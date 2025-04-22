  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand

ban bang raks, Thailand
20
ID: 21018
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2387618
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    ban bang raks

About the complex

A modern residential complex of 6 houses, each with a plot of 390 m2. There are villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. Each villa will have a 5x3 m swimming pool, a barbecue area with a movie projector, a playground, and a parking.

Features of the flats
  • modern interior with elements of boho style
  • fully equipped bathrooms
  • functional kitchens with island
  • separate laundry room
  • high-quality materials
  • double-glazed windows with mosquito nets
  • roof with good thermal insulation and tightness
  • air conditioners
  • doors made of natural wood
  • water from a well with a filtration system
Advantages

Before starting construction, you can choose:

  • design project
  • furniture package
  • installation of a smart home system and solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the most popular part of Samui, in the center of Bophut district, which provides convenient access to all infrastructure. In the immediate vicinity there are shopping centers, restaurants and bars, hospitals, international schools, shops and cafes, a park area with a lake and magnificent beaches. In 10 minutes you can drive to Chaweng Beach.

Location on the map

ban bang raks, Thailand

