Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand

A modern residential complex of 6 houses, each with a plot of 390 m2. There are villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. Each villa will have a 5x3 m swimming pool, a barbecue area with a movie projector, a playground, and a parking.

modern interior with elements of boho style

fully equipped bathrooms

functional kitchens with island

separate laundry room

high-quality materials

double-glazed windows with mosquito nets

roof with good thermal insulation and tightness

air conditioners

doors made of natural wood

water from a well with a filtration system

Before starting construction, you can choose:

design project

furniture package

installation of a smart home system and solar panels

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the most popular part of Samui, in the center of Bophut district, which provides convenient access to all infrastructure. In the immediate vicinity there are shopping centers, restaurants and bars, hospitals, international schools, shops and cafes, a park area with a lake and magnificent beaches. In 10 minutes you can drive to Chaweng Beach.