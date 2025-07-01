Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand

Own a private villa with a full resort lifestyle for the price of a condo. A premium collection of 26 one and two-storey villas, with 1-2 bedrooms, designed to offer buyers something they never expected — a private tropical home with a full suite of luxury resort amenities.
Complex redefines tropical living through a bold architectural language that fuses Mediterranean charm with artful, tropical minimalism. Each villa is not only a residence but a visual experience — elegant, expressive, and purposefully distinctive in a market flooded with generic design. Villas sit nestled within private gardens of palm, citrus, and native flora, offering guests a feeling of secluded luxury while remaining within a vibrant, managed community.Features of the flats
Tropical Deco — inside, vaulted ceilings with woven reed textures meet handcrafted furniture, artisanal lighting, terrazzo floors, and a designer palette of indigo, sand, and sunset tones. The layouts offer natural privacy: Every detail — from lighting angles to furniture scale — is optimized for both comfort and photogenic rental staging.Advantages