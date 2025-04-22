  1. Realting.com
New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
14
ID: 25480
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2443441
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

Stylish two-storey beach-style villas with a view of the sea. The houses are finished in earthy colors, using natural and high-quality materials.

  • infinity pool
  • large sunny terrace with sun loungers
  • outdoor roof-top terrace with a bar
  • parking
  • sea view
  • full furnishing
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Modern kitchen with a breakfast bar
  • High-quality appliances
  • Air conditioning and ceiling fans
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to Chaweng Beach.

  • Beaches, shops and amenities - 5 minutes drive
  • Supermarkets, schools and hospitals - 5 minutes drive
  • International airport - 10 minutes drive

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$603,172
