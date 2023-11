Phuket, Thailand

from €259,819

60–131 m² 3

Completion date: 2024

PREMIAL REAL ESTATE IN THE SAME ELITE AREA OF THE ISLAND - LAGUNA TOTAL 5 CORPUSES. 5th LIVE SEPARATE TITLE - SEASIDE ❖ Building Date 2nd Quarter 2024. ❖ The distance to the sea is 200 meters to Bangtao Beach. ❖ Projected income - at least 7% per annum. At an apartment price of 278K $, the annual income will be from 19K $. ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment up to 7.5 years. In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation. ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. ❖ Ideally located just a few meters from the beach and includes a separate beach area from where owners can enjoy the best views of the sunset over the sparkling waters of the Andaman Sea ❖ On the roof of all four low-rise buildings there is a unique common area where residents of the complex can relax in the open air among the tropics and bring diversity to their lifestyle and carefree atmosphere of beach holidays 🔹 One, two or three bedroom apartments in a residential complex are ideal for a modern lifestyle. Their area starts from 59 m ². The layout of apartments with two and three bedrooms allows you to enjoy panoramic views from their spacious verandas as much as possible. Thanks to the unique semi-open veranda, additional living space is provided that can be left open to expand the balcony and enjoy life in the fresh air, or glazed to increase the area of the inner space. 🔹 Owners can take advantage of a number of individual options for arranging an apartment or choose a fully furnished option. Infrastructure: ❖ In the project itself, it is not much: On each roof there is a swimming pool, places for sports, playgrounds. But Beachside and Seaside ( the new 5th building ) should be considered as part of the Lagoon. And here is the spa and kindergarten, many restaurants, shops and golf courses and much more. ❖ 200 m to Bangtao Beach ❖ 30 minutes from the international airport 🔹 Due to the presence of transport inside the resort, a bank with a currency exchange service; 24-hour medical clinic; a store, as well as maintenance personnel who speak several languages, residents of the complex receive all the necessary support for a full and comfortable lifestyle. 🔹 The company is now registered with the Thai Stock Exchange since 1993. During its existence, it has gained serious authority in the industry as a company whose interests in the field of hotels and residential real estate are closely intertwined. 🔹 To date, the developer has established himself as the largest and most famous developer in Phuket and has earned an impeccable reputation in the development of hotels and residential real estate with emphasis on quality and environmental protection. Its continued success has been marked by numerous environmental and tourist awards over the years. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - 3K $ * Amount is included in the value of the property. ** Non-refundable deposit If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. 1st payment 20% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation Further 3 payments of 10% every 8 months: 2nd payment for 25% of construction work ( 10% ) 3rd payment when performing 50% of construction work ( 10% ) 4th payment when performing 75% of construction work ( 10% ) The remainder - 50% after completion of construction can be taken by installments for a period of 5 years. * In this case, you can live or rent an apartment from the date of commissioning of the house, thereby partially or fully recoup the costs of payment. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installing water and light meters - 600 $ Annual payments: Serving common areas - 50 THB per 1 m ² Overhaul - 50 THB per 1 m ² 🔻 THE PROPOSAL FOR LIFE OR WANT TO KNOW MORE ON PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVESTMENT IN DISPOSAL TO COVER FOR THE COURSE, RELATED TO US