Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand

A modern residential complex of 6 houses, each with a plot of 390 m2. There are villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. Each villa will have a 5x3 m swimming pool, a barbecue area with a movie projector, a playground, and a parking.Features of the flats
Before starting construction, you can choose:
The complex is located in the most popular part of Samui, in the center of Bophut district, which provides convenient access to all infrastructure. In the immediate vicinity there are shopping centers, restaurants and bars, hospitals, international schools, shops and cafes, a park area with a lake and magnificent beaches. In 10 minutes you can drive to Chaweng Beach.