractions.

Quiet yet central: Tucked away in peaceful greenery, but close to the heart of the island’s action.

High-demand zone: Surrounded by top-rated resorts, villas, and wellness retreats.

Excellent connectivity: 15 min to the airport, 10 min to Central Festival Samui, 5 min to Chaweng Beach, 200 meters to the Sea.

Easy access to: dining, international schools, and hospitals.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure