Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces in one of the most popular areas of Samui, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, panoramic views of the sea and the garden.
The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Electric blinds
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
"Smart Home" system
Solar panels
Lo…
Gift Tickets to Phuket and Back!*
Suitable for:
The luxurious Kiara Reserve Residences Condominium is suitable for families, couples, and investors looking for top-class accommodation in one of Phuket's most prestigious locations.
About the location:
Located near the beautiful Layan Beach,…
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for:
Cascade Bangtao Beach is the perfect choice for families with children and investors. The project is ideal for both long-term investments and short-term rentals, thanks to the high demand for holidays in Phuket.
Location:
Located in the pr…